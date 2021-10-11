Ethereum Is On The Verge Of Another New All-Time High

S&P 500   4,414.15 (+0.52%)
DOW   34,921.48 (+0.50%)
QQQ   363.02 (+0.52%)
AAPL   144.47 (+1.10%)
MSFT   296.90 (+0.70%)
FB   330.38 (+0.10%)
GOOGL   2,811.96 (+0.58%)
TSLA   797.05 (+1.47%)
AMZN   3,290.61 (+0.06%)
NVDA   209.95 (+0.79%)
BABA   166.20 (+2.90%)
NIO   36.32 (+1.37%)
CGC   13.14 (-0.61%)
GE   105.08 (+0.34%)
AMD   106.94 (+1.79%)
MU   70.19 (+0.10%)
T   26.50 (-1.01%)
F   15.27 (+0.99%)
ACB   7.18 (-0.42%)
DIS   176.09 (-0.37%)
PFE   42.55 (+0.24%)
BA   228.24 (+0.82%)
AMC   37.17 (-0.05%)
S&P 500   4,414.15 (+0.52%)
DOW   34,921.48 (+0.50%)
QQQ   363.02 (+0.52%)
AAPL   144.47 (+1.10%)
MSFT   296.90 (+0.70%)
FB   330.38 (+0.10%)
GOOGL   2,811.96 (+0.58%)
TSLA   797.05 (+1.47%)
AMZN   3,290.61 (+0.06%)
NVDA   209.95 (+0.79%)
BABA   166.20 (+2.90%)
NIO   36.32 (+1.37%)
CGC   13.14 (-0.61%)
GE   105.08 (+0.34%)
AMD   106.94 (+1.79%)
MU   70.19 (+0.10%)
T   26.50 (-1.01%)
F   15.27 (+0.99%)
ACB   7.18 (-0.42%)
DIS   176.09 (-0.37%)
PFE   42.55 (+0.24%)
BA   228.24 (+0.82%)
AMC   37.17 (-0.05%)
S&P 500   4,414.15 (+0.52%)
DOW   34,921.48 (+0.50%)
QQQ   363.02 (+0.52%)
AAPL   144.47 (+1.10%)
MSFT   296.90 (+0.70%)
FB   330.38 (+0.10%)
GOOGL   2,811.96 (+0.58%)
TSLA   797.05 (+1.47%)
AMZN   3,290.61 (+0.06%)
NVDA   209.95 (+0.79%)
BABA   166.20 (+2.90%)
NIO   36.32 (+1.37%)
CGC   13.14 (-0.61%)
GE   105.08 (+0.34%)
AMD   106.94 (+1.79%)
MU   70.19 (+0.10%)
T   26.50 (-1.01%)
F   15.27 (+0.99%)
ACB   7.18 (-0.42%)
DIS   176.09 (-0.37%)
PFE   42.55 (+0.24%)
BA   228.24 (+0.82%)
AMC   37.17 (-0.05%)
S&P 500   4,414.15 (+0.52%)
DOW   34,921.48 (+0.50%)
QQQ   363.02 (+0.52%)
AAPL   144.47 (+1.10%)
MSFT   296.90 (+0.70%)
FB   330.38 (+0.10%)
GOOGL   2,811.96 (+0.58%)
TSLA   797.05 (+1.47%)
AMZN   3,290.61 (+0.06%)
NVDA   209.95 (+0.79%)
BABA   166.20 (+2.90%)
NIO   36.32 (+1.37%)
CGC   13.14 (-0.61%)
GE   105.08 (+0.34%)
AMD   106.94 (+1.79%)
MU   70.19 (+0.10%)
T   26.50 (-1.01%)
F   15.27 (+0.99%)
ACB   7.18 (-0.42%)
DIS   176.09 (-0.37%)
PFE   42.55 (+0.24%)
BA   228.24 (+0.82%)
AMC   37.17 (-0.05%)

Ethereum Is On The Verge Of Another New All-Time High

Monday, October 11, 2021 | Thomas Hughes
Ethereum Is On The Verge Of Another New All-Time High

Ethereum Consolidates Ahead Of Next Big Move

In the ebb and flow of the Ethereum (cryptocurrencies: ETH) market, it looks like the tide is rising once again. Prices for Ether, the native token of the Ethereum platform are up 27% in the last 2 to 3 weeks and up 100% from earlier this year and look like they could easily gain high double-digit to low triple digits over the next 12 months. If you are wondering why it is the ongoing progression and transformation to the Ethereum 2.0 network. The development team has launched several EIPs or Ethereum Improvement Protocols over the past few months, and with great success, making great strides toward the main goal. That goal is a true proof-of-stake network that does not rely on resource-sucking hashing power, a goal that should be reached within the next few years.

The First Hard Fork Of The Beacon Chain Is At Hand

The beacon chain is the foundation of the ETH 2.0 Network. It is the base chain from which future transactions will be validated and runs alongside the current Ethereum. Altair is the name of the first hard fork of the Beacon Chain and is expected to go live in about 15 days. The hard fork will help improve the future function of the Beacon Chain as well as progress it along towards the final goal. Among the changes are “Sync Committees” intended to help light clients function faster on mobile devices and reforms to the incentive accounting protocols including a couple of bug fixes. The key takeaway is that participation in the Beacon Chain is higher than ever and continues to grow. At last count, there were over 70650 epochs or 240,700 validators with an average of 33 ETH staked on the network. The total number of Ethereum staked is running close to 8 million or roughly $28.25 billion with ETH trading at $3,575.

Ethereum Is Regaining Its Dominance

The dominance of the cryptocurrency market has and likely will be controlled by Bitcoin for a very long time. That said, we see Ethereum taking market share from both Bitcoin and the broad cryptocurrency market and that is evident in the data. While Bitcoin remains the leading cryptocurrency by market cap, Its dominance has been running near 45% and down from the highs near 70%. Ethereum, on the other hand, has seen its dominance more than double from the sub 9% levels posted at the low following the 2018 crash to the 18% that it is running right now. Notably, an influx of tokens outside of the traditional top 10 has also been taking market share from Bitcoin. That group includes many of the defi tokens which we view as the next level in cryptocurrency. 

The Miners Still Love Ethereum

Hashing rate is an odd topic to be discussing when talking about proof of stake networks but Ethereum is still a proof of work network so it's very relevant. Ethereum hashing rate has seen some ups and downs over the years but ultimately has only risen and has risen to a new all-time high just this week. What this tells us is that miners are trying to take advantage of the rapidly improving network and possibly in a way that will result in more new stakes on the Beacon Chain. While the Beacon Chain will make traditional mining obsolete, each stake on the chain will be used as a liquidity pool to validate transactions across the network and earn fees along the way.

The Technical Outlook: Ethereum Is Poised To Retest The All-Time High

Price action in Ethereum has been bullish over the past two weeks and looks like a retest of the all-time high is coming very soon. A move above $3,675 would be bullish and confirm the uptrend. In that scenario, the recent consolidation becomes a continuation pattern that suggests $800 of upside should be expected. This puts the target at just over $4,200 and a new all-time high. Assuming the stock can break out to a new all-time high and hold the level, we see an influx of new money driving this cryptocurrency well above the $5,000 level and possibly as high as $5,500. 

Ethereum Is On The Verge Of Another New All-Time High

Should you invest $1,000 in right now?

Before you consider , you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and wasn't on the list.

While currently has a "" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.