Is It Time to Get into Piedmont Lithium Pre-Production?

S&P 500   4,446.82
DOW   34,288.64
QQQ   370.28
3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
Sector to Double by 2025 (Ad)
These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts lower again with new jobs data arriving over the next 2 days
Sector to Double by 2025 (Ad)
Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Federal Reserve minutes: Some officials wanted to raise interest rates last month
Sector to Double by 2025 (Ad)
Amazon Is Having Its Best Run In Years, But Should You Chase It?
Yield Curve Tests New Lows, Where Markets Are Seeking Safety
S&P 500   4,446.82
DOW   34,288.64
QQQ   370.28
3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
Sector to Double by 2025 (Ad)
These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts lower again with new jobs data arriving over the next 2 days
Sector to Double by 2025 (Ad)
Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Federal Reserve minutes: Some officials wanted to raise interest rates last month
Sector to Double by 2025 (Ad)
Amazon Is Having Its Best Run In Years, But Should You Chase It?
Yield Curve Tests New Lows, Where Markets Are Seeking Safety
S&P 500   4,446.82
DOW   34,288.64
QQQ   370.28
3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
Sector to Double by 2025 (Ad)
These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts lower again with new jobs data arriving over the next 2 days
Sector to Double by 2025 (Ad)
Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Federal Reserve minutes: Some officials wanted to raise interest rates last month
Sector to Double by 2025 (Ad)
Amazon Is Having Its Best Run In Years, But Should You Chase It?
Yield Curve Tests New Lows, Where Markets Are Seeking Safety
S&P 500   4,446.82
DOW   34,288.64
QQQ   370.28
3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
Sector to Double by 2025 (Ad)
These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts lower again with new jobs data arriving over the next 2 days
Sector to Double by 2025 (Ad)
Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Federal Reserve minutes: Some officials wanted to raise interest rates last month
Sector to Double by 2025 (Ad)
Amazon Is Having Its Best Run In Years, But Should You Chase It?
Yield Curve Tests New Lows, Where Markets Are Seeking Safety

Is It Time to Get into Piedmont Lithium Pre-Production?

Thu., July 6, 2023 | Jea Yu

Piedmont Lithium Inc. stock price

Key Points

  • Piedmont Lithium is a developmental stage lithium company with three major lithium projects and ownership stakes in Ghana, Quebec and North Carolina projects.
  • Piedmont is expected to generate revenues in Q3 2023 from its Sayona project in Quebec, Canada.
  • Tesla signed a new three-year agreement for Piedmont to supply 125K tons of spodumene concentrate annually with the option to renew for three more years.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Piedmont Lithium

Development-stage integrated lithium company Piedmont Lithium Inc. NYSE: PLL stock has been trading in an ever tighter trading range. Lithium is crucial for operating electric vehicles (EVs) as they are the key material necessary to make rechargeable batteries. Piedmont has gained a large following and established itself as a future major supplier of lithium in the U.S. In contrast to industry giants like Albermarle Co. NYSE: ALB, Piedmont has yet to generate revenues.

The company plans to supply lithium hydroxide to North America's EV industry and battery manufacturing chains by processing spodumene concentrate from its properties. Revenues from the delivery of spodumene concentrate from its Quebec, Canada, project are expected to be generated in Q3 2023. There are high hopes for its major Carolina lithium property to start production in 2026.

Project Portfolio

Spodumene concentrate is processed to produce lithium carbonate/lithium hydroxide. Lithium carbonate is the most widely used form of lithium used in batteries. Piedmont's project portfolio includes the Tennessee Lithium project, which includes a proposed merchant lithium hydroxide manufacturing plant in McMinn County, TN. Its Carolina Lithium project is a proposed fully integrated project for spodumene concentrate to lithium hydroxide in Gaston County, Texas.

The remaining projects are investments in lithium assets in Quebec, Canada and Ghana, West Africa. It owns 9.4% of Atlantic Lithium, which owns the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana. It also owns a 13.9% equity stake in Sayona Mining. Ghana is projected to start production in late 2024.

Revenue Generation

Commercial production of spodumene concentrates from the Sayona mine project in Quebec, Canada, in March 2023.

Revenues are expected to be generated with its first customer shipments in the third quarter of 2023. Spodumene concentrate production is expected to begin in Ghana, subject to permitting and approvals in 2025.


Lithium hydroxide conversion at Tennessee Lithium is expected by 2026. It's North Carolina Lithium project spodumene concentrate, and lithium hydroxide production will begin in 2027.

North Carolina Review

On May 31, 2023, North Carolina regulators requested additional information to approve its mine permit application. This is the third request since it began its review in 2021.

Piedmont was given 180 days to supply additional details like what would the waste rock storage pit be lined with and detailed plans for arsenic testing. The company has faced opposition from residents and groups over water and noise pollution fears. The North Carolina project would be one of North America's largest sources of EV lithium.

This includes the five-year supply agreement with Tesla Inc. NASDAQ: TSLA in late 2020. Tesla agreed to purchase 160,000 tonnes annually of spodumene concentrate from its North Carolina mines, making it the first U.S. domestic lithium supply chain order.

Due to delays, It announced a new agreement in January 2023 for the supply of 125,000 metric tons of spodumene concentrate annually starting in the second half of 2023. Piedmont’s senior vice president Monique Parker commented, "We remain extremely pleased with the significant progress we have made in our planning to date and are committed to taking the necessary time to complete the state permitting process appropriately."

Piedmont Lithium analyst ratings and price targets are at MarketBeat

Weekly Symmetrical Triangle

The weekly candlestick chart on PLL illustrates the symmetrical triangle that commenced after peaking at $79.99 in March 2022. PLL fell to a low of $32.09 in July 2022. Shares chopped to lower highs and higher lows. Connecting a trendline for the highs and lows forms a cone meeting at the apex.

PLL has been making a tighter trading range and is approaching the apex, where it will either break out or break down. The last weekly market structure low (MSL) trigger was $60.94. The weekly RSI has been chopping around the 50-band. Pullback support levels are at $49.25, $43.46, $36.95 and $32.09 swing low.

Should you invest $1,000 in Piedmont Lithium right now?

Before you consider Piedmont Lithium, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Piedmont Lithium wasn't on the list.

While Piedmont Lithium currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Piedmont Lithium (PLL)
2.2761 of 5 stars		$58.77+1.3%N/AN/ABuy$133.50
Lear (LEA)
2.5778 of 5 stars		$143.72-1.0%2.14%20.36Hold$156.92
Piedmont Lithium (PLL)
0 of 5 stars		A$0.00-100.0%N/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Mullen Automotive Stock, Where Do You Stand?
Mullen Automotive Stock, Where Do You Stand?
Understanding RSI: A Powerful Momentum Indicator for Stock Analysis
Understanding RSI: A Powerful Momentum Indicator for Stock Analysis
Homebuilder Stocks Steady; Can They Stay That Way?
Homebuilder Stocks Steady; Can They Stay That Way?
Oracle Stock Has Room To Run Higher
Oracle Stock Has Room To Run Higher
Search Headlines:

My Account -