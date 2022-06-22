×
S&P 500   3,764.79
DOW   30,530.25
QQQ   281.08
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors
Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop
Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food
Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business
UK rail strike strands commuters, pits workers against govt
S&P 500   3,764.79
DOW   30,530.25
QQQ   281.08
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors
Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop
Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food
Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business
UK rail strike strands commuters, pits workers against govt
S&P 500   3,764.79
DOW   30,530.25
QQQ   281.08
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors
Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop
Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food
Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business
UK rail strike strands commuters, pits workers against govt
S&P 500   3,764.79
DOW   30,530.25
QQQ   281.08
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors
Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop
Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food
Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business
UK rail strike strands commuters, pits workers against govt

Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond 

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond 

Korn Ferry Beats, Raises Guidance And Hikes The Dividend 

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is living proof that labor trends are strong and supported by robust tailwinds. The company’s positioning as an outsourcing/consulting/hiring firm has it well-positioned to benefit from these trends. While the stock is not a high-yielder, the company bolsters its payout with share repurchases that should help support the price action over the next few quarters. Add in the low 8.8X earnings the stock is trading for, analyst support, and institutional buying and we see this stock at a bottom if not on the verge of a reversal. 

“The world and our clients have entered a new reality – a Covid transitory era in which there will be a contest for not only growth, but also relevancy and profitability. Companies will have to reassess all aspects of their strategy including their organizational, leadership and talent imperatives. We are also in a cycle in which, regardless of economic activity, shortages of skilled labor are projected to persist for years to come,” says CEO Gary D. Burnison. 

The Analysts And Institutions Are Buying Korn Ferry 

The analysts have yet to come out with commentary following the Q4 report but we know it’s coming. Until then, the four ratings we have amounted to a Moderate Buy with a price target more than 40% above the current action. The price target has moderated a bit over the past month due to some price target reductions but it is up versus last quarter and last year and will trend higher by the end of the year unless we are mistaken. The last shout-out came from Bank of America which rates the stock in 13th position on its list of top small/midcap merger candidates. 


On the institutional end of the spectrum, institutional activity has been vigorous over the past two quarters and smacks of rotation within the group. The takeaway is that net activity over the past two quarters and the last 12 months is net bullish and has the stock set up for a rebound. In regards to volume, the net of activity over the 2 quarters is worth about $280 million in shares, or roughly 10% of the market cap with shares trading at $54. 

Korn Ferry Blows Past The Consensus Estimates 

Korn Ferry had a record-setting quarter to cap off a record-setting year. The company reported $727 million in consolidated revenue which is good for a gain of 30.4% over last year and beat the consensus by 690 basis points. The revenue strength translated to margin improvement as well with the operating margin up 370 basis points from last year. On the bottom line, the strength in revenue and margin improvement resulted in adjusted EPS of $1.75 or $0.20 better than the Marketbeat.com consensus and up 44.6% YOY and the guidance is just as good. The company is expecting to see Q1 fee revenue rise at 16% YOY at the low end of the range and drive EPS of $1.42 to $1.50 versus the $1.39 analyst consensus. 

Korn Ferry is using its cash and cash flow to full effect by paying a dividend and repurchasing shares. The stock is not a high-yielder at only 1.0% but the company just raised the payout by 25% and we see the potential for aggressive increases next year and the next as well. As for repurchases, the company repurchased shares worth about 2.0% of the count and upped the buyback by $300 million or 10.75% of the market cap. That’s a strong tailwind for price action. 

Turning to the chart, shares of Korn Ferry are up 3.0% in premarket action and confirming support at the recent low. The recent low is consistent with a potentially strong support level that we are now viewing as a bottom. Assuming the market follows through on the move, shares of Korn Ferry should move back up to the $60 level where the next hurdle lies. If the market can get above the short-term EMA a full reversal may be in effect. If not, we see this stock entering a trading range until later in the year. 

Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Korn Ferry (KFY)
2.2131 of 5 stars		$53.84+3.9%0.89%9.79Buy$76.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Korn Ferry right now?

Before you consider Korn Ferry, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Korn Ferry wasn't on the list.

While Korn Ferry currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.