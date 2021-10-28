Ethan Allen Interiors Comfortably Navigates Supply Chain Hurdles

S&P 500   4,590.52 (+0.85%)
DOW   35,712.89 (+0.63%)
QQQ   383.49 (+0.92%)
AAPL   152.55 (+2.49%)
MSFT   322.34 (-0.26%)
FB   313.10 (+0.28%)
GOOGL   2,906.01 (-0.63%)
TSLA   1,068.74 (+2.98%)
AMZN   3,437.55 (+1.33%)
NVDA   247.40 (+1.18%)
BABA   169.43 (+0.12%)
NIO   39.75 (+1.12%)
CGC   13.11 (+2.58%)
GE   104.43 (+0.56%)
AMD   122.00 (-0.23%)
MU   69.78 (+2.26%)
T   25.53 (+1.88%)
F   16.86 (+8.70%)
ACB   6.99 (+2.19%)
DIS   170.04 (+0.29%)
PFE   43.34 (+0.86%)
BA   206.27 (-0.16%)
AMC   35.23 (+1.35%)
S&P 500   4,590.52 (+0.85%)
DOW   35,712.89 (+0.63%)
QQQ   383.49 (+0.92%)
AAPL   152.55 (+2.49%)
MSFT   322.34 (-0.26%)
FB   313.10 (+0.28%)
GOOGL   2,906.01 (-0.63%)
TSLA   1,068.74 (+2.98%)
AMZN   3,437.55 (+1.33%)
NVDA   247.40 (+1.18%)
BABA   169.43 (+0.12%)
NIO   39.75 (+1.12%)
CGC   13.11 (+2.58%)
GE   104.43 (+0.56%)
AMD   122.00 (-0.23%)
MU   69.78 (+2.26%)
T   25.53 (+1.88%)
F   16.86 (+8.70%)
ACB   6.99 (+2.19%)
DIS   170.04 (+0.29%)
PFE   43.34 (+0.86%)
BA   206.27 (-0.16%)
AMC   35.23 (+1.35%)
S&P 500   4,590.52 (+0.85%)
DOW   35,712.89 (+0.63%)
QQQ   383.49 (+0.92%)
AAPL   152.55 (+2.49%)
MSFT   322.34 (-0.26%)
FB   313.10 (+0.28%)
GOOGL   2,906.01 (-0.63%)
TSLA   1,068.74 (+2.98%)
AMZN   3,437.55 (+1.33%)
NVDA   247.40 (+1.18%)
BABA   169.43 (+0.12%)
NIO   39.75 (+1.12%)
CGC   13.11 (+2.58%)
GE   104.43 (+0.56%)
AMD   122.00 (-0.23%)
MU   69.78 (+2.26%)
T   25.53 (+1.88%)
F   16.86 (+8.70%)
ACB   6.99 (+2.19%)
DIS   170.04 (+0.29%)
PFE   43.34 (+0.86%)
BA   206.27 (-0.16%)
AMC   35.23 (+1.35%)
S&P 500   4,590.52 (+0.85%)
DOW   35,712.89 (+0.63%)
QQQ   383.49 (+0.92%)
AAPL   152.55 (+2.49%)
MSFT   322.34 (-0.26%)
FB   313.10 (+0.28%)
GOOGL   2,906.01 (-0.63%)
TSLA   1,068.74 (+2.98%)
AMZN   3,437.55 (+1.33%)
NVDA   247.40 (+1.18%)
BABA   169.43 (+0.12%)
NIO   39.75 (+1.12%)
CGC   13.11 (+2.58%)
GE   104.43 (+0.56%)
AMD   122.00 (-0.23%)
MU   69.78 (+2.26%)
T   25.53 (+1.88%)
F   16.86 (+8.70%)
ACB   6.99 (+2.19%)
DIS   170.04 (+0.29%)
PFE   43.34 (+0.86%)
BA   206.27 (-0.16%)
AMC   35.23 (+1.35%)

Ethan Allen Interiors Comfortably Navigates Supply Chain Hurdles

Thursday, October 28, 2021 | Thomas Hughes
Ethan Allen Interiors Comfortably Navigates Supply Chain Hurdles

High-Yield Ethan Allen Interiors Is A Deep Value For Income Investors 

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE: ETD) is one of the best-positioned companies in an industry well-positioned for the current environment. Not only does the company manufacture furniture, one of the highest-demand retail categories today, but it also manufactures 75% of its product in US workshops. The company is experiencing hiccups with its operations but not to the extend of others we’ve reported on. The best news is that demand continues to outpace production and deliveries and that points to additional growth over the coming 12 months. What this means for Ethan Allen investors is an opportunity for high double-digit capital gains and special dividends at a deep discount to the broad market while receiving a very safe 4.35% regular dividend payout. Not too bad from the risk-reward perspective.  

Ethan Allen Moves Up On Mixed Results 

Ethan Allen had one of those quarters that missed the analysts' consensus for revenue but excelled in every other way. The company reported $182.3 million in consolidated sales which is up 20.7% over last year and 4.8% versus 2019 but missed the Marketbeat.com consensus by 75 basis points. In our view, given the other metrics, the 75 basis points are a very slim miss and outweighed by the margin, earnings, backlogs, and outlook. On a segment basis, retail sales led with a gain of 31.3% while wholesale revenue lagged with 12.4% growth. 

Moving down to the earnings, the company’s gross margin increased by 310 basis points and the operating margin by 710 basis points on the combined impacts of volume strength and higher prices. On the bottom line, the company’s GAAP earnings of $0.79 grew more than 120% from last year and beat the consensus by $0.13 while the adjusted $0.80 beat by $0.15. The only negative we can see is that cash from ops fell drastically to $17 million but there are mitigating factors to be aware of. The two of most interest are that inventory increases and expansion plans offset most of the difference. 

“Inventories, net increased to $158.7 million at September 30, 2021 compared with $144.0 million at June 30, 2021 as the Company continues to increase its manufacturing productivity and service center inventory. The higher inventory levels will continue to support increased production and delivered sales as well as help protect against future supply chain disruptions.”

Ethan Allen Is A High-Yield Value, And A Safe Dividend 

Shares of Ethan Allen are yielding more than 4.35% with shares trading near their recent lows. That 4.35% yield is as safe as it can be considering the company’s balance sheet is a fortress and earnings are as strong as they are. Add in the fact the stock is trading at only 9X its earnings and you can understand why we are attracted to it. The company’s cash total fell during the last quarter, however, but not in a way that raises any red flags so don’t be alarmed. The company paid out dividends, and special dividends, along with increasing the inventory and expanding the business. It is our opinion that cash balances will begin to increase again as soon as the current quarter and will lead to another special dividend by the end of the fiscal year. 

The Technical Outlook: Ethan Allen Moves Up From Support 

Shares of Ethan Allen advanced as much as 6.0% in after-hours trading but moderated a bit before the open of the following session. Aside from that, price action is confirming support at the key level of $23 and should begin to reverse course soon. The combination of supply chain insulation, business fundamentals, earnings, and dividends should get the stock moving higher. 

Ethan Allen Interiors Comfortably Navigates Supply Chain Hurdles

Should you invest $1,000 in Ethan Allen Interiors right now?

Before you consider Ethan Allen Interiors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ethan Allen Interiors wasn't on the list.

While Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)2.2$22.96+0.0%4.36%9.73N/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.