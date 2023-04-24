S&P 500   4,133.52
Fifth Third Bancorp Remains Buoyant Among Regional Banks

Mon., April 24, 2023 | Jea Yu

Key Points

  • Fifth Third average and period-end total deposits were flat.
  • The bank has only a 7.1% loan portfolio exposure to commercial real estate, of which 70% is with Class A properties.
  • The bank has access to $100 billion in liquidity sources.
  • Fifth Third shares are trading at 7.8X forward earnings with a 4.74% annual dividend yield.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bank stock price

The Silicon Valley Bank bankruptcy shook the regional bank sector as investors panicked and depositors quickly transferred their money to larger financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) or Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) stock nosedived from $36.70s to a low of $21.84 in six days in March 2023 during the regional bank fallout.

Fifth Third shares were arguably undeservedly lumped in with the failed banks, but it proved to be a stalwart with access to $102 billion in liquidity sources. The bank sees growth accelerating after the Silicon Valley Bank failure. Fifth Third provided more color on its operations with its fiscal Q1 2023 earnings release.

Consumer Deposit Segment

In its Q1 2023 quarterly earning presentation, Fifth Third provided highlights for its consumer and commercial deposit franchises. They indicated that 69% of its consumer customers are digitally active, and over 80% of the balances are from customers who've been with the bank for more than five years. Its consumer segment accounts for 55% of its deposit mix. Over 92% of its consumer customers have more than one Fifth Third Bank product, and 88% of deposits are FDIC insured.


Stable LCR

It reported that 71% of retail is stable per liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) reporting. LCR is a regulatory requirement under Basel III for banks to ensure resiliency in liquidity stress situations. Banks must have high-quality liquid assets that can be converted to cash to cover net cash outflows during 30 days. It expects consumer checking household growth of 3.1%, driven higher by the Silicon Valley Bank failure.

Commercial Deposit Segment

Nearly 88% of commercial deposit balances are relationships that use Treasury Management Services (TMS), including 73% of uninsured balances. TMS is a suite of services that business clients can utilize to manage daily operations and improve fiscal operating efficiency. Some of the platform's key features include payables, receivables, fraud and liquidity management, real-time reports and analytics.

The balanced weight average relationship is 24 years. The median relationship deposit balance is $375,000. The Silicon Valley Bank failure didn't affect the new commercial relationship growth rate. Most of its commercial accounts are for businesses in professional services, other services, healthcare, manufacturing, and public administration.

Limited CRE Exposure

Its exposure to commercial real estate (CRE) is limited to just 7.1% of its loans, and 70% of those are for class-A properties. Class A properties are considered the best modern constructed, well located, highest quality and well maintained commercial property that usually commands a premium rent from top-tier tenants.

The average loan commitment is $9.5 million, and delinquencies are 0.01%. Fifth Third President and CEO Tim Spence commented on the Q1 2023 earnings call, “From a credit risk perspective, our low CRE concentration and commercial and in particular in office CRE, along with our focus on homeowners in consumer should prove to be significant advantages.“

Boring is Good

On April 20, 2023, Fifth Third released its fiscal first-quarter 2023 results for the quarter that ended March 2023. The company reported diluted earnings-per-share (EPS) profits of $0.78 versus $0.77 consensus analyst estimates, a ($0.01) miss. The company noted a ($0.05) headwind for certain expenses, if backed out, would equate to a 20% YoY increase. Net interest income was $1.52 billion, up from $1.20 billion in the year-ago period. Revenues rose 18% to $2.22 billion.

Non-interest income fell to $696 million from $735 million QoQ as the net interest margin slipped to $3.29% from 3.35% QoQ from Q4 2022. Credit quality was strong, with a net charge-off ratio of only 0.26% which was also the rate of early-stage delinquencies. Average total deposits were flat quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). The company expects revenues to grow from 6% to 8% in 2023. Fifth Third Bancorp analyst ratings and price targets can be found on MarketBeat.

Fifth Third Stock chart

Daily Ascending Triangle

The daily candlestick chart on FITB formed an ascending triangle after making the low of $21.84 on March 13, 2023. The higher low triggered the next day to form a daily market structure low (MSL) trigger on a breakout through $29.24. While shares have not triggered the daily MSL, they have been making higher lows, as the rising trendline illustrates.

The daily stochastic has fully oscillated from the 10-band towards the 90-band. The daily 20-period exponential moving average (EMA) support is flat at $27.19, while the 50-period MA resistance continues to fall at $30.07. Pullback support levels are $24.98, $23.54, $22.55 and $21.84.

View The Five Stocks Here


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
3.6519 of 5 stars		$27.48-1.3%4.80%7.94Moderate Buy$36.59
Bank of America (BAC)
2.7134 of 5 stars		$29.87-0.1%2.95%8.97Hold$36.83
Chase (CCF)
1.7159 of 5 stars		$108.88-0.7%0.92%25.20N/AN/A
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBP)
0 of 5 stars		$23.63-0.3%6.35%N/AN/AN/A
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBI)
0 of 5 stars		$24.80+1.5%6.69%N/AN/AN/A
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBO)
0 of 5 stars		$22.59+0.0%5.49%N/AN/AN/A
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
2.7515 of 5 stars		$140.54-0.2%2.85%10.37Moderate Buy$154.94
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.
