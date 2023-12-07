GameStop: Better than expected is just plain bad news

S&P 500   4,569.22 (+0.44%)
DOW   36,061.74 (+0.02%)
QQQ   388.70 (+0.95%)
AAPL   194.62 (+1.20%)
MSFT   369.15 (+0.09%)
META   323.36 (+1.86%)
GOOGL   137.78 (+5.97%)
AMZN   146.89 (+1.64%)
TSLA   239.85 (+0.20%)
NVDA   461.23 (+1.36%)
NIO   7.83 (+1.03%)
BABA   71.96 (+0.66%)
AMD   122.97 (+5.26%)
T   16.94 (+0.00%)
F   10.69 (+0.00%)
MU   73.31 (+0.25%)
CGC   0.68 (-1.94%)
GE   119.60 (-0.18%)
DIS   91.92 (+0.46%)
AMC   6.77 (-0.29%)
PFE   28.63 (-0.56%)
PYPL   58.77 (-1.28%)
XOM   100.16 (+1.06%)
S&P 500   4,569.22 (+0.44%)
DOW   36,061.74 (+0.02%)
QQQ   388.70 (+0.95%)
AAPL   194.62 (+1.20%)
MSFT   369.15 (+0.09%)
META   323.36 (+1.86%)
GOOGL   137.78 (+5.97%)
AMZN   146.89 (+1.64%)
TSLA   239.85 (+0.20%)
NVDA   461.23 (+1.36%)
NIO   7.83 (+1.03%)
BABA   71.96 (+0.66%)
AMD   122.97 (+5.26%)
T   16.94 (+0.00%)
F   10.69 (+0.00%)
MU   73.31 (+0.25%)
CGC   0.68 (-1.94%)
GE   119.60 (-0.18%)
DIS   91.92 (+0.46%)
AMC   6.77 (-0.29%)
PFE   28.63 (-0.56%)
PYPL   58.77 (-1.28%)
XOM   100.16 (+1.06%)
S&P 500   4,569.22 (+0.44%)
DOW   36,061.74 (+0.02%)
QQQ   388.70 (+0.95%)
AAPL   194.62 (+1.20%)
MSFT   369.15 (+0.09%)
META   323.36 (+1.86%)
GOOGL   137.78 (+5.97%)
AMZN   146.89 (+1.64%)
TSLA   239.85 (+0.20%)
NVDA   461.23 (+1.36%)
NIO   7.83 (+1.03%)
BABA   71.96 (+0.66%)
AMD   122.97 (+5.26%)
T   16.94 (+0.00%)
F   10.69 (+0.00%)
MU   73.31 (+0.25%)
CGC   0.68 (-1.94%)
GE   119.60 (-0.18%)
DIS   91.92 (+0.46%)
AMC   6.77 (-0.29%)
PFE   28.63 (-0.56%)
PYPL   58.77 (-1.28%)
XOM   100.16 (+1.06%)
S&P 500   4,569.22 (+0.44%)
DOW   36,061.74 (+0.02%)
QQQ   388.70 (+0.95%)
AAPL   194.62 (+1.20%)
MSFT   369.15 (+0.09%)
META   323.36 (+1.86%)
GOOGL   137.78 (+5.97%)
AMZN   146.89 (+1.64%)
TSLA   239.85 (+0.20%)
NVDA   461.23 (+1.36%)
NIO   7.83 (+1.03%)
BABA   71.96 (+0.66%)
AMD   122.97 (+5.26%)
T   16.94 (+0.00%)
F   10.69 (+0.00%)
MU   73.31 (+0.25%)
CGC   0.68 (-1.94%)
GE   119.60 (-0.18%)
DIS   91.92 (+0.46%)
AMC   6.77 (-0.29%)
PFE   28.63 (-0.56%)
PYPL   58.77 (-1.28%)
XOM   100.16 (+1.06%)

GameStop: Better than expected is just plain bad news

Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Don Miller
December 7, 2023

GameStop stock

Key Points

  • GameStop had a mixed quarter with better-than-expected margins and cash flows, but shares fell 5% anyway. 
  • Each good detail is offset by signs of struggle that suggest persistent weakness in the coming quarters. 
  • High short interest, low institutional involvement and analysts play into the stock's downtrend, which remains intact. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than GameStop

GameStop NASDAQ: GME had a mixed Q3 that reveals some improvement in operations attributable to new CEO Ryan Cohen. Among the Easter Eggs are a better-than-expected bottom line, positive cash flow and an increase in cash offset by numerous signs of continued struggle for this consumer tech company

The takeaway is that GameStop controls costs and might get into a solid position to rebound if only the consumer market were in better shape. Declining sales in all categories suggest a persistent weakening of the top-line and earnings pressure regardless of whatever cost controls or pricing leverage the company can squeeze out. 

In this environment, it is unlikely that GameStop shares will be able to post a significant rally soon, and if they do, it’ll be a fine time for the bears to build on their short positions. Because the short interest continues to trend above 20%, institutional support is low, and the analysts don’t care, it is more likely that GME shares will continue to trend lower and may reach penny stock levels in 2024. The single analyst with a rating showing on Marketbeat’s tracking pages is Wedbush’s team, led by Dan Ives, and they rate it at Underperform with a $6 price tag

GameStop has a mixed quarter; shares fall 

GameStop had a mixed quarter, with revenue weakness offset by earnings strength, but the news was not enough to spark bullish activity. The company’s $1.08 billion in revenue is down 9.2% compared to last year and missed consensus by 950 basis points due to weakness in all categories. Hardware, the bulk of the business revenue, is down 7.5%, with Software down 8.75% and Collectibles (a growth engine) at a more resounding -14%. 

The margin news is the best the company offers but comes with a significant but. The company widened its gross margin and narrowed its SG&A costs to produce a “break-even” quarter, but semantics play a role in the news. The break-even quarter is adjusted earnings of $0.00 that gloss over the fact another net loss was posted. The net loss is down significantly from last year to about 0.3% of revenue, but a loss nonetheless. Assuming that revenue weakness persists, and there is no reason to think the holiday quarter will produce growth, deleveraging will continue to impact earnings and offset cost controls. 


The balance sheet is OK, but not enough for the bulls

GameStop’s balance sheet is still in fine shape, but improvements may be temporary, given the expectation for top-line weakness. The company’s inventory is down, and its cash balance is up, but the increase in cash is less than the inventory reduction, and assets are down. Liabilities are also down, aiding shareholder equity by a marginal amount, but significant risks remain while net losses continue to pile up. The company did not offer guidance or host a conference call, suggesting a lack of clarity in the outlook and an unwillingness to answer potentially tricky questions. 

Among the reporting details is a change to the company’s investment policy. The board authorized the purchase of equity securities alongside debt instruments with excess cash. The company has no plans to invest in securities at this time. 

The technical outlook: GameStop downtrend intact

Regardless of the results or how individual investors may view them, the downtrend in GME shares is intact. The post-release action has the market down more than 5%, confirming resistance at the 150-day EMA. This aligns with prior signals and suggests at least a retest of the recent lows. The recent lows may provide support, but that is a big maybe. If this market falls through the recent lows near $12, a move below $10 is likely. 

GME stock chart

Should you invest $1,000 in GameStop right now?

Before you consider GameStop, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GameStop wasn't on the list.

While GameStop currently has a "Sell" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
GameStop (GME)
0.9083 of 5 stars		$14.84-0.5%N/A-44.95Sell$6.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

  • tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Experience

Thomas has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2019.

Areas of Expertise

Technical analysis, the S&P 500; retail, consumer, consumer staples, dividends, high-yield, small caps, technology, economic data, oil, cryptocurrencies

Education

A.A., culinary technology

Past Experience

Market watcher, trader and investor for numerous websites. Founded Passive Market Intelligence LLC to provide market research insights. 


Featured Articles and Offers

GameStop: Reasons to Buy or Sell? What You Need to Know

GameStop: Reasons to Buy or Sell? What You Need to Know

In this video, we dive into the world of GameStop, discussing reasons to buy and sell this legendary meme stock, and offering valuable insights for investors.

Recent Videos

Dollar Tree Stock Plunge, What It Says About the Economy
Dollar Tree Stock Plunge, What It Says About the Economy
Salesforce Stock Shares Surge on Solid Results
Salesforce Stock Shares Surge on Solid Results
Eli Lilly Stock a Buy After FDA Signs Off on New Weight-Loss Drug?
Eli Lilly Stock a Buy After FDA Signs Off on New Weight-Loss Drug?
Fisker Stock Results, Delivery Struggles, and Share Price Implosion
Fisker Stock Results, Delivery Struggles, and Share Price Implosion
Search Headlines:

My Account -