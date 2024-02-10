MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: J&J Snack Foods gets tastier

S&P 500   5,031.55 (+0.10%)
DOW   38,711.16 (+0.10%)
QQQ   437.09 (+0.01%)
AAPL   187.56 (-0.68%)
MSFT   417.63 (-0.69%)
META   476.91 (+1.88%)
GOOGL   147.99 (-0.68%)
AMZN   173.66 (-0.45%)
TSLA   192.71 (-0.44%)
NVDA   736.88 (+2.16%)
NIO   6.27 (+5.73%)
AMD   175.73 (+1.88%)
BABA   73.88 (+2.58%)
T   16.80 (-0.24%)
F   12.99 (+2.44%)
MU   86.20 (+0.75%)
CGC   3.91 (-2.74%)
GE   139.53 (+0.18%)
DIS   110.67 (+2.10%)
AMC   4.69 (+7.08%)
PFE   27.61 (+0.18%)
PYPL   58.98 (+0.12%)
XOM   102.64 (+0.85%)
S&P 500   5,031.55 (+0.10%)
DOW   38,711.16 (+0.10%)
QQQ   437.09 (+0.01%)
AAPL   187.56 (-0.68%)
MSFT   417.63 (-0.69%)
META   476.91 (+1.88%)
GOOGL   147.99 (-0.68%)
AMZN   173.66 (-0.45%)
TSLA   192.71 (-0.44%)
NVDA   736.88 (+2.16%)
NIO   6.27 (+5.73%)
AMD   175.73 (+1.88%)
BABA   73.88 (+2.58%)
T   16.80 (-0.24%)
F   12.99 (+2.44%)
MU   86.20 (+0.75%)
CGC   3.91 (-2.74%)
GE   139.53 (+0.18%)
DIS   110.67 (+2.10%)
AMC   4.69 (+7.08%)
PFE   27.61 (+0.18%)
PYPL   58.98 (+0.12%)
XOM   102.64 (+0.85%)
S&P 500   5,031.55 (+0.10%)
DOW   38,711.16 (+0.10%)
QQQ   437.09 (+0.01%)
AAPL   187.56 (-0.68%)
MSFT   417.63 (-0.69%)
META   476.91 (+1.88%)
GOOGL   147.99 (-0.68%)
AMZN   173.66 (-0.45%)
TSLA   192.71 (-0.44%)
NVDA   736.88 (+2.16%)
NIO   6.27 (+5.73%)
AMD   175.73 (+1.88%)
BABA   73.88 (+2.58%)
T   16.80 (-0.24%)
F   12.99 (+2.44%)
MU   86.20 (+0.75%)
CGC   3.91 (-2.74%)
GE   139.53 (+0.18%)
DIS   110.67 (+2.10%)
AMC   4.69 (+7.08%)
PFE   27.61 (+0.18%)
PYPL   58.98 (+0.12%)
XOM   102.64 (+0.85%)
S&P 500   5,031.55 (+0.10%)
DOW   38,711.16 (+0.10%)
QQQ   437.09 (+0.01%)
AAPL   187.56 (-0.68%)
MSFT   417.63 (-0.69%)
META   476.91 (+1.88%)
GOOGL   147.99 (-0.68%)
AMZN   173.66 (-0.45%)
TSLA   192.71 (-0.44%)
NVDA   736.88 (+2.16%)
NIO   6.27 (+5.73%)
AMD   175.73 (+1.88%)
BABA   73.88 (+2.58%)
T   16.80 (-0.24%)
F   12.99 (+2.44%)
MU   86.20 (+0.75%)
CGC   3.91 (-2.74%)
GE   139.53 (+0.18%)
DIS   110.67 (+2.10%)
AMC   4.69 (+7.08%)
PFE   27.61 (+0.18%)
PYPL   58.98 (+0.12%)
XOM   102.64 (+0.85%)
75% Discount (Limited Time)

MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: J&J Snack Foods gets tastier

Written by MarketBeat Staff | Reviewed by Don Miller
February 10, 2024

Key Points

  • Despite a slow start to fiscal 2024, J&J Snack Foods management expects that momentum will build during the year as core brands perform, cross-sell opportunities arise and the customer base increases.
  • J&J is a Dividend Achiever, boasting a $2.94 per share annualized dividend and a 2.0% dividend yield that is slightly above the consumer staples average.
  • Following last week’s earnings call, an analyst from Benchmark Co. set a $195.00 price target that implies 32% share price appreciation from Friday’s close.
  • 5 stocks we like better than J&J Snack Foods

unlock icon  Upgrade Now

This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below.

Upgrade Now See Benefits

Already have an account? Log in here.

→ New Trump Bombshell (From The Freeport Society) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in J&J Snack Foods right now?

Before you consider J&J Snack Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and J&J Snack Foods wasn't on the list.

While J&J Snack Foods currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Do you expect the global demand for energy to shrink?! If not, it's time to take a look at how energy stocks can play a part in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)
4.6801 of 5 stars		$147.47-0.4%1.99%35.88Buy$195.00
Sovos Brands (SOVO)
0.4039 of 5 stars		$22.27+0.0%N/A-159.06Hold$23.06
Lancaster Colony (LANC)
3.7842 of 5 stars		$189.56+0.4%1.90%40.50Hold$198.75
Utz Brands (UTZ)
0.939 of 5 stars		$18.66+1.2%1.23%88.86Moderate Buy$16.92
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Disney Stock Rising!
Disney Stock Rising!
Palantir Stock Continues to Silence Skeptics
Palantir Stock Continues to Silence Skeptics
PayPal a Fundamental Buying Opportunity in 2024?
PayPal a Fundamental Buying Opportunity in 2024?
Microsoft Stock to $450? Here’s How
Microsoft Stock to $450? Here's How
Search Headlines: