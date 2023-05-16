First Solar Rises to a 15-Year High on Sunny Takeover Deal

S&P 500   4,136.28
DOW   33,348.60
QQQ   326.79
FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
Biden's latest bailout--terrible for America? (Ad)
Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific's Sights?
Is Novavax Finally Turning Things Around?
Biden's latest bailout--terrible for America? (Ad)
Boeing's April Delivery Decline Sparks New Deals
Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
Buy THIS stock before Taiwan is attacked (Ad)
Tesla Recalls Chinese Vehicles, Is Trust Intact?
UnitedHealth Group is an AI Stock That Isn't Beating Expectations
S&P 500   4,136.28
DOW   33,348.60
QQQ   326.79
FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
Biden's latest bailout--terrible for America? (Ad)
Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific's Sights?
Is Novavax Finally Turning Things Around?
Biden's latest bailout--terrible for America? (Ad)
Boeing's April Delivery Decline Sparks New Deals
Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
Buy THIS stock before Taiwan is attacked (Ad)
Tesla Recalls Chinese Vehicles, Is Trust Intact?
UnitedHealth Group is an AI Stock That Isn't Beating Expectations
S&P 500   4,136.28
DOW   33,348.60
QQQ   326.79
FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
Biden's latest bailout--terrible for America? (Ad)
Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific's Sights?
Is Novavax Finally Turning Things Around?
Biden's latest bailout--terrible for America? (Ad)
Boeing's April Delivery Decline Sparks New Deals
Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
Buy THIS stock before Taiwan is attacked (Ad)
Tesla Recalls Chinese Vehicles, Is Trust Intact?
UnitedHealth Group is an AI Stock That Isn't Beating Expectations
S&P 500   4,136.28
DOW   33,348.60
QQQ   326.79
FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
Biden's latest bailout--terrible for America? (Ad)
Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific's Sights?
Is Novavax Finally Turning Things Around?
Biden's latest bailout--terrible for America? (Ad)
Boeing's April Delivery Decline Sparks New Deals
Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
Buy THIS stock before Taiwan is attacked (Ad)
Tesla Recalls Chinese Vehicles, Is Trust Intact?
UnitedHealth Group is an AI Stock That Isn't Beating Expectations

First Solar Rises to a 15-Year High on Sunny Takeover Deal

Tue., May 16, 2023 | MarketBeat Staff

unlock icon  Upgrade Now

This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below.

Upgrade Now See Benefits

Already have an account? Log in here.

Should you invest $1,000 in First Solar right now?

Before you consider First Solar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Solar wasn't on the list.

While First Solar currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
First Solar (FSLR)
2.5247 of 5 stars		$221.59-4.4%N/A568.19Moderate Buy$206.88
Tesla (TSLA)
2.6595 of 5 stars		$166.35-1.0%N/A48.93Hold$204.06
SunPower (SPWR)
2.8585 of 5 stars		$10.85+1.4%N/A83.47Hold$17.82
Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
2.3458 of 5 stars		$35.36-1.8%N/A10.28Hold$42.00
Enphase Energy (ENPH)
3.2611 of 5 stars		$168.71+0.7%N/A49.33Moderate Buy$281.24
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)
2.593 of 5 stars		$307.32+1.8%N/A90.39Moderate Buy$374.37
Array Technologies (ARRY)
2.4389 of 5 stars		$23.45+6.7%N/A-93.80Moderate Buy$26.13
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Enphase Stock Sell-Off Means Buying Opportunity

Enphase Stock Sell-Off Means Buying Opportunity

We dive into Enphase Energy's attractive offerings in the solar sector, recent market changes affecting the stock, and more.

Related Videos

Tesla Continues to Defy Expectations, Is it Buyable Again?
Tesla Continues to Defy Expectations, Is it Buyable Again?
Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy
Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy
Tesla is Back, and Rally May Continue
Tesla is Back, and Rally May Continue

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -