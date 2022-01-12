Is It Time To Buy More Albertsons Companies?

S&P 500   4,721.73 (+0.18%)
DOW   36,249.01 (+-0.01%)
QQQ   387.68 (+0.48%)
AAPL   175.82 (+0.42%)
MSFT   319.07 (+1.30%)
FB   333.60 (-0.23%)
GOOGL   2,832.27 (+1.34%)
AMZN   3,312.78 (+0.17%)
TSLA   1,098.58 (+3.21%)
NVDA   280.89 (+0.98%)
BABA   136.80 (+6.63%)
NIO   31.39 (+4.56%)
AMD   137.88 (+0.42%)
CGC   8.95 (-1.76%)
MU   95.33 (+1.20%)
GE   102.47 (+0.67%)
T   26.42 (+0.30%)
F   24.20 (-0.62%)
DIS   157.60 (-0.18%)
PFE   56.71 (+0.04%)
AMC   22.70 (-0.39%)
ACB   5.85 (-0.68%)
BA   217.67 (+3.99%)
S&P 500   4,721.73 (+0.18%)
DOW   36,249.01 (+-0.01%)
QQQ   387.68 (+0.48%)
AAPL   175.82 (+0.42%)
MSFT   319.07 (+1.30%)
FB   333.60 (-0.23%)
GOOGL   2,832.27 (+1.34%)
AMZN   3,312.78 (+0.17%)
TSLA   1,098.58 (+3.21%)
NVDA   280.89 (+0.98%)
BABA   136.80 (+6.63%)
NIO   31.39 (+4.56%)
AMD   137.88 (+0.42%)
CGC   8.95 (-1.76%)
MU   95.33 (+1.20%)
GE   102.47 (+0.67%)
T   26.42 (+0.30%)
F   24.20 (-0.62%)
DIS   157.60 (-0.18%)
PFE   56.71 (+0.04%)
AMC   22.70 (-0.39%)
ACB   5.85 (-0.68%)
BA   217.67 (+3.99%)
S&P 500   4,721.73 (+0.18%)
DOW   36,249.01 (+-0.01%)
QQQ   387.68 (+0.48%)
AAPL   175.82 (+0.42%)
MSFT   319.07 (+1.30%)
FB   333.60 (-0.23%)
GOOGL   2,832.27 (+1.34%)
AMZN   3,312.78 (+0.17%)
TSLA   1,098.58 (+3.21%)
NVDA   280.89 (+0.98%)
BABA   136.80 (+6.63%)
NIO   31.39 (+4.56%)
AMD   137.88 (+0.42%)
CGC   8.95 (-1.76%)
MU   95.33 (+1.20%)
GE   102.47 (+0.67%)
T   26.42 (+0.30%)
F   24.20 (-0.62%)
DIS   157.60 (-0.18%)
PFE   56.71 (+0.04%)
AMC   22.70 (-0.39%)
ACB   5.85 (-0.68%)
BA   217.67 (+3.99%)
S&P 500   4,721.73 (+0.18%)
DOW   36,249.01 (+-0.01%)
QQQ   387.68 (+0.48%)
AAPL   175.82 (+0.42%)
MSFT   319.07 (+1.30%)
FB   333.60 (-0.23%)
GOOGL   2,832.27 (+1.34%)
AMZN   3,312.78 (+0.17%)
TSLA   1,098.58 (+3.21%)
NVDA   280.89 (+0.98%)
BABA   136.80 (+6.63%)
NIO   31.39 (+4.56%)
AMD   137.88 (+0.42%)
CGC   8.95 (-1.76%)
MU   95.33 (+1.20%)
GE   102.47 (+0.67%)
T   26.42 (+0.30%)
F   24.20 (-0.62%)
DIS   157.60 (-0.18%)
PFE   56.71 (+0.04%)
AMC   22.70 (-0.39%)
ACB   5.85 (-0.68%)
BA   217.67 (+3.99%)

Is It Time To Buy More Albertsons Companies?

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Is It Time To Buy More Albertsons Companies?

Albertsons Slips After Strong Earnings, Upward Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) has been working hard on improving its business over the past year or two and those efforts are showing up in the results. The company reported better than expected earnings for FQ3 and gave favorable guidance but it was not enough to get the stock moving higher. The reason is that tailwinds put in place by the pandemic are diminishing or expected to diminish and that is having an impact on the longer-term outlook. With the comps getting increasingly hard to beat the outlook for growth is coming to into question and that is never a good thing for share prices. 

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly said "fundamentally, the stock faces challenges at this point in the COVID cycle. Near-term results should be good given Omicron, but tough multi-year demand comparisons, a more value conscious consumer with stimulus roll-off, eventual disinflation, the lap of a vaccine benefit, and the need to ramp digital investment all represent challenges to the narrative beyond 2021."

Albertsons Had A Great FQ3

Albertsons had a great FQ3 despite the naysaying analysts. The company reported $16.7 billion in revenue, down sequentially but up 8.4% from last year. The revenue was driven by a 5.2% increase in comps and a 9% increase in digital. The comps are attributed to incremental pricing increases, COVID-related sales, and new stores which fits into the Q4 earnings cycle that is developing. The revenue also beat the Marketbeat.com consensus by 410 basis points so there is some strength in the number. 

Moving down the report, the company’s EBITDA margin was flat on a YOY basis which is good news in light of labor and input cost inflation. On the bottom line, the $0.74 in GAAP earnings beat the consensus by $0.21 while the $0.79 in adjusted earnings is up $0.13 from last year and beat by $0.26. 

Looking forward, the company is expecting to see the strength continue into the end of the year. Execs are guiding revenue to a decline of only -1% YOY from the previous range of down -2% to -3% and there is going to be earnings strength as well. The new guidance projects EPS in the range of $2.90 to $2.95 versus the consensus of $2.32 which is a two-edged sword for the market. While good in the near term, the revised guidance will make the comps in fiscal 2022 even tougher. 

The Analysts Are On The Fence But Raise Targets 

The Marketbeat.com consensus estimate of 15 analysts is a firm Hold with a price target of $28.13. That target implies the stock is fairly valued at these levels but there is a notable uptrend in the figure. The consensus estimate is up YOY, over the past 90 days, and the past 30 days with a 3.6% increase in the last 30 days alone. In our opinion, this figure will continue to creep higher in the near term at least. The most recent activity includes 4 notes in the wake of the report that include one price target decline and three increases. 

Turning to the chart, the stock fell hard in the wake of the report but may have already hit bottom. Support is evident at the $28.50 level and we think support will hold at or near this level. Longer-term, shares of Albertsons are in a trading range with a bottom near $27 and a top-end near $34. It is likely to stay in that range for the foreseeable future and the low end may get tested before the top end. 

Is It Time To Buy More Albertsons Companies?

Should you invest $1,000 in Albertsons Companies right now?

Before you consider Albertsons Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Albertsons Companies wasn't on the list.

While Albertsons Companies currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Albertsons Companies (ACI)2.1$29.25+1.6%1.64%25.89Hold$27.73
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.