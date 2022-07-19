High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,893.30 (+1.63%)
DOW   31,514.63 (+1.42%)
QQQ   293.86 (+1.54%)
AAPL   148.54 (+1.00%)
MSFT   256.17 (+0.76%)
META   171.54 (+2.58%)
GOOGL   111.65 (+2.40%)
AMZN   115.41 (+1.45%)
TSLA   724.67 (+0.42%)
NVDA   164.23 (+2.00%)
NIO   19.94 (-4.32%)
BABA   103.24 (+0.10%)
AMD   84.09 (+3.27%)
MU   61.80 (+2.23%)
CGC   2.54 (-1.93%)
T   20.84 (+1.51%)
GE   65.92 (+3.52%)
F   12.63 (+5.60%)
DIS   97.51 (+1.89%)
AMC   17.12 (+3.51%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.73%)
PYPL   75.41 (+1.73%)
NFLX   193.83 (+1.52%)
S&P 500   3,893.30 (+1.63%)
DOW   31,514.63 (+1.42%)
QQQ   293.86 (+1.54%)
AAPL   148.54 (+1.00%)
MSFT   256.17 (+0.76%)
META   171.54 (+2.58%)
GOOGL   111.65 (+2.40%)
AMZN   115.41 (+1.45%)
TSLA   724.67 (+0.42%)
NVDA   164.23 (+2.00%)
NIO   19.94 (-4.32%)
BABA   103.24 (+0.10%)
AMD   84.09 (+3.27%)
MU   61.80 (+2.23%)
CGC   2.54 (-1.93%)
T   20.84 (+1.51%)
GE   65.92 (+3.52%)
F   12.63 (+5.60%)
DIS   97.51 (+1.89%)
AMC   17.12 (+3.51%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.73%)
PYPL   75.41 (+1.73%)
NFLX   193.83 (+1.52%)
S&P 500   3,893.30 (+1.63%)
DOW   31,514.63 (+1.42%)
QQQ   293.86 (+1.54%)
AAPL   148.54 (+1.00%)
MSFT   256.17 (+0.76%)
META   171.54 (+2.58%)
GOOGL   111.65 (+2.40%)
AMZN   115.41 (+1.45%)
TSLA   724.67 (+0.42%)
NVDA   164.23 (+2.00%)
NIO   19.94 (-4.32%)
BABA   103.24 (+0.10%)
AMD   84.09 (+3.27%)
MU   61.80 (+2.23%)
CGC   2.54 (-1.93%)
T   20.84 (+1.51%)
GE   65.92 (+3.52%)
F   12.63 (+5.60%)
DIS   97.51 (+1.89%)
AMC   17.12 (+3.51%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.73%)
PYPL   75.41 (+1.73%)
NFLX   193.83 (+1.52%)
S&P 500   3,893.30 (+1.63%)
DOW   31,514.63 (+1.42%)
QQQ   293.86 (+1.54%)
AAPL   148.54 (+1.00%)
MSFT   256.17 (+0.76%)
META   171.54 (+2.58%)
GOOGL   111.65 (+2.40%)
AMZN   115.41 (+1.45%)
TSLA   724.67 (+0.42%)
NVDA   164.23 (+2.00%)
NIO   19.94 (-4.32%)
BABA   103.24 (+0.10%)
AMD   84.09 (+3.27%)
MU   61.80 (+2.23%)
CGC   2.54 (-1.93%)
T   20.84 (+1.51%)
GE   65.92 (+3.52%)
F   12.63 (+5.60%)
DIS   97.51 (+1.89%)
AMC   17.12 (+3.51%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.73%)
PYPL   75.41 (+1.73%)
NFLX   193.83 (+1.52%)

High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale

Mixed Results Lead ManpowerGroup Lower 

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) certainly had a mixed quarter but the news is more bullish than not. While the revenue and earnings both fell short of the Marketbeat.com consensus estimates margins widened, cash flow was strong, shares were repurchased, and the dividend was paid. The dividend, notably, is yielding more than 3.3% with shares trading at their current levels and it is a safe payout. The company is distributing only 32% of its earnings while growing earnings and guiding the market higher. Based on our take on the labor market the company’s business is stable if not strong so we are expecting to see the guidance raised again later in the year, and for the dividend to be increased a 13th consecutive year. 

“As we start the third quarter, labor markets remain very solid and demand for talent is strong,” said CEO Jonas Prising. “We continue to monitor those sectors in Europe where present-day supply-chain disruptions are impacting our business, particularly in the automotive industry. At the same time, we also believe the persistent level of talent shortage represents a significant opportunity for our business. We see this evidenced by the strong ongoing demand in our permanent recruitment services, in our RPO and MSP Talent Solution offerings, in our Experis IT resourcing and solutions, and across our Manpower Specializations.

ManpowerGroup Revenue Falls Short, Margin Widens

ManpowerGroup reported mixed results for Q2 but that is about the end of the bad news we can give. The company’s $5.07 billion in revenue is down 3.8% from last year and missed by 360 basis points but mitigating factors like FX conversion, the sale of the business in Russia, and supply chain impact on business in Europe more than offset the miss. The FX conversion alone is worth nearly 1000 basis points of top-line result and puts revenue at up 6.0% on an adjusted basis. On a segment basis, The Americas led with a 44% increase in US revenue offset by declines everywhere else and most of those were due to dollar strength and not a weak business. 


Moving down to the margin, earnings fell short of the consensus estimate as well but both the gross and operating margin improved versus last year. The gross margin improved by 7.1% while the operating margin widened by 6.3% compared to the negative top-line result. This is attributed to the sales mix which is favoring higher-margin businesses like Permanent Placement. Turning to the guidance, there is nothing mixed about it. The company is projecting Q3 earnings in a range of $2.19 to $2.27 compared to the consensus of $2.20 and this guidance includes an expected $0.29 headwind from FX conversion. 

The Technical Outlook: ManpowerGroup Consolidates At Key Support Level

Price action in ManpowerGroup Inc hit a bottom a few weeks ago and has been consolidating at that level ever since. The post-release action has shares down but the price action is still well within the near-term range and above key support. Assuming the market is able to hold this level we see the stock moving sideways within a range that has $77.50 at or near the bottom. If the market is not able to hold this range the stock will most likely fall to $70 before hitting the next strong support level. Longer-term, we view this stock as a high-yield bargain, and one with a safe and growing dividend as well. 

High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
ManpowerGroup (MAN)
2.6014 of 5 stars		$77.89-2.1%3.49%10.40Hold$93.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in ManpowerGroup right now?

Before you consider ManpowerGroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ManpowerGroup wasn't on the list.

While ManpowerGroup currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.