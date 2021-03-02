Kontoor Brands Defies The Odds

Kontoor Brands Has Only Begun To Grow
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) has defied the odds not once but twice to come back from a less than spectacular spin-off and then survive the pandemic to come out stronger than before. The company’s efforts over the last two years have helped improve the company’s position within the market, reinvigorate the brands, and set the company on track for growth. Now, with that growth begun, the stock looks like a great recovery play for dividend-growth investors.
Kontoor Brands, Those Jeans Look Good
Kontoor Brands has proven its relevance in today’s market by not only recovering from the pandemic but returning to YOY growth before the end of the fiscal year. The company’s $660.87 million in revenue accelerated 13.2% sequentially for a 1.3% YOY gain and beat the consensus by 335 basis points. The strength in revenue was carried primarily by the eCommerce channels which find to be no surprise. There was also an uptick in retail demand which is another good sign for 2021.
The strength carried through to the bottom line in more ways than one with margins improving to boost earnings. The gross margins widened by 180 basis points while at the adjusted level margin improved by 230 basis points. Adjusted gross margin came in at 43.2% and drove eps well above the consensus. The consensus for adjusted EPS is $0.96, Kontoor Brands beat by more than a quarter dollar.
On a GAAP basis, earnings of $0.74 missed the consensus by $0.07 but there is a mitigating factor. The company exit some non-performing businesses and made the decision to not carry third-party branded merchandise. The silver lining is that these moves improve the company’s profitability and that is seen in the guidance. Kontoor Brands is guiding for full-year EPS of $3.50 to $3.60 versus the consensus of $3.16.
“Our strong fourth-quarter performance is also a result of the strategic measures we’ve taken over the last two years, allowing us to not only navigate near-term challenges, but also position the company for success in 2021 and beyond. Focused investments in brand-enhancing initiatives, technology and talent are setting the stage for an exciting next phase of our journey in which we expect accelerating long-term sustainable growth,” said CEO Scott Baxter.
Kontoor Brands Is A Bet On Dividend Growth
Kontoor Brands suspended its dividend payments for the first half of the year in an effort to preserve capital and the effort paid off. Now, two quarters after reinstating it the company is well-positioned to keep paying and to make an increase this year or next. At face value, the $1.60 payout is reasonably safe with some worry over FCF. The mitigating factor is that earnings are outpacing the consensus and driving FCF cash growth as well. In addition, the company made a discretionary payment of $125 million to bring its revolving credit facility balance to $0 other debts are manageable. Looking forward, the company is forecasting earnings that put the payout ratio closer to 45% than last year’s 67% and into a much safer range. Regardless of the outlook for distribution increases, the 3.65% yield is attractive enough in its own right.
The Technical Outlook: Kontoor Brands Breaks Out
Kontoor Brands popped more than 7.5% in early trading to break out of a recent range and set a new all-time high. Because the new high is supported by the fundamental story and the indicators we see this stocking moving higher over the near, short, and long term. Once the stock makes a clear break above resistance we expect it to go to $58 or higher.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Stocks to Sell Before the New Year
We’re officially in the holiday season, which means it’s time to get our portfolios set for the new year. And for many investors, 2021 can’t get here fast enough. Don’t get me wrong. Overall, being invested in stocks has been a wise move. But it hasn’t been without its ups and downs. For investors to profit in this market, they have had to have conviction.
But having conviction also means knowing when it’s time to sell. One of the hardest things to do in life, as well as in investing, is to let go of an idea that simply isn’t working. There are a lot of story stocks out there. And while those stories may turn out to be more than fairy tales, in the long run, it doesn’t mean you have to pay tomorrow’s prices today.
Or, it could simply be a good time to take some profits. A new administration in Washington D.C. will bring a different, and most likely less favorable, tax policy regarding capital gains. It may be advantageous to take some of your gains now.
Whatever your motivation may be, we’ve put together a list of seven stocks that you should consider selling before the new year.
View the "7 Stocks to Sell Before the New Year".