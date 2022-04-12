S&P 500   4,412.53
DOW   34,308.08
QQQ   340.89
3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Stocks fall on Wall Street, led by slump in tech companies
Tesla CEO Elon Musk won't join Twitter's board after all
3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
3 Stocks Down Big in '22 That Are Worth Buying
EXPLAINER: What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means
S&P 500   4,412.53
DOW   34,308.08
QQQ   340.89
3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Stocks fall on Wall Street, led by slump in tech companies
Tesla CEO Elon Musk won't join Twitter's board after all
3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
3 Stocks Down Big in '22 That Are Worth Buying
EXPLAINER: What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means
S&P 500   4,412.53
DOW   34,308.08
QQQ   340.89
3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Stocks fall on Wall Street, led by slump in tech companies
Tesla CEO Elon Musk won't join Twitter's board after all
3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
3 Stocks Down Big in '22 That Are Worth Buying
EXPLAINER: What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means
S&P 500   4,412.53
DOW   34,308.08
QQQ   340.89
3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Stocks fall on Wall Street, led by slump in tech companies
Tesla CEO Elon Musk won't join Twitter's board after all
3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
3 Stocks Down Big in '22 That Are Worth Buying
EXPLAINER: What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means

Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices 

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices 

Carmax Buckles Under Strain Of Economic Headwinds 

Carmax (NYSE: KMX) put in a good quarter to be sure but the report is rife with evidence inflation is hurting the economy. The company produced a solid increase in revenue versus the year-ago period but the gains are driven almost entirely by price increases. At the retail level, the data is worst. Carmax reports a decline in retail units sold and prices that are still rising at a nearly 40% clip. Based on our view of the inflation situation, used car prices will likely keep climbing and cut deeper into demand.

We’ve yet to see any analyst's commentary on the subject but the trend in sentiment coming into the report is telling. The analysts were rating the stock at a firm Buy but the Marketbeat.com consensus is slipping as is the price target. The consensus price target is down in the 3-month and 1-month comparison and we think will move lower in the wake of the earnings report. 

Carmax Falls On Mixed Results 

Carmax had a great quarter at the top line and a terrible quarter on the bottom line. The company reported $7.69 billion in net revenue for a gain of 49% over last year and it beat the consensus estimate by 145 basis points. The bad news starts almost immediately after that, however, because the gains were driven almost entirely by higher prices coupled with expansion, wholesales, and market share gains. 

“While the fourth quarter was adversely affected by macro factors, our retail market share growth for the year was the highest it’s been during my tenure as CEO and is a reflection of our ability to deliver the most customer-centric experience in the industry.”

On a segment basis, wholesale units increased by 43% while retail units declined by 5% for a combined 11.3% gain for the company. eCommerce accounted for a fair amount of the increase as well, rising 600 basis points as a percentage of retail revenue to 11%. The bad news is that at the comp level sales are down 6.5% and in large part because of the average selling price. The revenue per retail car surged 39.7% to drive a 32.6% increase in retail revenue and only partially offset the decline in retail unit volume. 

Carmax Outlook Is Cloudy, Very Cloudy

The company didn’t give any specific guidance for the coming year but said it would open 10 new stores and increase its CAPEX to support growth. The company did increase its long-term targets for revenue and earnings (store count and market share gain) but the long-term is a long time away. Until then we expect to see YOY revenue growth slow dramatically in the coming quarter and possibly stall as comps get tougher and tougher. Earnings are the real question and we see only downside risk where they are concerned. 

The takeaway for us is the company may still grow due to market share gains and store expansions but there will be a serious headwind in the form of comp sales and pricing that will negatively impact earnings. Rising prices will cut into retail unit volume and comp sales and eventually cause a correction in retail pricing that will suck earnings power down the drain. 

The Technical Outlook: Carmax At Risk Of Extending Sell-Off 

Carmax shares appeared to have put in a bottom near the $100 level after correcting roughly 30% in the first quarter of the year. The bottom was aided by institutional buying but now we’re not so sure it will hold. The Q4 results have shares down more than 5.0% in premarket trading and below our support line at $98.50. The premarket action has been volatile, support may keep price action above $98.50, but we aren’t ready to call the bottom. Assuming price action confirms support at this level, it could move back to the $130 range and the 150-day moving average. If support fails at this level, especially if the institutions start shedding the 95% of shares they own, this stock could fall to the $85 level before hitting the next firm support. 

Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices 

Should you invest $1,000 in CarMax right now?

Before you consider CarMax, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CarMax wasn't on the list.

While CarMax currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
CarMax (KMX)
2.3648 of 5 stars		$103.17+0.9%N/A14.23Buy$144.30
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.