S&P 500   4,349.93
DOW   34,168.09
QQQ   344.57
3 Beaten-Up Growth Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
It’s Time to Catch Palantir Stock
3 Oil-And-Gas Stocks Holding Up During Market Pullback
Buying The Dip In Logitech 
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation
Boeing posts $4.16 billion loss on problems with its 787 jet
As Fed meets, investor angst over rate hikes spooks markets
S&P 500   4,349.93
DOW   34,168.09
QQQ   344.57
3 Beaten-Up Growth Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
It’s Time to Catch Palantir Stock
3 Oil-And-Gas Stocks Holding Up During Market Pullback
Buying The Dip In Logitech 
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation
Boeing posts $4.16 billion loss on problems with its 787 jet
As Fed meets, investor angst over rate hikes spooks markets
S&P 500   4,349.93
DOW   34,168.09
QQQ   344.57
3 Beaten-Up Growth Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
It’s Time to Catch Palantir Stock
3 Oil-And-Gas Stocks Holding Up During Market Pullback
Buying The Dip In Logitech 
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation
Boeing posts $4.16 billion loss on problems with its 787 jet
As Fed meets, investor angst over rate hikes spooks markets
S&P 500   4,349.93
DOW   34,168.09
QQQ   344.57
3 Beaten-Up Growth Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
It’s Time to Catch Palantir Stock
3 Oil-And-Gas Stocks Holding Up During Market Pullback
Buying The Dip In Logitech 
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation
Boeing posts $4.16 billion loss on problems with its 787 jet
As Fed meets, investor angst over rate hikes spooks markets

Knight-Swift Transportation Confirms Support On Strong Earnings

Thursday, January 27, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Knight-Swift Transportation Confirms Support On Strong Earnings

Knight-Swift Transportation Is Hammering Out A Bottom 

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX) delivered a very strong report and we are not surprised. Not only is the industry supported by strong tailwinds but the company is working on growth and its competitors have been reporting strongly as well. The takeaways from the report are that revenue is growing across all segments, margins are widening, and the stock is falling because of it. In our view, the move is less than bearish due to technical and fundamental factors within the market. The bottom line is that Knight-Swift Transportation is growing, it’s profitable, it’s buying back shares, and it’s paying a dividend and that all points to higher share prices in our view. 

Knight-Swift Transportation Beats And Raises F22 Guidance 

Knight-Swift Transportation had a strong quarter in which revenue grew by 42.2% gross and 38.8% ex-fuel surcharges. The gains were driven by organic and acquisitional strength that are both expected to continue because Knight-Swift is trying to build the nation’s dedicated trucking operation. All segments contributed to growth and margin with some notable performance in Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Trucking saw YOY revenue growth but, more importantly, a 460 basis point improvement in margin. The Intermodal segment also saw a substantial improvement in margin, 1360 basis points, while it grew 7.5% on the top line. Logistics grew the most, up 139%, and demand remains high. 

Earnings came in at $245.6 million on an adjusted basis, or 13.50% of revenue to drive better than expected results on the bottom line. The GAAP $1.52 is up from last year’s $0.82 while the adjusted $1.61 is up from $0.99 and beat the Marketbeat.com consensus by $0.18. Looking forward, the company is expecting the strength to continue into the coming year and guided the market to an EPS outlook above the current consensus. The expected $5.10 to $.530 compares to $5.01 and might be weak in light of the demand trends we are seeing in the economy. 

The Analysts Are Supporting Knight-Swift Transportation 

There has yet to be any analysts’ activity in the wake of the Knight-Swift earnings report but we think it is just a matter of time before there is. Based on the Marketbeat.com analyst tracking data, we think that activity will include price target and rating upgrades that will drive share prices higher. The current rating is a weak Buy with a notable uptrend in the number of analysts covering the stock. The stock has picked up 7 analysts over the last year for an increase of 50% in regards to coverage. Along with this is a consensus price target of $62 that implies 14% of the upside and it has been rising. The most recent analyst shout-out was a downgrade to Peer Perform from Outperform but, before that, there is a months-long string of price target increases, initiated coverage, and upgrades. 

The Technical Outlook: Knight-Swift Transportation Confirms Support 

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation pulled back to support recently and confirmed that support in the days before the earnings report was released. Price action has fallen in the wake of the report but is still within recent ranges and above support with buying evident at the low end of the range. Assuming support holds at or near $54.30 we see this stock continuing sideways within its range of $54.30 to $62 with a chance of breaking out to new highs later in the year. Those highs may be sparked by results, analysts' activity, or a combination of both. 

Knight-Swift Transportation Confirms Support On Strong Earnings

Should you invest $1,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation right now?

Before you consider Knight-Swift Transportation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Knight-Swift Transportation wasn't on the list.

While Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)3.2$54.15-2.2%0.74%14.40Buy$62.05
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.