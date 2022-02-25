S&P 500   4,288.70
DOW   33,223.83
QQQ   340.49
Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market 
World expresses outrage, plans stronger Russia sanctions
Live updates: Russia says it destroyed 74 Ukraine facilities
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Justice Department sues UnitedHealth over nearly $8B deal
Live updates: Ukraine says Russia trying to seize Chernobyl
S&P 500   4,288.70
DOW   33,223.83
QQQ   340.49
Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market 
World expresses outrage, plans stronger Russia sanctions
Live updates: Russia says it destroyed 74 Ukraine facilities
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Justice Department sues UnitedHealth over nearly $8B deal
Live updates: Ukraine says Russia trying to seize Chernobyl
S&P 500   4,288.70
DOW   33,223.83
QQQ   340.49
Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market 
World expresses outrage, plans stronger Russia sanctions
Live updates: Russia says it destroyed 74 Ukraine facilities
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Justice Department sues UnitedHealth over nearly $8B deal
Live updates: Ukraine says Russia trying to seize Chernobyl
S&P 500   4,288.70
DOW   33,223.83
QQQ   340.49
Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market 
World expresses outrage, plans stronger Russia sanctions
Live updates: Russia says it destroyed 74 Ukraine facilities
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Justice Department sues UnitedHealth over nearly $8B deal
Live updates: Ukraine says Russia trying to seize Chernobyl

It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group 

Friday, February 25, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group 

The Institutions Are Aggressively Buying Ruth’s Hospitality Group 

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) tanked and tanked hard in the wake of the Q4 earnings release but we’re not surprised the loss has already been recovered. Institutional buying has been aggressively bullish the last year and especially YTD in 2022 and the results aren’t bad. Far from it, in fact. Ruth’s Hospitality Group beat on the top and bottom line and provided upbeat guidance in its action if not the spoken word. The bottom line is that a major rebound is happening within the restaurant industry and Ruth’s Hospitality Group is well-positioned with a deeply established brand and desirable product. 

The major driver of share prices over the last 5 quarters has been the institutions. The institutions were net buyers 4 out of 5 of those quarters with a noticeable uptick in activity in Q1 of 2022. So far, in the first 7 weeks of the year, the institutions have purchased more than 7.7% of the market cap and we think that number is moving higher right now. The post-release decline in share prices provided an opportunity to buy the stock near the low-end of the 12-month range and that buying is confirming support at an important technical level. 

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Serves A Sizzling Q4 Report 

If there is one thing clear in Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q4 report it is that business is on the upswing, accelerating, and about to exceed the pre-COVID levels. In fact, the comps at open-only stores have already surpassed those levels so we are expecting to see revenue strength continue simply because of improving stability at locations still impacted by shut-downs and traffic disruptions. Regardless, the $126.74 million in net revenue is down on a 2-year basis but up 63.8% from last year and 260 basis points better than expected. The strength is driven by volume and pricing efforts intended to stave off the bite of inflation. 

Moving down to the margin and earnings, the company reported a 470 basis point increase in F&B costs underpinned by a 43% increase in beef prices. The good news is that volume leverage and pricing efforts more than offset the difference resulting in a 360 basis point improvement in the operating margin. On the bottom line, the GAAP EPS of $0.40 is up from $0.04 last year and beat the Marketbeat.com consensus by $0.15 with similar strength in the adjusted figures. The takeaway here is that cash flow is normalizing and allowed the company to reinstate the dividend. 

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Reinstates The Dividend 

Ruth’s Hospitality Group reinstated the dividend in early January to very little fanfare. The payout is worth about 2.12% with shares trading at $23. The payout is running about 30% of the Q4 earnings and comes with a solid balance sheet so we think it will stick barring unforeseen viral outbreaks and the threat of WWIII. The company is also buying back shares and purchased $12.8 million worth during the previous quarter. We expect that trend to continue as well. 

The Technical Outlook: Ruth’s Hospitality Confirms Support 

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group appear to be confirming support at what we view as a very important technical level. This level is consistent with a bottom that was forming prior to the pandemic that has since been broken and then reconfirmed as support. That bottom is consistent with turnaround and growth efforts that had the company poised to grow revenue, earnings, and its dividend and we see the company in a position to pick up now where it was forced to leave off. Assuming the market follows through on what we are seeing today, this stock should move up to the $28 level and may move higher if the spring is better than expected. 

It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group 

Should you invest $1,000 in Ruth's Hospitality Group right now?

Before you consider Ruth's Hospitality Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ruth's Hospitality Group wasn't on the list.

While Ruth's Hospitality Group currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH)2.9$23.01+2.0%2.09%26.76Buy$26.75
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.