Li Auto Inc. Is Why In-Production EV OEM’s Are A Buy

S&P 500   4,651.64 (+1.24%)
DOW   35,097.40 (+0.57%)
QQQ   398.31 (+1.82%)
AAPL   160.07 (+2.08%)
MSFT   337.15 (+2.27%)
FB   337.46 (+1.30%)
GOOGL   2,900.15 (+1.99%)
AMZN   3,578.19 (+2.10%)
TSLA   1,132.11 (+4.64%)
NVDA   327.48 (+3.95%)
BABA   131.69 (-1.24%)
NIO   39.80 (-0.48%)
CGC   11.04 (-5.56%)
AMD   158.91 (+2.65%)
GE   97.35 (-0.50%)
MU   84.52 (+1.32%)
T   23.92 (-1.24%)
F   19.67 (-0.41%)
DIS   144.87 (-2.19%)
ACB   6.42 (-5.45%)
AMC   36.27 (-3.61%)
PFE   53.96 (-0.07%)
BA   196.50 (-1.36%)
S&P 500   4,651.64 (+1.24%)
DOW   35,097.40 (+0.57%)
QQQ   398.31 (+1.82%)
AAPL   160.07 (+2.08%)
MSFT   337.15 (+2.27%)
FB   337.46 (+1.30%)
GOOGL   2,900.15 (+1.99%)
AMZN   3,578.19 (+2.10%)
TSLA   1,132.11 (+4.64%)
NVDA   327.48 (+3.95%)
BABA   131.69 (-1.24%)
NIO   39.80 (-0.48%)
CGC   11.04 (-5.56%)
AMD   158.91 (+2.65%)
GE   97.35 (-0.50%)
MU   84.52 (+1.32%)
T   23.92 (-1.24%)
F   19.67 (-0.41%)
DIS   144.87 (-2.19%)
ACB   6.42 (-5.45%)
AMC   36.27 (-3.61%)
PFE   53.96 (-0.07%)
BA   196.50 (-1.36%)
S&P 500   4,651.64 (+1.24%)
DOW   35,097.40 (+0.57%)
QQQ   398.31 (+1.82%)
AAPL   160.07 (+2.08%)
MSFT   337.15 (+2.27%)
FB   337.46 (+1.30%)
GOOGL   2,900.15 (+1.99%)
AMZN   3,578.19 (+2.10%)
TSLA   1,132.11 (+4.64%)
NVDA   327.48 (+3.95%)
BABA   131.69 (-1.24%)
NIO   39.80 (-0.48%)
CGC   11.04 (-5.56%)
AMD   158.91 (+2.65%)
GE   97.35 (-0.50%)
MU   84.52 (+1.32%)
T   23.92 (-1.24%)
F   19.67 (-0.41%)
DIS   144.87 (-2.19%)
ACB   6.42 (-5.45%)
AMC   36.27 (-3.61%)
PFE   53.96 (-0.07%)
BA   196.50 (-1.36%)
S&P 500   4,651.64 (+1.24%)
DOW   35,097.40 (+0.57%)
QQQ   398.31 (+1.82%)
AAPL   160.07 (+2.08%)
MSFT   337.15 (+2.27%)
FB   337.46 (+1.30%)
GOOGL   2,900.15 (+1.99%)
AMZN   3,578.19 (+2.10%)
TSLA   1,132.11 (+4.64%)
NVDA   327.48 (+3.95%)
BABA   131.69 (-1.24%)
NIO   39.80 (-0.48%)
CGC   11.04 (-5.56%)
AMD   158.91 (+2.65%)
GE   97.35 (-0.50%)
MU   84.52 (+1.32%)
T   23.92 (-1.24%)
F   19.67 (-0.41%)
DIS   144.87 (-2.19%)
ACB   6.42 (-5.45%)
AMC   36.27 (-3.61%)
PFE   53.96 (-0.07%)
BA   196.50 (-1.36%)

Li Auto Inc. Is Why In-Production EV OEM’s Are A Buy

Monday, November 29, 2021 | Thomas Hughes
Li Auto Inc. Is Why In-Production EV OEM’s Are A Buy

Ignore The EV Hype, Buy Li Automotive’s Production 

Li Auto’s (NASDAQ: LI) Q3 report is evidence why investors should focus more on the in-production EV OEMs rather than those swing-for-the-fences names that have yet to make a vehicle. The keywords to be focused on are ramping production and rising demand, a combination that has Li Auto and others like it set up for accelerating revenue over the coming few quarters at least. Those others are still OK investments but much, much riskier, and far more prone to fickle market movements. 

Li Auto Beats On Ramping Production 

Li Auto had a stunning quarter in which it not only grew by a high triple-digit rate but it even exceeded the analyst consensus estimate and guided the market higher. The simple reason is that production is ramping in the face of rising demand. The company’s Q3 revenue of $1.21 billion (converted from yuan) is up 209.7% over last year because of it and is expected to grow sequentially again. The revenue topped the consensus by 700 basis points as well, a wide margin any way you look at it. 

Moving down, the company was also able to widen margins on both a sequential and YOY basis. Gross margin rose 350 basis points YOY to 23.3%, 440 bps sequentially, but it fell short of the consensus by a slim margin. The only truly bad news in the report is that adjusted earnings fell short of the consensus but that is due to increased investment in new capacity and R&D for new products. On the bottom line, the company’s GAAP $0.00 in earnings beat by $0.06 while the adjusted EPS missed by $0.07. 

Looking forward, the company is expecting to continue ramping production and deliveries. The company is forecasting Q4 deliveries in the range of 30K to 33K versus the 25,116 cars delivered in Q3 and for revenue to top the consensus at the low end of the range. The revenue range of U.S. $1.37 billion to $1.46 billion compares to the Marketbeat.com consensus of $1.35 and we will not be surprised to see the company exceed the figures

Institutional Ownership In Li Auto Is Rising

The analysts have yet to come out with any commentary on Li Auto post-release but the trend in sentiment is bullish. Not only is institutional ownership on the rise but the number of analysts and institutions holding the stock is rising as well. The company picked up another three analysts since the Q2 report and we expect to see activity pick up again now that Q3 results are in the bag. The average rating is a firm Buy with only one Hold and one Strong Buy at the extremes. The Marketbeat.com consensus price target assumes about 22% of upside while the high price target of $62 assumes a more robust 70% upside is still available in this stock. Based on the Q3 results and outlook, we think both the consensus and high price target will be moving higher very soon. 

The Technical Outlook: Li Auto Is On Break-Out Alert 

Shares of Li Auto have been working their way higher over the past few months and look like they are about to break above a key resistance level. This level is near $21 and has kept price action in check since early 2021. A break above this level would be bullish and bring targets near $44 into play. A move above $44 would be more bullish and open the door to a sustained rally that could take the stock up to and above $60. 

Li Auto Inc. Is Why In-Production EV OEM’s Are A Buy

Should you invest $1,000 in Li Auto right now?

Before you consider Li Auto, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Li Auto wasn't on the list.

While Li Auto currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Li Auto (LI)2.0$34.81+7.4%N/A-217.56Buy$43.25
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.