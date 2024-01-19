Energy sector's risk-off stance, underperformance so far in 2024

Key Points The energy sector faces a risk-off scenario in 2024, grappling with underperformance amid market shifts.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) experience downtrends, signaling challenges and outflows within the sector.

Geopolitical tensions and OPEC decisions further contribute to the energy sector's complex landscape.

5 stocks we like better than Schlumberger

Upgrade Now This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below. Upgrade Now See Benefits Already have an account? Log in here.

Before you consider Schlumberger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Schlumberger wasn't on the list.

While Schlumberger currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here