How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?

SALE EXTENDED
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Start your risk-free trial for only $1,
then continue your subscription for 50% off.
TODAY ONLY!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   4,151.94
DOW   32,726.82
QQQ   324.40
3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
3 Pharma Stocks' Post-Earnings Price Moves
Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play 
Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content 
S&P 500   4,151.94
DOW   32,726.82
QQQ   324.40
3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
3 Pharma Stocks' Post-Earnings Price Moves
Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play 
Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content 
S&P 500   4,151.94
DOW   32,726.82
QQQ   324.40
3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
3 Pharma Stocks' Post-Earnings Price Moves
Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play 
Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content 
S&P 500   4,151.94
DOW   32,726.82
QQQ   324.40
3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
3 Pharma Stocks' Post-Earnings Price Moves
Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play 
Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content 

How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?

Fri., August 5, 2022 | Matthew North
How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?

MarketBeat reported that Freeport McMoran Inc (NYSE: FCX) submitted its earnings card this week. The results were mixed, with the company's net income contracting $840M from $1083M last year. The company's EPS also shrank from 0.57 to 73 cents from the same quarter last year. On a positive note, copper production increased 17% YoY and gold production increased 56% YoY. The company also bought back a large number of shares at $1.8B and increased the total of its share repurchase program to $5B.

With mixed quarterly results but unchanged fundamentals and business outlook, readers may find it helpful to compare the key ratios of FCX to some of its leading competitors.

Valuation

The valuation of FCX comes in above the sector median for several important ratios. The company's FWD non-GAAP P/E ratio is 10.27 while the sector lags behind at 11. Other ratios were stronger for the company including the EV / EBIT at 5.60 compared to 10.46. It should be noted that its P/S ratio is the lowest it has been for the last two years, while its sales per share are significantly higher. This can be explained by the fact that its share price has received a deep discounting YTD, with the company losing -30.67% of its value.

The opinion on Wall St for its EPS, revenue, and ultimately its valuation is bearish over the short term. For the last three months, the company has received 16 down EPS revisions and 13 down revenue revisions. The company is also trading significantly below the MarketBeat consensus price target with a 46.04% upside. Analysts have been generally accurate in determining the estimated consensus price for the stock over the last five years.


FCX’s Excellent Margins and Profitability

One of FCX's biggest strengths is the fact that its margins are significantly higher than its peer companies in the industrials sector. The company's gross profit margin stands at 48.83% while the sector lags at 32.33%. When the company's expenses are factored out, its performance is also very strong. The company's EBITDA margin of 47.30% compares favorably to the sector median of 21.15%.

Other ratios of the company suggest strong internal efficiency in terms of the return for its human and asset capital. The company earns 197.25K per employee while the sector only generates 45.17K. Furthermore, its return on total capital stands at 17.43% while the sector is at just 7.39%.

Dividend Strength

FCX pays a dividend with a high margin of safety. The company's payout ratio is 15% with an FWD yield of 1.05% and a payout of $0.30 on an FWD basis. The company's dividend is relatively weaker than its peers in the sector. Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) has a superior yield of 6.46% compared to FCX's yield of 1.05%. Furthermore, this company has a higher FWD dividend rate by a significant margin of $3.00.

FCX meets the sector median for companies in materials when it comes to consecutive years of dividend growth, with the average being two years. Its 3-year dividend growth CAGR of 14.47% also meets the sector median. Investors may benefit from the fact that the company is actively buying back shares along with increasing the rate of its dividend.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)
2.9361 of 5 stars		$28.76+0.2%1.04%8.74Moderate Buy$41.20
Southern Copper (SCCO)
1.6003 of 5 stars		$46.30-0.3%10.80%12.25Reduce$51.25
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Freeport-McMoRan right now?

Before you consider Freeport-McMoRan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Freeport-McMoRan wasn't on the list.

While Freeport-McMoRan currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.