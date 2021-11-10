Kandi Technologies Electrifies Scooter Market 

S&P 500   4,677.36 (-0.17%)
DOW   36,266.52 (-0.15%)
QQQ   393.63 (-0.43%)
AAPL   148.82 (-1.32%)
MSFT   332.52 (-1.02%)
FB   330.74 (-1.38%)
GOOGL   2,944.46 (-1.14%)
AMZN   3,593.66 (+0.49%)
TSLA   1,068.69 (+4.42%)
NVDA   299.63 (-2.26%)
BABA   165.59 (+3.37%)
NIO   41.50 (+2.12%)
CGC   13.83 (-1.00%)
AMD   142.85 (-4.08%)
GE   110.91 (-0.34%)
MU   74.25 (-1.77%)
T   25.02 (+1.25%)
F   20.05 (-0.35%)
DIS   176.00 (+0.51%)
ACB   7.35 (-1.74%)
PFE   49.07 (+3.74%)
AMC   40.60 (+1.68%)
BA   223.60 (+1.27%)
S&P 500   4,677.36 (-0.17%)
DOW   36,266.52 (-0.15%)
QQQ   393.63 (-0.43%)
AAPL   148.82 (-1.32%)
MSFT   332.52 (-1.02%)
FB   330.74 (-1.38%)
GOOGL   2,944.46 (-1.14%)
AMZN   3,593.66 (+0.49%)
TSLA   1,068.69 (+4.42%)
NVDA   299.63 (-2.26%)
BABA   165.59 (+3.37%)
NIO   41.50 (+2.12%)
CGC   13.83 (-1.00%)
AMD   142.85 (-4.08%)
GE   110.91 (-0.34%)
MU   74.25 (-1.77%)
T   25.02 (+1.25%)
F   20.05 (-0.35%)
DIS   176.00 (+0.51%)
ACB   7.35 (-1.74%)
PFE   49.07 (+3.74%)
AMC   40.60 (+1.68%)
BA   223.60 (+1.27%)
S&P 500   4,677.36 (-0.17%)
DOW   36,266.52 (-0.15%)
QQQ   393.63 (-0.43%)
AAPL   148.82 (-1.32%)
MSFT   332.52 (-1.02%)
FB   330.74 (-1.38%)
GOOGL   2,944.46 (-1.14%)
AMZN   3,593.66 (+0.49%)
TSLA   1,068.69 (+4.42%)
NVDA   299.63 (-2.26%)
BABA   165.59 (+3.37%)
NIO   41.50 (+2.12%)
CGC   13.83 (-1.00%)
AMD   142.85 (-4.08%)
GE   110.91 (-0.34%)
MU   74.25 (-1.77%)
T   25.02 (+1.25%)
F   20.05 (-0.35%)
DIS   176.00 (+0.51%)
ACB   7.35 (-1.74%)
PFE   49.07 (+3.74%)
AMC   40.60 (+1.68%)
BA   223.60 (+1.27%)
S&P 500   4,677.36 (-0.17%)
DOW   36,266.52 (-0.15%)
QQQ   393.63 (-0.43%)
AAPL   148.82 (-1.32%)
MSFT   332.52 (-1.02%)
FB   330.74 (-1.38%)
GOOGL   2,944.46 (-1.14%)
AMZN   3,593.66 (+0.49%)
TSLA   1,068.69 (+4.42%)
NVDA   299.63 (-2.26%)
BABA   165.59 (+3.37%)
NIO   41.50 (+2.12%)
CGC   13.83 (-1.00%)
AMD   142.85 (-4.08%)
GE   110.91 (-0.34%)
MU   74.25 (-1.77%)
T   25.02 (+1.25%)
F   20.05 (-0.35%)
DIS   176.00 (+0.51%)
ACB   7.35 (-1.74%)
PFE   49.07 (+3.74%)
AMC   40.60 (+1.68%)
BA   223.60 (+1.27%)

Kandi Technologies Electrifies Scooter Market 

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | Thomas Hughes
Kandi Technologies Electrifies Scooter Market 

Kandi Technologies A Niche Player In The EV Market 

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ: KNDI) is an interesting play on the EV market for a number of reasons. The company manufactures and distributes a variety of parts and specialty vehicles for the EV market, notably self-balancing scooters. The company recently, within the last year or so, shifted its focus away from the larger, lower-margin vehicles in favor of smaller EV products and that shift is taking hold. The problem is that revenues are down noticeably and missed the consensus estimates because of it. While growth in the scooter market is strong and appears to be gaining traction, it looks like the shift may have been a little extreme. With the EV market booming like it is, Kandi Technologies should be growing its revenue not shrinking it. 

Mixed Results For Kandi Technologies 

Kandi Technologies had a tough quarter despite robust triple-digit gains in the scooter market. The company reported $16.8 million in revenue which is down -10.3% from last year and missed the Marketbeat.com consensus by 5700 basis points. Some of the miss can be attributed to supply chain hurdles and related disruptions but not all. On a segment basis, the scooter segment grew an astounding 600% while the previously “core” segments of EV parts and Offroad both posted declines. The EV Parts segment revenue came in at only $3.2 million or down 62% from last year while the Offroad segment shrank a smaller 23%.

Moving down to the earnings, the news is little better. The company posted a 450 basis point contraction in gross margin that left earnings down from last year, short of consensus, and in the red. The GAAP -$0.10 missed the consensus by $.29 and reverses a profit in the previous year. 

“Sales are surging in the segment of e-Scooters, electric self-balancing scooters and associated parts sales. With explosive growth again this quarter, we are increasingly confident that our traction in this market can continue. Our strategic entry into this market last year represents a great success in identifying and developing intelligent transportation products to counteract the impact to EV market demand caused by the COVID-19 outbreak ... We expect the EV-related business recovery to take time. Our restructuring of this business segment resulted in lower sales of EV products and parts,” Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and CEO of Kandi commented.

Kandi Technologies did not give any guidance for the next quarter but is optimistic about the future. The company received the final payment on the sale of an equity position in Fengsheng and is now in the best financial position of its existence. The company has more than $211 million in cash and equivalents with an additional $289 in working capital and inventory so is more than prepared to complete its transition and invest in growth opportunities. 

The Technical Outlook: Kandi Technologies Sets New Low

Shares of Kandi Technologies rocketed higher the day before the earnings release and then fell back to earth just as quickly. The post-release decline put price actin at a new low as well, indicating weakness in the market that may result in additional lows over the next few months. The price action rebounded a little the day after the plunge but resistance is strong at the short-term moving average. Assuming price action makes a definitive break to new lows, we see this stock shedding as much as $2.00 or 50%. If not, the best we would expect to see is range-bound trading until better news comes out. The key level for support is at $4.00, if that is broken a move to $2.00 is highly likely. 

Kandi Technologies Electrifies Scooter Market 

Should you invest $1,000 in Kandi Technologies Group right now?

Before you consider Kandi Technologies Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kandi Technologies Group wasn't on the list.

While Kandi Technologies Group currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI)1.5$4.28+1.9%N/A18.61N/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.