Even At All-Time Highs, Adobe Shares Is Still A Buy

Sometimes as an investor, the easiest way to avoid losing money is by not fighting a trend. And a stock like Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE
), with its decade long annual growth rate of 32%, is a prime example. The $230 billion multimedia and creativity software giant has been around for a lot longer than many of its peers in Silicon Valley but it's punching with the best of them
.
Their latest earnings report from the middle of June showed double-digit percentage growth in revenue that many 37 year old companies can only dream of, particularly in a post COVID landscape. EPS was comfortably in the black while at $3.13 billion, the company posted a record revenue number that was up 14% year on year. Strong growth in the digital media and creative segments underline the success the company has had with innovation. There’s no doubt that they’re the market leader in their space and are used as the benchmark when industry peers are spoken about.
This is the ideal kind of revenue, profitability and market position you want to see in a company as mature as Adobe is. They’ve been there, done that, and clearly intend to keep doing so for the foreseeable future. With around 3 weeks to go until their next earnings report, it looks like everyone on Wall Street wants a slice of the pie.
Strong Momentum
Shares are up 10% over the past week and are up more than 85% since the lows of March. A 3.5% jump to all-time highs yesterday was enough to make it one of the top performers on the S&P 500. Recent upgrades and increased price targets from JPMorgan, Cowen and Wedbush have helped cement the bull case.
Wedbush summed up the situation well a few weeks ago, Adobe “has an entrenched leadership position in the cloud digital marketing and media landscape that is unparalleled with a massive installed base showing minimal signs of churn." The seismic shift to a work-from-home economy has done wonders for Adobe’s business model and future growth prospects. A strategic partnership, announced late last month, between Adobe, Red Hat and IBM (NYSE: IBM) appears to be feeding off this premise.
As Anil Chakravarthy, Adobe’s VP of Digital Experience said, "now more than ever companies are accelerating their efforts to engage customers digitally. We are excited to partner with IBM and Red Hat to enable companies in regulated industries to meet this moment and use real-time customer data to securely deliver experiences across any digital touchpoint, at scale and compliant with regulations." As part of the partnership IBM has made Adobe its "Global Partner for Experience" and will start using Adobe’s Experience Cloud platform to transform its own global marketing.
Getting Involved
Investors getting involved at these levels have plenty to be bullish about but at the same time it’s worth noting the risks. Shares are a full 20% higher than where they were before the last earnings report and the tech market as a whole has started to look a little frothy.
Were some profit-taking and a general risk-off sentiment to creep into the market in the coming weeks we could be in for some short term volatility. This could be compounded if the numbers in Adobe’s next earnings report don’t justify the recent move while a price-to-earnings ratio of 62 is definitely on the higher side compared to the NASDAQ’s trailing twelve month average of 23.
Still that being said, any pullback from here should be viewed as a long term buying opportunity. Adobe does what they do very well and looks set to continue doing so for the long term.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Gold Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Changes Its Mind
Just when investors thought that the price of gold couldn’t go any higher, the Federal Reserve added fuel to the fire. On July 29, the Fed said there was not sufficient evidence of an economic recovery to warrant changing their current policies.
Not only does that mean that interest rates will stay at or nor zero, but that the Fed may initiate other actions as well. In his statement after the Fed meeting, chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed was “not even thinking about thinking about raising rates.”
And while the novel coronavirus was certainly a factor, it’s not the only factor. The Fed is looking intently at the collateral damage from the lockdown measures in March and April. Over 14 million Americans who had jobs in February are unemployed. And many of those jobs will not be coming back.
This is creating the perfect scenario for gold and gold stocks. The price of gold has surged over 25% in 2020. At the time of this writing, it sits at $1,953 per ounce. Of course as soon as gold starts to near $2,000 the cries that the rally is over begin.
Are they right again? Maybe, but I’m a little skeptical. Gold always climbs during times of uncertainty. That’s true today more than ever. We’re months away from a presidential election. We’re learning how to live with a novel virus for which there is no vaccine. We have social unrest that has turned into riots in many major cities.
With that in mind, here are seven of the best gold stocks that you can invest in right now.
View the "7 Gold Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Changes Its Mind".