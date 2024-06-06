Free Trial

GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?

→ Shocking $16T Elon Musk Crypto Leak (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)
Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Written by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
June 6, 2024
Gamestop store (GME) in Mall shopping center

Key Points

  • GameStop is breaking out again on borderline manipulation from Keith Gill, also known as 'Roaring Kitty.' 
  • Recent rallies may be short-lived, as the company's free cash flow suggests it is only an attempt to issue expensive shares.
  • Wall Street's outlook for GameStop stock is not there to back the company's high price today, which is a risk to shareholders.
  • 5 stocks we like better than GameStop

If fundamental investors are investigating, then the price action behind shares of GameStop Corp. NYSE: GME other than a few tweets that would be considered borderline stock manipulation from Keith Gill, A.K.A. 'Roaring Kitty.' This is not the first time Kitty has come on the scene to make GameStop stock soar.

GameStop Today

GameStop Corp. stock logo
GMEGME 90-day performance
GameStop
$32.83
+1.26 (+3.99%)
(As of 11:23 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$9.95
$64.83
P/E Ratio
1,642.32
Price Target
$7.00
Add to Watchlist

In 2021, the online persona sent tweets and YouTube videos, making bold assumptions about valuing GameStop. Three years later, these assumptions have yet to take root. Because 2021 brought lower interest rates and cheap money into the economy, investors found it easy to get behind risky stories, but that’s not the case today.

A high-interest rate environment, worrying inflation, and the growing trend of stagflation (low economic growth and high inflation) make the perfect cocktail for stocks like GameStop, or ‘meme stocks,’ to find it hard to survive long. Here’s why the recent price action may be short-lived on a fundamental basis.

What Investors Need to Know About GameStop’s Weak Financials

Taking recent data within the company’s fourth quarter 2023 earnings results, investors can find trouble beyond contracting sales, which fell to $1.8 billion from $2.2 billion a year prior (an 18% decline).

Investors tend to focus on the bottom line in a company’s income statement, precisely the net income, to drive their valuations and investment conclusions. However, this is often a misleading number to be wary of. Net income can be manipulated by a few accounting loopholes, which can hide potentially harmful trends under the rug.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Price Chart for Thursday, June, 6, 2024

GameStop’s financials show a net income of $6.7 million in the past quarter, compared to a net loss of $313.1 million a year prior. Of course, that would seem extremely bullish until investors read further down to the number of outstanding shares.

The fourth quarter of 2022 carried 304.2 million shares outstanding, while the past quarter reported 305.2 million. So, if the company made $6.7 million in net income, why would it issue shares and dilute shareholders?

Well, it’s because the business didn’t make money, and here’s how to tell. Free cash flow (operating cash flow minus capital expenditures) is a more thorough way to measure a business’s profitability, which cannot be easily manipulated through accounting gimmicks.


GameStop's FCF was negative by roughly $18.7 million in the past quarter. Last year, the company had a positive FCF of $326.6 million due to rolling over its tax expense and using cash raised from share dilution to postpone the need to take on further accounts payable.

As the business ran out of ways to finance its ongoing operations again, it saw the need to raise its stock price to unjustifiably high levels to issue more expensive shares, as no institution in its right judgment would lend money to GameStop through bonds.

GameStop Stock Forecast For 2024 Isn’t Rosy

At least, that's what Wall Street analysts believe. With a current consensus price target of only $7 a share for GameStop stock, today's prices' potential downside is 77.8%.

More than that, the stock has very little institutional ownership—only 29.2% today—a sign that so-called ‘smart money’ wants to stay away from this company. Over the past month, GameStop’s short interest increased by 6.3% to cap Roaring Kitty’s attempt to send this stock flying again.

Too many negative factors suggest the stock has reached a top outside of further manipulation. Still, one of the factors carrying the most weight is the overall state of the economy today.

GameStop MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
1.91 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Sell
Upside/Downside
78.5% Downside
Short Interest
Bearish
Dividend Strength
N/A
Sustainability
-1.03
News Sentiment
0.41mentions of GameStop in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
800.00%
See Full Details

U.S. GDP growth was revised down to 1.3% over the past quarter, while inflation remained above 3% during that time, a dynamic befitting of a phenomenon called inflation. Because of this, the largest asset managers and retail investors will focus on growth above all else, and GameStop won’t deliver on that requirement.

More than that, the stock is fighting against cyclically high interest rates, which tend to give the overall market a ‘risk-off' perspective and further drive capital away from stocks with an uncertain future. Unfortunately, GameStop is also part of consumer discretionary stocks, which are negatively affected by high interest rates as well.

Free cash flow reigns king in these environments, and that’s just something GameStop can’t give investors right when they need it most.

→ How’d you do in 2022 (From Brooks Enterprises) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in GameStop right now?

Before you consider GameStop, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GameStop wasn't on the list.

While GameStop currently has a "Sell" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide to Pot Stock Investing Cover
Beginner's Guide to Pot Stock Investing

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to pot stock investing and which pot companies show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
About The Author

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Contributing Author

Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro Economics

Learn More about Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
GameStop (GME)
1.906 of 5 stars		$32.45+2.8%N/A1,623.31Sell$7.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Elon Musk’s Final Masterpiece: “X-9840”
The investment legend who predicted the rise of Bitcoin, Facebook and streaming services like Netflix… Ju...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
7 Stocks That Can Become Your Own Magnificent Seven
In 2023, investors became acutely aware of the phrase "Magnificent Seven." This referred to the seven technolo...
MarketBeat
Was the Great Financial Crisis fun?
The Great Financial Crisis, which actually started in the summer of 2007 and did not end until March of 2009, ...
Brooks Enterprises | Sponsored
7 Speculative stocks that could be worth the risk
Speculative stocks are those that investors buy knowing that they could lose most of, if not all, their invest...
MarketBeat
Everything from semiconductors to space shuttles depend on this overlooked mineral
Boron is also at the heart of a breakthrough that could fuel one of mankind's most sensational advances in sem...
Capital Trends | Sponsored
7 Stocks Set to Boom from the Weight Loss Craze
One of the hottest trends in society is the emergence of weight loss drugs. It's no secret that millions of Am...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

7 Stocks That May Be Next to Split Their Stock

7 Stocks That May Be Next to Split Their Stock

Expert insights into the psychological impact of stock splits and the potential candidates for future splits.

Recent Videos

Profit Like Congress: The Stocks They’re Betting On
Cathie Wood’s AMD Buy: Smart Move or Risky Business
4 of the Best Stocks for Share Buybacks

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines