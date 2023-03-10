S&P 500   3,918.32
Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023? 
BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
'Fake Work' Was 'Exposed' By Layoffs At Google And Meta, Says Former PayPal Executive
Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023? 
BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
'Fake Work' Was 'Exposed' By Layoffs At Google And Meta, Says Former PayPal Executive
Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023? 
BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
'Fake Work' Was 'Exposed' By Layoffs At Google And Meta, Says Former PayPal Executive
Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023? 
BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
'Fake Work' Was 'Exposed' By Layoffs At Google And Meta, Says Former PayPal Executive

FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge 

Fri., March 10, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

Key Points

FuelCell Energy Stock

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) is gaining traction, but the surge in share prices caused by the Q1 results does not indicate a rally is brewing. The Q1 results, as excellent and unexpected as they were, are filled with as many mitigating factors as signs of strength that take the oompf out of the news. The takeaway for investors is the business continues to progress, projects in California and Connecticut are on track to begin operations this year, and revenue could begin to surge again. Still, it won’t be for 2 or 3 more quarters. 

Until then, investors will want to be cautious with this market because the bears are still prowling. Short interest in this stock was above 14% going into the release and may have increased since.

Fintel.io listed the off-exchange short volume at 65% of the total on the day of the report, and that does not point to short-covering. 

FuelCell Energy Has A Surprisingly Good Quarter 

FuelCell Energy had a surprisingly good quarter with revenue of $37.1 million, growing 16.7% compared to last year. This is about 50% better than the Marketbeat.com consensus estimate forecasted, but there are some one-offs to consider. The 1st is that product sales are due 100% to the expiration of an option to buy product held by POSCO Energy Co., Ltd.

This option was related to the purchase of products last year and the rights to sell FuelCell products in Asia. The option was not exercised. This means the company made no sales during the quarter and can not be expected to repeat this performance. 


The 2nd is that Service revenue, which grew by more than 500%, is related to module exchanges that did not occur last year and are not a frequent source of funds. The good news is that generation revenue increased by 27%, accounting for 25% of this quarter’s take. Generation revenue increased with production at the Groton facility and should ramp again later this year. 

The company’s California project is completed and waiting for commissioning. The commissioning process could take time but is expected to be completed by the contract operational date on July 8th.

There is some risk that commissioning will not be completed by that date which may result in Toyota pulling out of the project and terminating its hydrogen power purchase agreement.

Assuming there are no significant issues with the commissioning, it is unlikely that Toyota will sever all ties. Hydrogen is an integral part of the shift to green energy and Toyota’s plans for sustainability. 

The Analysts Prefer Plug Power Over FuelCell Energy 

The analyst's preference regarding hydrogen energy and which company to invest in is clear. The 5 analysts covering FuelCell have this stock pegged at a Hold and trading at Fair Value, while Plug Power’s (NASDAQ: PLUG) 19 analysts rate that stock a Moderate Buy with a price target 75% above the current action. It is working on several projects coming online now and over the next year to start its revenue stream and put it on track for profitability.

The problem is that start-up takes longer than expected, although management reiterated the F23 and long-term revenue targets

The charts for these stocks are nearly identical. Both markets are trending sideways near long-term lows and show no signs of moving higher. The catalyst for these stocks will be the onset of large-scale production and the sustainable revenue streams it generates.

Plug Power can do that in the 1st half of the year, possibly in the 1st quarter, and then build on that promise. FuelCell is a step behind but also closing in on production. 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Plug Power (PLUG)
2.3448 of 5 stars		$13.02-5.5%N/A-10.42Moderate Buy$23.86
FuelCell Energy (FCEL)
1.4106 of 5 stars		$3.36+1.8%N/A-8.84Hold$3.46
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.

