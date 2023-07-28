Is It Time To Buy Keurig Dr Pepper Or Cut Losses? 

Analyze smarter, invest better! LAST CHANCE to try NEW tools from MarketBeat All Access for free.
Try for Free
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
×
QQQ   382.26 (+1.50%)
AAPL   195.84 (+1.36%)
MSFT   336.36 (+1.71%)
META   319.73 (+2.57%)
GOOGL   132.67 (+2.53%)
AMZN   130.98 (+2.13%)
TSLA   261.86 (+2.41%)
NVDA   466.00 (+1.53%)
NIO   13.88 (+4.83%)
BABA   99.68 (+4.44%)
AMD   113.41 (+2.08%)
T   14.57 (+0.41%)
F   13.38 (-2.55%)
MU   71.42 (+0.49%)
CGC   0.43 (+3.66%)
GE   114.55 (-0.75%)
DIS   85.69 (+0.39%)
AMC   4.61 (+1.99%)
PFE   36.31 (+0.30%)
PYPL   73.90 (+2.60%)
NFLX   419.77 (+1.60%)
QQQ   382.26 (+1.50%)
AAPL   195.84 (+1.36%)
MSFT   336.36 (+1.71%)
META   319.73 (+2.57%)
GOOGL   132.67 (+2.53%)
AMZN   130.98 (+2.13%)
TSLA   261.86 (+2.41%)
NVDA   466.00 (+1.53%)
NIO   13.88 (+4.83%)
BABA   99.68 (+4.44%)
AMD   113.41 (+2.08%)
T   14.57 (+0.41%)
F   13.38 (-2.55%)
MU   71.42 (+0.49%)
CGC   0.43 (+3.66%)
GE   114.55 (-0.75%)
DIS   85.69 (+0.39%)
AMC   4.61 (+1.99%)
PFE   36.31 (+0.30%)
PYPL   73.90 (+2.60%)
NFLX   419.77 (+1.60%)
QQQ   382.26 (+1.50%)
AAPL   195.84 (+1.36%)
MSFT   336.36 (+1.71%)
META   319.73 (+2.57%)
GOOGL   132.67 (+2.53%)
AMZN   130.98 (+2.13%)
TSLA   261.86 (+2.41%)
NVDA   466.00 (+1.53%)
NIO   13.88 (+4.83%)
BABA   99.68 (+4.44%)
AMD   113.41 (+2.08%)
T   14.57 (+0.41%)
F   13.38 (-2.55%)
MU   71.42 (+0.49%)
CGC   0.43 (+3.66%)
GE   114.55 (-0.75%)
DIS   85.69 (+0.39%)
AMC   4.61 (+1.99%)
PFE   36.31 (+0.30%)
PYPL   73.90 (+2.60%)
NFLX   419.77 (+1.60%)
QQQ   382.26 (+1.50%)
AAPL   195.84 (+1.36%)
MSFT   336.36 (+1.71%)
META   319.73 (+2.57%)
GOOGL   132.67 (+2.53%)
AMZN   130.98 (+2.13%)
TSLA   261.86 (+2.41%)
NVDA   466.00 (+1.53%)
NIO   13.88 (+4.83%)
BABA   99.68 (+4.44%)
AMD   113.41 (+2.08%)
T   14.57 (+0.41%)
F   13.38 (-2.55%)
MU   71.42 (+0.49%)
CGC   0.43 (+3.66%)
GE   114.55 (-0.75%)
DIS   85.69 (+0.39%)
AMC   4.61 (+1.99%)
PFE   36.31 (+0.30%)
PYPL   73.90 (+2.60%)
NFLX   419.77 (+1.60%)

Is It Time To Buy Keurig Dr Pepper Or Cut Losses? 

Fri., July 28, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

Keurig Dr Pepper stock price After correcting to long-term lows earlier this year, Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP had a beat-a-raise quarter reinvigorating the bull case. The news has shares up nearly 5% and trading at a critical level that could open the door to a sustained rally. The question is if current holders will remain on board or use the surge as a chance to cut their losses.

Key Points

  • Keurig Dr Pepper had a beat-and-raise quarter lifting shares off of a long-term low. 
  • Guidance was raised and may lead to a sustained rally, but there are hurdles. 
  • The analysts' activity may weigh the price action and keep the stock from regaining critical support levels. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Keurig Dr Pepper

The stock is down 17% from its recent highs and was down as much as 20% and more at the movement's low. That’s a good reason to get out of a market, and this 1 is at a critical level. So, Keurig Dr Pepper had a great quarter, and it may move higher, but not before it crosses a significant point of resistance.

If it can do it, KDP shares could trend higher. If the market can’t get above $34 and hold it, this market will definitely move lower. 

Diversified Keurig Dr Pepper Beats And Raises 

Diversified Keurig Dr Pepper posted solid growth in Q2 and outpaced the consensus estimate, an example of when diversification doesn’t pay off. The company’s 6.6% growth beat the consensus estimate by a slim margin but lags behind the double-digit gains posted by beverage giants PepsiCo NASDAQ: PEP and The Coca-Cola Company NYSE: KO.

Growth was driven by an 11.8% increase in US refreshment beverages and offset by a 5.7% decline in coffee. Coffee sales are impacted by consumer shifts that include returning to work ie, less coffee at home.

Sales growth is due entirely to higher prices, with average pricing up 8.1% and volume down 2.1%, consistent with the industry

The margin news is marginally good. The adjusted margin contracted slightly compared to last year but not enough to offset the top-line strength. The increase in costs includes increased marketing costs which should result in better sales down the road.


Until then, the adjusted operating income rose 4.4% compared to last year and is 23% of revenue. GAAP earnings came in at $0.36, adjusted at $0.42, both $0.02 better than expected, and adjusted EPS is up 7.6% YOY. 

The guidance is the best news in the report. The company cautiously raised its guidance for revenue by 100 basis points to 5% to 6% while reaffirming the EPS outlook. EPS is expected to grow 6% to 7% and may top this estimate, given the top-line strength.

Trends within the beverage industry support KDP, KO, and PEP growth and should remain solid through the end of the year. 

Keurig Dr Pepper Offers Value, But Analysts Aren’t Buying It 

Keurig Dr Pepper offers value relative to PEP and KO stock trading at 18X its earnings. Those stocks trade closer to 25X and 26X while paying similar dividends. KDP yields about 2.45% compared to PEPs at 2.65% and KOs at 2.9%.

The biggest difference is that PEP and KO pay out more of their earnings and have a substantial history of distribution increases. Both are Dividend Kings with 50+ years of increases, while KDP has an erratic history of increases albeit a history of increases.  

The price action in KDP stock is favorable. The market is up nearly 5% and showing a strong candle. The move has the price action above the long-term moving average but still faces resistance.

Resistance at $34 could be strong and hold the market from moving any higher. The analysts may not be any help; they rate the stock at Hold with a price target that has been slipping all year. The consensus is above critical resistance but may not remain that way long. 

KDP stock chart

Should you invest $1,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper right now?

Before you consider Keurig Dr Pepper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keurig Dr Pepper wasn't on the list.

While Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market Cover
10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
1.8805 of 5 stars		$33.84+0.2%2.36%36.39Hold$36.70
Coca-Cola (KO)
1.8707 of 5 stars		$62.59+0.2%2.94%25.76Moderate Buy$68.27
PepsiCo (PEP)
1.9712 of 5 stars		$191.25+1.4%2.65%33.49Hold$192.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.
Stocks Set to Rally this Summer

Stocks Set to Rally this Summer

In this video, we share our top stock picks for the summer and into the fall for investors looking to capitalize on the potential summer rally.

Related Videos

Fed Signals Pause, Stocks to Watch Now
Fed Signals Pause, Stocks to Watch Now

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -