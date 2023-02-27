S&P 500   3,997.62 (+0.69%)
DOW   33,006.25 (+0.58%)
QQQ   295.25 (+1.16%)
AAPL   148.57 (+1.27%)
MSFT   251.62 (+0.96%)
META   171.43 (+0.61%)
GOOGL   89.95 (+0.92%)
AMZN   94.22 (+0.77%)
TSLA   206.85 (+5.06%)
NVDA   235.75 (+1.24%)
NIO   9.35 (+0.54%)
BABA   89.65 (+0.73%)
AMD   79.10 (+1.29%)
T   19.26 (+0.10%)
F   12.25 (+3.11%)
MU   58.37 (+0.33%)
CGC   2.34 (+0.43%)
GE   84.62 (+1.28%)
DIS   101.18 (+0.88%)
AMC   6.53 (+5.32%)
PFE   41.28 (-1.13%)
PYPL   73.72 (+0.23%)
NFLX   328.68 (+3.64%)
Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally? 

Mon., February 27, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

Key Points

  • Freshpet had a strong quarter and is on the path to profitability. 
  • Guidance was below consensus, but the market may have been expecting the worse news. 
  • Institutions and analysts are buying the stock and supporting the price action near the current low. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Freshpet

Freshpet stock price

After years of suffering through the pandemic bubble and its bursting, the supply chain, and the demand issues it caused, Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) looks ready to start a fresh rally. The company has been working hard to expand its operational capabilities over the last year, and those efforts are now paying off.

Not only can investors expect start-up costs to ease but for increased volume and the earnings leverage that will come with it. This means Freshpet could start reporting GAAP profitability very soon, and that has the stock set up for a reversal. The price action in Freshpet has corrected from the lofty highs near $180 to a more reasonable valuation near $60.

The latest price action suggests a Head & Shoulders Reversal is in play, and the Q4 results and guidance for 2023 are consistent with this move. 

The analysts have yet to speak up, Marketbeat.com’s analyst tracking tools have not picked up any post-release commentary yet, but the sell-side action over the past year is telling. The analysts have lowered the consensus price target by more than 50%, but it has held firm over the last 3 months while the Moderate Buy rating has firmed.

The current consensus target is about $77.65, equal to a 27% upside for the stock, and the institutions are buying too. The institutions have netted over $0.60 billion in the last 12 months, worth about 20% of the stock. They hold about 90% of the company, and there is also a short interest to consider. 

The short interest in Freshpet was running near 12.0% ahead of the Q3 release and may provide fuel to support the price action. The Q4 results were not game-changing but showed progress on the company’s goals. Fintel.io reports the off-exchange short-interest, including dark pools, is running above 40%, which puts the stock in position for a squeeze given a suitable catalyst.


Freshpet Beats And Guides Strong For 2023 

Freshpet had a good quarter despite the headwinds of inflation, rising labor costs, and issues with quality. The company reported $165.8 million in net revenue for a gain of 43% over last year that, beat the consensus by 950 basis points. The gains in revenue were driven by pricing actions intended to offset inflation, velocity (brand momentum), and distribution gains versus last year. To put the strength into perspective, this is the 5th consecutive year for double-digit revenue growth in Q4 and the 5th consecutive year that growth has accelerated. 

The margin was positively affected by the top-line strength at all levels. While gross profit shrank on a YOY basis, it exceeded expectations and resulted in earnings improvement compared to last year. The mitigating factors within the margin shrinkage are that start-up costs will ease and quality issues should be controlled now that the Ennis Kitchen is up and running.

Regarding adjusted EBITDA, earnings are up 147% compared to last year, and the net loss shrank by 69% to only $2.9 million. This is primarily due to a reduced SG&A attributed to lower ad-spend and leverage, which will only improve in the coming quarters. 

The guidance is the only area of weakness but still strong, considering it could be worse. The company expects revenue to run near $750 million for 2023, slightly below the $754 consensus estimate. The revenue miss is slim and offsets by the earnings outlook. Adjusted EBITDA Is expected to more than double, and the top-line estimate could be cautious so earnings could easily outpace the guidance. 

The Technical Outlook: A Reversal From Down To …? 

Shares of Freshpet are set up for a reversal, but investors may be disappointed with the outcome. The stock is in a reversal, but the post-release action is a little mixed, so this may be a reversal from down to sideways and not down to up. The hurdle that needs to be crossed is the $70 level. If the market can get above there a more sustained recovery may follow. If not, this stock may wallow at the current levels until more information is available. 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Freshpet (FRPT)
1.6284 of 5 stars		$59.56-2.5%N/A-41.08Moderate Buy$77.64
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.

