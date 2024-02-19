S&P 500   5,005.57
DOW   38,627.99
QQQ   430.57
Ex-YouTube CEO's son dies at UC Berkeley campus, according to officials, relative
The perfect AI stock under $10 (Ad)
German labor union calls on Lufthansa ground staff to strike at 7 airports on Tuesday
'Bob Marley: One Love' stirs up $27.7M weekend, 'Madame Web' flops
The perfect AI stock under $10 (Ad)
Stock market today: World shares are mixed as Chinese markets reopen after the Lunar New Year
Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Better Than Oil Stocks (Ad)
2 laggard sports betting stocks that gained from the Super Bowl
Marathon Oil stock is the place to be if you need value
S&P 500   5,005.57
DOW   38,627.99
QQQ   430.57
Ex-YouTube CEO's son dies at UC Berkeley campus, according to officials, relative
The perfect AI stock under $10 (Ad)
German labor union calls on Lufthansa ground staff to strike at 7 airports on Tuesday
'Bob Marley: One Love' stirs up $27.7M weekend, 'Madame Web' flops
The perfect AI stock under $10 (Ad)
Stock market today: World shares are mixed as Chinese markets reopen after the Lunar New Year
Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Better Than Oil Stocks (Ad)
2 laggard sports betting stocks that gained from the Super Bowl
Marathon Oil stock is the place to be if you need value
S&P 500   5,005.57
DOW   38,627.99
QQQ   430.57
Ex-YouTube CEO's son dies at UC Berkeley campus, according to officials, relative
The perfect AI stock under $10 (Ad)
German labor union calls on Lufthansa ground staff to strike at 7 airports on Tuesday
'Bob Marley: One Love' stirs up $27.7M weekend, 'Madame Web' flops
The perfect AI stock under $10 (Ad)
Stock market today: World shares are mixed as Chinese markets reopen after the Lunar New Year
Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Better Than Oil Stocks (Ad)
2 laggard sports betting stocks that gained from the Super Bowl
Marathon Oil stock is the place to be if you need value
S&P 500   5,005.57
DOW   38,627.99
QQQ   430.57
Ex-YouTube CEO's son dies at UC Berkeley campus, according to officials, relative
The perfect AI stock under $10 (Ad)
German labor union calls on Lufthansa ground staff to strike at 7 airports on Tuesday
'Bob Marley: One Love' stirs up $27.7M weekend, 'Madame Web' flops
The perfect AI stock under $10 (Ad)
Stock market today: World shares are mixed as Chinese markets reopen after the Lunar New Year
Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Better Than Oil Stocks (Ad)
2 laggard sports betting stocks that gained from the Super Bowl
Marathon Oil stock is the place to be if you need value
75% Discount (Limited Time)

Marathon Oil stock is the place to be if you need value

Written by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli | Reviewed by Chris Markoch
February 19, 2024

photo of marathon logo and sign at gas station

Key Points

  • Oil stocks are getting bullish signals from all directions: macro trends, investment banks, and even analyst ratings.
  • Marathon shows you the best upside and growth potential, even above Buffett's Occidental.
  • Marathon's story grows, and its growth trumps oil's upside. Do yourself a favor and consider MRO stock.
  • 5 stocks we like better than CME Group

Not all stocks are created equal, and this year energy stocks could quickly become the market's favorite. A once-in-a-cycle opportunity to line up your portfolio with all the macro forces at play could be right around the corner. Some analysts, who are expecting a new rally, have already begun to pick the likely outliers in this group, but more on that later.

Traders have recently become bullish on oil, as futures at the CME Group NASDAQ: CME reflect that futures are now in a contango situation. Contango is a fancy way of saying that traders are bullish on the future price of oil. The last time this happened was in 2021. You all know what oil did a year later (it got up to $115 a barrel).

There are many reasons to believe that oil could reach $100 a barrel again, from macroeconomic trends to the opinions at one of Wall Street's most widely followed investment banks. However, all you need to worry about for now is that Marathon Oil NYSE: MRO could be the best upside story in this coming rotation.

Get the big picture first

There is a clear divide between the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund NYSEARCA: XLE and the broader S&P 500 index, which shows an underperformance of up to 24.6% during the past twelve months, leaving the energy sector behind everyone else. As cycles always do, a new money rotation could swing this gap in favor of energy.


Because the market now expects the FED to bring interest rate cuts this year, commodity-based stocks could see a significant inflow of investment dollars. According to the FedWatch tool at the CME Group, traders are pricing in cuts that could come as soon as May or June of this year.

But of course, money rarely waits for the shift to be under its nose to begin the move. It is likely (as you know with futures traders) that some big players are already positioning themselves. Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS expressed their projection for oil prices during 2024, which stands between $70 and $100 a barrel.

It's no coincidence that these same analysts, in their 2024 macro outlook report, expect to see a breakout of the manufacturing sector in the U.S. economy. Increasing manufacturing activity will take a lot of oil, which is yet another way for Goldman to warn you of higher oil ahead.

So, look, all of these macro trends and theories sound nice, but what will cause the shift into the energy sector? Apart from waiting for the potential FED cuts to come this year, rising geopolitical conflicts are already sparking a small fire for the commodity.

Why Marathon?

This is all positive for Marathon Oil stock, but why not look at other peers? After all, Buffett chose Occidental Petroleum NYSE: OXY and has stuck with it for a while. But you're not here to add stocks to your pension; you're looking for the best way to get in and out of this coming cycle swing.

To position your portfolio in this best pick, two things should come up first in your filtering process. First, you want to get into the stock that proposes above-average growth in earnings, right? You should get the stock at a cheaper valuation than other alternatives.

Taken as a group, the oil and gas industry is expected to grow its EPS by an average rate of 7.1% in the next twelve months. Buffett's Occidental got analysts to project an 18.6% growth, while Marathon commanded 21.5% instead.

While both are expected to grow at above-industry-average rates, you can't deny the slightly more significant growth in Marathon. So, the real difference maker now comes in the way of valuation. At a 14.6x price-to-earnings ratio, Occidental trades at a 63.2% premium valuation to Marathon's 9.0x multiple.

Because one is cheaper yet expected to grow more than the other, the same analysts making their EPS projections reflected this view via their price targets as well. At a $31.20 per share price target, Marathon analysts are calling for a 33.3% rally from where the stock trades today.

On the other hand, while a $70.10 price target for Occidental stock offers a decent 15.8% upside from today's prices, that is half of the upside you are now aware of in Marathon. Do yourself – and your portfolio – a favor and consider MRO stock for your "energy rally" scenario.

→ AI Stock Caught Trading Under Secret Name (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in CME Group right now?

Before you consider CME Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CME Group wasn't on the list.

While CME Group currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
4.4017 of 5 stars		$60.52+0.7%1.19%15.48Hold$70.06
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)N/A$85.57-0.1%3.76%6.92N/AN/A
Marathon Oil (MRO)
4.7465 of 5 stars		$23.38+0.6%1.88%8.66Moderate Buy$31.16
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
4.8222 of 5 stars		$384.44-0.3%2.86%16.85Moderate Buy$409.93
CME Group (CME)
4.6124 of 5 stars		$212.26+0.6%2.07%23.93Hold$214.22
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

About Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

  • gosoriomazzilli@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro Economics

Experience

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2023.

Areas of Expertise

Value investing, long/short trading, options, emerging markets

Education

CFA Level I candidate; Goldman Sachs corporate training; independent courses

Past Experience

Analyst at Goldman Sachs, associate at Citigroup, senior financial analyst in real estate


Featured Articles and Offers

7 Stocks to Help You Build Off January’s Gains

7 Stocks to Help You Build Off January’s Gains

It's frequently said that as January goes, so goes the market. If that's the case, it's time for investors to put money to work in the stock market.

Related Videos

Buffett Keeps Buying Occidental Petroleum, Should You?
Buffett Keeps Buying Occidental Petroleum, Should You?
Search Headlines: