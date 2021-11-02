QQQ   388.64 (+0.31%)
AAPL   150.79 (+1.23%)
MSFT   332.55 (+0.97%)
FB   333.76 (+1.15%)
GOOGL   2,913.53 (+1.52%)
TSLA   1,177.11 (-2.60%)
AMZN   3,294.09 (-0.72%)
NVDA   262.75 (+1.73%)
BABA   163.56 (-3.88%)
NIO   41.70 (+2.11%)
CGC   12.96 (-2.19%)
GE   105.88 (-0.33%)
AMD   126.81 (+1.26%)
MU   70.37 (-0.47%)
T   25.22 (-0.59%)
F   17.92 (-0.17%)
ACB   6.82 (-2.43%)
DIS   169.51 (-0.40%)
PFE   45.37 (+3.96%)
AMC   38.17 (+2.97%)
BA   212.06 (-1.17%)
QQQ   388.64 (+0.31%)
AAPL   150.79 (+1.23%)
MSFT   332.55 (+0.97%)
FB   333.76 (+1.15%)
GOOGL   2,913.53 (+1.52%)
TSLA   1,177.11 (-2.60%)
AMZN   3,294.09 (-0.72%)
NVDA   262.75 (+1.73%)
BABA   163.56 (-3.88%)
NIO   41.70 (+2.11%)
CGC   12.96 (-2.19%)
GE   105.88 (-0.33%)
AMD   126.81 (+1.26%)
MU   70.37 (-0.47%)
T   25.22 (-0.59%)
F   17.92 (-0.17%)
ACB   6.82 (-2.43%)
DIS   169.51 (-0.40%)
PFE   45.37 (+3.96%)
AMC   38.17 (+2.97%)
BA   212.06 (-1.17%)
QQQ   388.64 (+0.31%)
AAPL   150.79 (+1.23%)
MSFT   332.55 (+0.97%)
FB   333.76 (+1.15%)
GOOGL   2,913.53 (+1.52%)
TSLA   1,177.11 (-2.60%)
AMZN   3,294.09 (-0.72%)
NVDA   262.75 (+1.73%)
BABA   163.56 (-3.88%)
NIO   41.70 (+2.11%)
CGC   12.96 (-2.19%)
GE   105.88 (-0.33%)
AMD   126.81 (+1.26%)
MU   70.37 (-0.47%)
T   25.22 (-0.59%)
F   17.92 (-0.17%)
ACB   6.82 (-2.43%)
DIS   169.51 (-0.40%)
PFE   45.37 (+3.96%)
AMC   38.17 (+2.97%)
BA   212.06 (-1.17%)
QQQ   388.64 (+0.31%)
AAPL   150.79 (+1.23%)
MSFT   332.55 (+0.97%)
FB   333.76 (+1.15%)
GOOGL   2,913.53 (+1.52%)
TSLA   1,177.11 (-2.60%)
AMZN   3,294.09 (-0.72%)
NVDA   262.75 (+1.73%)
BABA   163.56 (-3.88%)
NIO   41.70 (+2.11%)
CGC   12.96 (-2.19%)
GE   105.88 (-0.33%)
AMD   126.81 (+1.26%)
MU   70.37 (-0.47%)
T   25.22 (-0.59%)
F   17.92 (-0.17%)
ACB   6.82 (-2.43%)
DIS   169.51 (-0.40%)
PFE   45.37 (+3.96%)
AMC   38.17 (+2.97%)
BA   212.06 (-1.17%)

High-Yield The Williams Companies On Track For New Highs

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 | Thomas Hughes
High-Yield The Williams Companies On Track For New Highs

Midstream Operator The Williams Companies Raises Guidance 

The Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) have proved the U.S. midstream operators are not only immune to the global supply chain issues but benefiting from higher prices as well. The company reported record volume and contracted capacity for the fiscal 3rd quarter and sees demand holding strong for the foreseeable future. What this means for investors, and income investors, in particular, is The Williams Companies’ very high 5.75% yield is as safe as ever. 

Based on our view of the market, investors would not be out of line to expect another increase with the next declaration. The question is how big of an increase will it be? The company has worked hard to improve both its leverage and dividend coverage ratios, earnings are strong and guidance is positive so it could be a bit larger than the low single-digit increases the company has been giving. 

The Williams Companies Had A Strong Quarter 

The Williams Companies reported $2.47 billion in consolidated revenue for a gain of 28% over last year and 24% over 2019. This is not only strong, but more than 1800 basis points better than expected and driven by strength in all reporting segments. On a segment basis, the West segment saw the most robust growth at 20% while Northeast G&P grew 12% and Gulf of Mexico and Transmission a tepid 1%. 

Moving down to the earnings the margin news is a bit mixed but there is a caveat to be aware of. While The GAAP earnings fell YOY and missed the consensus by $0.16 the adjusted earnings grew and beat the consensus. The GAAP $0.13 in EPS missed due to unrealized losses associated with derivative trading activities and hedging. In regards to cash flow and real earnings, adjusted earnings are up $0.18 billion and cash flow is up 84%. This, along with internal activities to improve operations, has the company’s dividend coverage up to 2.17X versus last year’s 1.78X and the leverage ratio down to only 4.1X and ahead of schedule. 

Turning to the guidance, the company is increasing its earnings guidance for the year to up 8% at the midpoint or an increase of 600 basis points from the previous guidance. This is accompanied by an expectation for free cash flow to increase and for leverage to hold steady in the range of 4.0X to 4.2X. 

The Analysts Are Bullish On The Williams Companies 

The analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on The Williams Companies but there have been no call-outs yet following the release of earnings. Based on the results and our assessment of the dividend outlook we think that will change soon. The Marketbeat.com consensus price target has been moving higher over the last 90 and 30 days with the bulk of the 1000 basis point increase happening within the last 30 days. The consensus of $28.80 assumes the stock is fairly valued at the current levels while the recently set high price target of $33 assumes nearly 15% of upside is still available. 

The Technical Outlook: The Williams Companies Is Moving Higher 

Shares of The Williams Companies staged a nice little rally in the days leading up to the Q3 report and are now in consolidation. Assuming consolidation continues at the current levels, the move bears the look of a rally and continuation that could send shares up to the $32.00 to $32.50 level fairly soon. The indicators are a little mixed but consistent with this outlook and support the idea of higher prices. If price action can get above the $32.50 level we see momentum building to drive this stock back up toward its 2015 highs or roughly 80% to 90% upside from the current price action. 

High-Yield The Williams Companies On Track For New Highs

Should you invest $1,000 in The Williams Companies right now?

Before you consider The Williams Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Williams Companies wasn't on the list.

While The Williams Companies currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
The Williams Companies (WMB)2.3$28.52-0.1%5.75%30.34Buy$28.80
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.