Hovnanian Builds A Case For Profit

Hovnanian, Smaller Is Sometimes Better
Hovnanian (NYSE:HOV) is one of the smallest home builders on the market but not one that should be discounted. With building permits at a near-record and up 25.4% on a YOY basis it looks like every builder on the market is in for profits. That said, Hovnanian just delivered a Q4 report that not only outperformed its larger brethren but points to accelerated earnings for itself and the entire home building industry.
Hovnanian, Outpacing The Competition
Hovnanian may be small but it packs a big punch. The company reported a strong quarter and one that outpaced many of its larger competitors. There are no analysts targets to compare to but the 16.3% YOY increase in revenue is more than decent compared to 6% for Pulte Group, -2% for Lennar, and -24% for KB Homes in the most comparable quarter period. The gains are driven by an uptick in activity compounded by what the company calls aggressive price increases. The price increases are targeted and maintaining and improving margins and have so far been successful.
“We are pleased with our fiscal 2021 first-quarter results, as they exceeded the guidance we provided on our last conference call for gross margin percentage, total SG&A ratio, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted pretax income,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Contracts per community this quarter increased 74%, clearly indicating that demand for our homes remains very strong. We plan to continue to increase home prices in order to stay ahead of rising costs, maximize our profits and to better align our sales pace with our production capacity.”
In terms of deliveries, the company completed and closed on 1,385 houses or up 12.1% from last year. Looking forward, the company’s momentum should continue due to rising backlogs. The backlog of new homes is up 85% from last year and driving an increase in land-spend. Moving down the report, the company was able to control costs well in the face of rising prices and reduce SG&A as a percentage of revenue. The SG&A expense came in at 11.1% or down 110 basis points to help drive a 440 bps increase in gross margin.
On the bottom line, the $2.75 in GAAP earnings is down sequentially but mitigated by two factors. The first is that this year’s positive earnings reverse a loss of $1.48 in the prior-year period, the second is that increased land-spend, up 51%, can account for a large position of the difference.
Hovnanian Is Geared For Growth
Hovnanian was able to give us some guidance and the guidance is more than robust. The company is expecting to see revenue come in about 59% above last year’s level at the midpoint of the range. For the full-year, the company is expecting $2.65 to $2.80 in consolidated revenue or up about 35% at the low end of the range. To accommodate this growth, the company has aggressively upped its land-spend so new acquisitions are outpacing completions. The company picked up 755 net new lots during the Q1 period and now controls enough inventory for 4.6 years based on the TTM data.
The Technical Outlook: Hovnanian Break Out, New Highs Ahead
Hovnanian surged more than 17% on the Q1 news and looks like it will continue to go higher. The breakout confirms a bullish consolidation and is supported by the indicators so no reason to be bearish. Based on the magnitude of the rally preceding the consolidation and breakout, about $30, we think this stock could reach the $90 level before peaking.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio
Almost everyone loves a company that pays strong dividends. Who doesn't like receiving a check every quarter for simply owning a stock--especially if that stock is paying you back 4%, 5% or even 10% of its share price in annual income each year?. In a world where 10-year treasuries are yielding just above 2%, it seems hard to go wrong when buying a stock that's yielding significantly above the going rates on fixed-income assets. Unfortunately, the market rarely offers a free lunch.
While high-yield stocks may have a lot of near-term attractiveness, those same high-yields can often signal significant danger ahead. In some cases, it might mean that the company's dividend will stop growing or won't grow as fast as it used to. Worse yet, the company could cut its dividend, reduce the income you receive from owning the stock and drive down the value of the shares that you own.
4%-plus yields might seem like an easy opportunity to boost the investment income you receive, but high-yield stocks can just as often be a track reading to snare unsuspecting investors. It's not always easy to tell the difference though.
This slideshow highlights 10 high-yield dividend stocks that are paying an unsustainably large percentage of their earnings in the form of a dividend. These companies are all paying out more than 100% of their earnings per share in the form of a dividend, a sign that the advertised high-yield probably won't last.
View the "20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio".