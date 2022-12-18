S&P 500   3,852.36
What Would You Choose as a Consumer: Living a Good Life or Saving for Retirement
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut
Lorenz added to list of journalists banned from Twitter
UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike
Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold
Musk polls Twitter users about whether he should step down
What Would You Choose as a Consumer: Living a Good Life or Saving for Retirement
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut
Lorenz added to list of journalists banned from Twitter
UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike
Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold
Musk polls Twitter users about whether he should step down
What Would You Choose as a Consumer: Living a Good Life or Saving for Retirement
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut
Lorenz added to list of journalists banned from Twitter
UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike
Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold
Musk polls Twitter users about whether he should step down
What Would You Choose as a Consumer: Living a Good Life or Saving for Retirement
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut
Lorenz added to list of journalists banned from Twitter
UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike
Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold
Musk polls Twitter users about whether he should step down

Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?

Mon., December 19, 2022 | Chris Markoch
Key Points

  • DPZ stock has underperformed in the broader market in 2022. 
  • The company will be entering 2023 with its highest prices in more than a decade, and they may not be over.  
  • Analysts expect earnings and margins to improve and are becoming more bullish about DPZ stock. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Domino's Pizza

Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ) has failed to deliver for investors in 2022. As a result, the stock is down more than 33%. That’s significantly higher than the S&P 500 index, which posts a 19% yearly loss.  

The company has faced rising ingredient costs and difficulty finding drivers due to higher inflation. That has shown up in the company’s earnings reports. As a result, earnings have missed expectations in the last four quarters.  

But analyst sentiment is improving. And in this article, we’ll explain why it may be time for investors to take a bite of DPZ stock while it’s trading below its pre-pandemic price. 

Pizza Has Pricing Power 

A key reason for analyst optimism is that Domino’s will enter 2023 with its highest prices in over ten years. And analysts believe that the company has room to increase prices on its $7.99 carryout deal and its $6.99 Mix & Match deal.  

This comes when analysts believe the company’s ingredient costs are about to level off or slightly decrease. That combination will support higher margins, more substantial earnings, and a higher share price.  

Defining the True Cost of Pizza Delivery 

According to Statista, consumer spending on pizza delivery hit a new all-time high of $19.8 billion in 2021. That was its most significant year-on-year growth and was up from $14 billion in 2020 and $11 billion in 2019.  

And the United States spends $11 billion a year on pizza delivery. But, of course, that’s just pizza delivery, not total food delivery. And Domino’s has the largest market share, with 31% of the actual amount consumers spend on pizza. 


But that growth has come at a cost. Specifically, the company finds it hard to find and pay drivers in a tight labor market. However, analysts believe that the current wave of layoffs, hiring freezes, and sticky inflation will likely increase the candidate pool of willing drivers.  

And even if it doesn’t, the company says there is some evidence that inflation is causing consumers to steer away from having pizza delivered. However, the company is also reinstituting its “carryout tip” this holiday season which may have the combined effect of driving demand while helping the company navigate delivery problems.  

Is It Time to Buy DPZ Stock? 

Strictly based on value, there may be better options right now. The stock still has a P/E ratio higher than the sector average. However, if the company hits the expectations for high single-digit earnings growth in the next five years, Domino’s may grow into that valuation.  

And while you wait, Domino’s offers a tasty dividend. While the 1.23% dividend yield may not be that exciting for investors, that can be deceptive. The company pays out $4.40 per share, has a sustainable payout ratio of around 33%, and has been increasing its dividend in each of the last ten years.  

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.
