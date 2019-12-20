Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips

There’s something you need to understand if your goal is to become a successful trader – managing your mindset is the key to profitability. You can hit the books for months, backtest all of your strategies, and spend endless hours looking at charts, but if you don’t have the right psychology, you are never going to be a successful trader. Sure, technical acumen is definitely important for trading, but the most successful traders will tell you that the ability to control your mindset and your emotions is the difference between success and failure.

Once you enter a trade, things can change quickly. You have to be able to think on your feet and react in the most logical way. Staying profitable in the markets means knowing your own strengths and weaknesses and always trading your plan. The market teaches traders expensive lessons each and every day, especially when it comes to psychology. We want to help you achieve the right mindset to succeed with your trading, which is why we’ve created a list of expert trading psychology tips below.

Tip #1 – Accept That Losses Are Part of Trading

One of the biggest psychological barriers to overcome as a trader is the fact that losses are part of trading. Let’s face it - no one likes to lose. Making a losing trade can be demoralizing, upsetting, and frustrating. Big losses are even worse and can lead us to make revenge trades and bad financial decisions. As traders, we often feel like we did something wrong when we have a loss. We allow the loss to affect ourselves more than it should instead of simply accepting the fact that losses are part of the process. The sooner you can accept that losses are inevitable; the sooner you will be able to create an intelligent plan for dealing with them. Cutting your losses quickly and not letting them impact you emotionally is a skill that you learn over time through experience and discipline.

Tip #2 – Create a Solid Trading Routine

If you are waking up late every day and jumping right into the markets hoping for the best, you are putting yourself at a major disadvantage. The best traders have a predetermined daily routine that puts them in the best position for success. Getting enough sleep, waking up with enough time to create a solid game plan for the day, keeping up with a trading journal, and managing stress in healthy ways are all things you should include in your trading routine. The more you can automate your day for success, the better off you will be as a trader.

Tip #3 – Reflect on Your Fear & Greed

Two of the strongest emotions that affect us during a trade are fear and greed. Fear starts to come into play when we are experiencing losing trades or taking on too much risk. Take note of how fear affects you when you are trading and learn from it. One of the best ways to deal with fear is to gain more confidence through practice and to reduce your risk by trading smaller position sizes. Managing greed is another big component to trading psychology. Every trader that gets started in the market wants to make money. Unfortunately, greed can prevent us from reaching profitability. It can influence us to make trades that are too aggressive and prevent us from taking profits when we should. To deal with greed, you can reduce your position size and spend time creating a flawless trading plan. If you are on a winning or losing streak, it’s the perfect time to reflect on how fear and greed are affecting your trades.

Tip #4 – Find Healthy Ways to Manage Stress

Managing stress is another huge component of trading psychology. There are healthy ways to deal with stress and unhealthy ways. Some of the worst ways include eating unhealthy foods, drinking alcohol, and smoking. You should try to avoid those forms of stress-relief entirely and instead focus on managing your stress in healthy ways. For example, productive activities like going to the gym, heading outside for a walk, and meditating can make a dramatic positive impact on your trading and your life. Sometimes stepping away from the market for a little bit if you are feeling high-stress levels is the best way to go.

If you can master your own mindset, you have a great chance of being a successful trader. Use the tips mentioned above and always remember that dealing with emotions and accepting losses is part of the game.