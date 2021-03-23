It’s Time To Consider Buying These Two Railroad Stocks

Tuesday, March 23, 2021 | Sam Quirke
It’s Time To Consider Buying These Two Railroad StocksAn 11% jump on Monday was enough to make shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) among the best performing of US equities. The catalyst for the move, which sent shares of KSU to all time highs, was the news over the weekend that Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is set to buy them for $25 billion.

While still awaiting final approval from the US Surface Transportation Board, Kansas City Southern shareholders were surely popping bottles on Saturday night. For all that though, more than a few eyebrows have been raised at the $25 billion valuation, which is at a significant premium to KSU’s pre-news market cap of $20 billion. Their Q4 earnings from the end of January had revenue falling 5% on the year while both top line and bottom line numbers missed analyst expectations. Can a railway company, arguably one of the more archaic industries still publicly traded and with revenue contracting, really be worth that much?

Signs Were There

For the bulls the answer is yes, and they’ll point to the plethora of reasons that have made getting long Kansas City Southern a good idea in recent months. For example, US rail traffic finished 2020 at close to pre-pandemic levels, a metric that no doubt played a significant role in Kansas Southern’s 30% end-of-year rally. BMO had pointed out the opportunity when they upgraded the stock to Outperform, noting at the time that "the implementation of precision scheduled railroading enables growth at very low incremental cost, supporting margin expansion and above-average EPS growth in the coming years, as well as improved cash conversion and an expanding ROIC."

As that rally was getting started in November, management saw fit to increase the company’s dividend, one of the most compelling and bullish signals they can offer investors. In the same breath, they announced a fresh $3 billion share repurchase program, suggesting they considered the existing share price to be trading well below fair value. They followed this up in February with another dividend raise, giving investors on the sidelines even more of a reason to get involved. 

Getting Involved

As Saturday’s big news continues to be digested, the initial sentiment is mostly positive. JPMorgan believes Canadian Pacific is the best positioned of the major railways to squeeze the most synergy out of a Kansas Southern acquisition. They “remain constructive on Canadian Pacific and the long term potential synergies of the deal, which are muted in the near term by the purchase price paid and the regulatory uncertainty.”

Loop Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Pacific stock to a Buy on the news, which carries a bit of weight considering their stock fell 5% during Monday’s session. It remains to be seen how much a stellar success Canadian Pacific can make of the combination, but for investors who want to steer clear of tech stocks for now, there are worse places to park some cash than in a safely defensive industry.

Kansas Southern shares pulled from their daily highs into yesterday’s close so watch for an entry as shares are still well below where Canadian has valued them. Tt may take a few sessions for the news to be fully considered, and so similarly any further weakness in Canadian’s stock could also be considered attractive.

We’re looking at a combination of two of the continent’s leading railway companies, who were both trading at all-time highs before the news and are still likely to continue trading up thereafter it as well.

It’s Time To Consider Buying These Two Railroad Stocks

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Kansas City Southern (KSU)1.9$250.88+0.7%0.86%41.47Buy$212.68
Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)2.3$360.95+1.2%0.83%28.78Buy$394.65
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


7 Stocks to Buy For the Gig Economy

Before the global pandemic, it was referred to as a side hustle—a way for some individuals to make a little extra money. However, as the pandemic has changed the nature of how we work, and as consumers how we spend, the gig economy has become an essential way of life for many workers.

There is much that’s not known about the long-term effects of the pandemic. But if there’s one lesson we learn from history, it’s that there will be ripple effects. We believe that society will get back to something resembling normal. However, what that normal looks like may be different.

Americans were becoming less social since before the pandemic. Now consumers have begun to realize there truly is no reason to leave their house to shop for anything. And while many crave physical connection during these times, there will be many that have changed their purchasing habits for good.

Other elements of the gig economy, such as ride-hailing and home rentals, were devastated due to the pandemic. Those businesses are likely to come back.

And that’s why companies that have created the gig economy aren’t going away anytime soon. In this special report, we’ll highlight several stocks that investors should consider as the gig economy moves forward.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy For the Gig Economy".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement
Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.