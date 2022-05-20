S&P 500   3,900.79
DOW   31,253.13
QQQ   289.58
A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed 
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway 
FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week
Stocks waver on Wall Street, hover close to bear market
Park outdoors: Ford recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk
Live updates | Portugal says Russia expelling its diplomats
S&P 500   3,900.79
DOW   31,253.13
QQQ   289.58
A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed 
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway 
FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week
Stocks waver on Wall Street, hover close to bear market
Park outdoors: Ford recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk
Live updates | Portugal says Russia expelling its diplomats
S&P 500   3,900.79
DOW   31,253.13
QQQ   289.58
A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed 
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway 
FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week
Stocks waver on Wall Street, hover close to bear market
Park outdoors: Ford recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk
Live updates | Portugal says Russia expelling its diplomats
S&P 500   3,900.79
DOW   31,253.13
QQQ   289.58
A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed 
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway 
FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week
Stocks waver on Wall Street, hover close to bear market
Park outdoors: Ford recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk
Live updates | Portugal says Russia expelling its diplomats

Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed 

Friday, May 20, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed 

Lowe’s Downtrend Is Not Over 

Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) moved lower on the heels of its Q1 earnings report and we don’t think the move is over. While price action is rebounding the day after the report was released we are viewing it as a dead cat bounce, at least for now. The freshly set low may be the bottom in prices but the stock is not at that level now, the indicators do not inspire optimism, and the company’s growth is more than priced in. The key takeaway from the report is that growth has slowed to near nil and the outlook isn’t much better. The guidance is calling for growth but it is expecting conditions to improve as soon as the current quarter and for revenue and earnings to grow relative to last year’s record pace. We don’t think that’s going to happen. 

Lowe’s Hits New Low On Mixed Results 

Shares of Lowe’s Companies have been in a downtrend since late 2021 and that trend was confirmed after the release of the earnings report. Price action fell to a new low, confirming resistance at the short-term moving average, and the indicators are very weak so there is no reason to expect a surge in buying. As for the results, the $23.66 billion in revenue is down -3.1% versus last year and missed the Marketbeat.com consensus estimate although by a slim 25 basis point margin. The weakness is due to a -4.0% comp, -3.8% in the US, which was more than enough to offset strength in the Pro segment. Sales through the Pro channels are up 20%. 


Turning to the margin, there is some good news in that gross and operating margins improved on a YOY basis. The operating margin increased by 65 basis points on pricing action, mix, and internal efficiency to leave the GAAP EPS above expectations. The $3.51 in earnings is up $0.30 from last year and beat the consensus by $0.28 to outpace revenue by a very wide margin. The gains in EPS are also due to share repurchases that are expected to continue in the current year. The company said it bought back $4.1 billion worth of shares in Q1 or about 3.2% of the current market cap. 

The guidance is as tepid as the results in that it is only in line with the consensus estimates. We view the guidance cautiously as well because of the expectation for not only an improvement in quarterly results but for a sustained improvement above last year’s very difficult comps. In addition, inflation is still a concern and may put increasing pressure on the margin. As it is, the company is expecting $97 to $99 billion in revenue and adjusted EPS of $13.10 to $13.60 compared to the $98 billion and $13.40 consensus estimate. The bottom line, Lowe’s 2022 results are priced into the stock and there is risk in the outlook. 

The Analysts Reel In Their Estimates 

The 22 analysts rating Lowe’s Companies have it pegged at a firm Buy but the sentiment is slipping. The consensus rating hasn’t moved much over the last year but the price target peaked out ahead of the Q4 earnings report and has been trending lower since. We’ve seen 6 commentaries since the Q1 report was released and they are all negative. While 1 of the 6 raised their price target (versus the other 5 who lowered theirs) the new target is well below the Marketbeat.com consensus figure as is the consensus of the 6 new targets. The takeaway here is that analysts' sentiment is in decline and will keep downward pressure on the stock despite the fact the consensus target is still 30% above the price action. 

The Technical Outlook: Support Turns To Resistance For Lowe’s Companies 

Lowe’s had been sitting on a support level until the Q1 earnings report was released. Now the price action is below that level and it is acting as resistance. If the price action can not get back above $190 the odds of a new low being set will become very high. In that scenario, a move to a new low would give further confirmation of the downtrend and open up targets in the range of $150 to $160. If, however, price action is able to regain the upper side of $190, we see this stock moving sideways until other news comes out or there is a worsening of economic conditions. 

Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed 

Should you invest $1,000 in Lowe's Companies right now?

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Lowe's Companies (LOW)
3.2781 of 5 stars		$187.86+2.2%1.70%15.31Buy$248.24
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.