EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion

S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
As a Black Woman in Business for 2 Decades, Here's How I've Learned to Navigate Microaggressions and Racism in Networking
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You 
Global stocks mixed after Eurozone inflation rises
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
As a Black Woman in Business for 2 Decades, Here's How I've Learned to Navigate Microaggressions and Racism in Networking
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You 
Global stocks mixed after Eurozone inflation rises
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
As a Black Woman in Business for 2 Decades, Here's How I've Learned to Navigate Microaggressions and Racism in Networking
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You 
Global stocks mixed after Eurozone inflation rises
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
As a Black Woman in Business for 2 Decades, Here's How I've Learned to Navigate Microaggressions and Racism in Networking
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You 
Global stocks mixed after Eurozone inflation rises
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022

EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion

Sat., October 1, 2022 | Kate Stalter
  • Lithium-ion battery maker Freyr is breaking ground on a huge factory in Norway, and analysts are taking notice, boosting the price target 
  • The company is also looking to expand in the U.S. and Japan
  • Freyr already struck a partnership with Volkswagen to develop lithium-battery technology for electric vehicles 

EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Clean-tech battery maker Freyr (NYSE: FREY) is proving to be a success story on several levels. The stock appears poised for more gains as the company ramps up to better serve the electric vehicle market.

The Norwegian company designs and manufactures lithium-ion batteries for various applications including EVs, stationary energy storage, and marine and aviation uses.

The stock gapped up at the open Friday, on news that it was beginning construction of a battery factory in Mo i Rana, Norway. This is a significant development, as it enables the young company to boost its capabilities in fast-growing markets, such as EVs. 

It would be the largest such plant outside China. It arrives at a time when international manufacturers are looking to source components from countries other than China. 

The stock price rallied 8.38% in the past month, 105.86% in the past three months, and 22.63% year-to-date, easily outperforming the broader market. 

Freyr shares got a boost on September 21, after Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas raised his price target to $26 from $18, and gave the stock an “overweight” designation. Jonas also wrote a research note outlining factors likely to increase the stock price, including the new factory. 


The consensus rating on the stock is “moderate buy,” with a price target of $21.50, a 51.09% upside. 

Because the company is relatively new and without earnings, there's sparse analyst coverage. Even so, eight of the nine analysts following the stock have positive ratings, with the ninth being neutral. 

In December, Freyr announced a partnership with Cambridge, Massachusetts-based 24M Technologies and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to manufacture next-generation lithium-ion EV batteries utilizing 24M’s SemiSolid platform. The partnership aims to develop production technology for SemiSolid battery cells for Volkswagen electric vehicles.

“The development of next-generation EV battery cells based on 24M technology is a critical element of Freyr’s long-term strategy to speed up the adoption of affordable EVs,” said Freyr CEO Tom Jensen, in a release announcing the partnership.

Further solidifying Freyr’s commitment to the EV battery partnership, the company opened a Boston office in August, co-located with 24M. It also opened a facility in Japan, which, not coincidentally, is home to several major automakers. 

Although not confirmed, Freyr is reportedly in talks to build a lithium battery factory in the U.S. The company is said to have narrowed its selection criteria down to five sites. 

As you might expect, Freyr will likely benefit from tax advantages baked into the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act. 

The company is very much in start-up mode, having merged with a SPAC, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp., to list on the NYSE. It’s somewhat of a unicorn, as many mergers from the SPAC boom have failed. 

Freyr is still pre-earnings and revenue, as it’s funded by private equity and public markets. However, there was much cause for optimism in the company’s second-quarter report in August. 

For example, it plans to replicate the model established by the upcoming Norwegian factory. It also expects more technology licensing deals, as well as partnerships with developers of complementary technologies, such as 24M. 

In addition, the company has maintained its capacity guidance through 2030, based on supply and demand dynamics in its core markets. 

Freyr is one of those stocks that seems well-positioned for future growth, although it’s not currently a leader when it comes to the fundamentals. In addition to its plans for organic growth, companies like Freyr often grow organically and eventually position themselves as acquisition targets. It wouldn’t be surprising to see various avenues that shareholders can be rewarded.
EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
FREYR Battery (FREY)
1.7669 of 5 stars		$14.24+3.9%N/A-15.48Moderate Buy$21.50
Volkswagen (VWAGY)
2.5262 of 5 stars		$16.25-4.7%3.26%5.45Hold$230.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in FREYR Battery right now?

Before you consider FREYR Battery, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FREYR Battery wasn't on the list.

While FREYR Battery currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.