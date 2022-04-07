Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato 

S&P 500   4,501.84 (+0.46%)
DOW   34,587.77 (+0.26%)
QQQ   352.72 (-0.15%)
AAPL   171.71 (-0.07%)
MSFT   300.56 (+0.35%)
FB   221.48 (-0.82%)
GOOGL   2,715.75 (-0.56%)
AMZN   3,127.48 (-1.50%)
TSLA   1,051.55 (+0.55%)
NVDA   240.64 (-1.41%)
BABA   104.24 (-3.19%)
NIO   20.24 (-6.64%)
AMD   103.37 (-0.29%)
CGC   6.67 (-7.10%)
MU   73.30 (-0.65%)
GE   89.24 (-0.75%)
T   23.79 (-1.00%)
F   14.90 (-3.18%)
DIS   131.28 (-0.97%)
AMC   19.59 (-3.92%)
PFE   55.19 (+4.39%)
PYPL   112.55 (+0.05%)
BA   176.77 (-1.09%)
S&P 500   4,501.84 (+0.46%)
DOW   34,587.77 (+0.26%)
QQQ   352.72 (-0.15%)
AAPL   171.71 (-0.07%)
MSFT   300.56 (+0.35%)
FB   221.48 (-0.82%)
GOOGL   2,715.75 (-0.56%)
AMZN   3,127.48 (-1.50%)
TSLA   1,051.55 (+0.55%)
NVDA   240.64 (-1.41%)
BABA   104.24 (-3.19%)
NIO   20.24 (-6.64%)
AMD   103.37 (-0.29%)
CGC   6.67 (-7.10%)
MU   73.30 (-0.65%)
GE   89.24 (-0.75%)
T   23.79 (-1.00%)
F   14.90 (-3.18%)
DIS   131.28 (-0.97%)
AMC   19.59 (-3.92%)
PFE   55.19 (+4.39%)
PYPL   112.55 (+0.05%)
BA   176.77 (-1.09%)
S&P 500   4,501.84 (+0.46%)
DOW   34,587.77 (+0.26%)
QQQ   352.72 (-0.15%)
AAPL   171.71 (-0.07%)
MSFT   300.56 (+0.35%)
FB   221.48 (-0.82%)
GOOGL   2,715.75 (-0.56%)
AMZN   3,127.48 (-1.50%)
TSLA   1,051.55 (+0.55%)
NVDA   240.64 (-1.41%)
BABA   104.24 (-3.19%)
NIO   20.24 (-6.64%)
AMD   103.37 (-0.29%)
CGC   6.67 (-7.10%)
MU   73.30 (-0.65%)
GE   89.24 (-0.75%)
T   23.79 (-1.00%)
F   14.90 (-3.18%)
DIS   131.28 (-0.97%)
AMC   19.59 (-3.92%)
PFE   55.19 (+4.39%)
PYPL   112.55 (+0.05%)
BA   176.77 (-1.09%)
S&P 500   4,501.84 (+0.46%)
DOW   34,587.77 (+0.26%)
QQQ   352.72 (-0.15%)
AAPL   171.71 (-0.07%)
MSFT   300.56 (+0.35%)
FB   221.48 (-0.82%)
GOOGL   2,715.75 (-0.56%)
AMZN   3,127.48 (-1.50%)
TSLA   1,051.55 (+0.55%)
NVDA   240.64 (-1.41%)
BABA   104.24 (-3.19%)
NIO   20.24 (-6.64%)
AMD   103.37 (-0.29%)
CGC   6.67 (-7.10%)
MU   73.30 (-0.65%)
GE   89.24 (-0.75%)
T   23.79 (-1.00%)
F   14.90 (-3.18%)
DIS   131.28 (-0.97%)
AMC   19.59 (-3.92%)
PFE   55.19 (+4.39%)
PYPL   112.55 (+0.05%)
BA   176.77 (-1.09%)

Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato 

Thursday, April 7, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato 

Lamb Weston Rockets Higher On Earnings Strength 

Lamb Weston (NYSE: LW) has been struggling with growth and it still is. The Q3 results were mixed at best and driven by pricing actions intended to offset the impacts of higher potato costs, higher freight costs, and systemic disruptions that are cutting into results. The good news is that margins and earnings are exceeding expectations and fueling the dividend. The bad news is we might be in a situation in which the company is robbing itself of future income. Conagra Brands reported a similar quarter minus the margin gains and reports volume sales are shrinking in the face of rising prices. Lamb Weston is one hot potato now but, trading at over 38X its earnings and yielding only 1.6%, we aren’t going to rush out to buy some. 

“We continued to make financial and operating progress in the quarter through strong execution of pricing actions to manage significant input, manufacturing and supply chain cost inflation,” said Tom Werner, President and CEO. “Our pricing actions, along with manufacturing productivity and cost mitigation efforts, drove sequential and year-over-year improvement in our gross margin despite the Omicron variant affecting demand across our restaurant and foodservice channels, and disrupting production and distribution operations more than we anticipated. In addition, constraints in global logistics networks continued to significantly limit our international sales volumes.”

Lamb Weston Grows Revenue On Pricing Action 

Lamb Weston had a decent quarter considering the impact of Omicron on restaurant sales. The company reported $955 million for a gain of 7% over last year. The revenue missed the consensus by 180 basis points, however, despite pricing increases and continued strong demand from the at-home channels. The really bad news is that price/mix increased by 12% revealing a 5% decline in volume. 

Moving down to the margins, the news gets better but is still driven by pricing actions. The company’s income from operations increased by 33% while the net income and earnings both grew by more than 60%. On the bottom line, the $0.73 in adjusted earnings is up 62% from last year and beat the Marketbeat.com consensus by $0.30.

Looking forward, the guidance is positive for both the top and bottom lines but, at the risk of sounding like a broken record, it’s because of pricing actions. The company is expecting revenue growth to come in above the high end of the long-term range of mid-single-digits with margins expanding to 19% to 20%. 

Institutional Churn Drives Lamb Weston

The institutions are generally on board the Lamb Weston recovery as they hold over 90% of the stock. The activity over the past year or so has been net-bullish as well but just barely and it is driving volatility. The total institutional activity is worth about $4.8 billion or about 55% of the market cap but the balance of activity is closer to $0 billion than not. We expect to see this trend continue and to keep the price action range bound. 

The Technical Outlook: Lamb Weston Is Range-Bound 

Price action in Lamb Weston has been range-bound for the last few quarters and looks like it will stay that way in the near term at least. The post-release action is bullish but reveals the presence of resistance at the $65 level and below the last two tops. If this level confirms as resistance we see the stock moving back down to the bottom of the range where the valuation and yield make more sense. 

Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato 

Should you invest $1,000 in Lamb Weston right now?

Before you consider Lamb Weston, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lamb Weston wasn't on the list.

While Lamb Weston currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Lamb Weston (LW)2.7$64.66+7.0%1.52%49.36Buy$73.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.