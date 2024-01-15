S&P 500   4,783.83
3 stocks to keep in mind as a Red Sea conflict emerges
'Mean Girls' takes 1st place at the box office. So fetch.
Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
These 4 factors driving growth of young fintech stock Tradeweb
Intel, Mobileye, Microchip see slowdown in automotive chip orders
Stock market today: Shares fall in Europe after gains in Asia. US markets are closed for a holiday
3 retailers to compound your wealth this cycle
3 stocks to keep in mind as a Red Sea conflict emerges
‘Mean Girls’ takes 1st place at the box office. So fetch.
Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
These 4 factors driving growth of young fintech stock Tradeweb
Intel, Mobileye, Microchip see slowdown in automotive chip orders
Stock market today: Shares fall in Europe after gains in Asia. US markets are closed for a holiday
3 retailers to compound your wealth this cycle
3 stocks to keep in mind as a Red Sea conflict emerges
‘Mean Girls’ takes 1st place at the box office. So fetch.
Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
These 4 factors driving growth of young fintech stock Tradeweb
Intel, Mobileye, Microchip see slowdown in automotive chip orders
Stock market today: Shares fall in Europe after gains in Asia. US markets are closed for a holiday
3 retailers to compound your wealth this cycle
3 stocks to keep in mind as a Red Sea conflict emerges
‘Mean Girls’ takes 1st place at the box office. So fetch.
Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
These 4 factors driving growth of young fintech stock Tradeweb
Intel, Mobileye, Microchip see slowdown in automotive chip orders
Stock market today: Shares fall in Europe after gains in Asia. US markets are closed for a holiday
3 retailers to compound your wealth this cycle

MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock

Written by MarketBeat Staff | Reviewed by Don Miller
January 15, 2024

Should you invest $1,000 in Lucid Group right now?

Before you consider Lucid Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lucid Group wasn't on the list.

While Lucid Group currently has a "Reduce" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2024

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of the 10 best stocks to own in 2024 and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Lucid Group (LCID)
2.568 of 5 stars		$3.01-7.7%N/A-2.17Reduce$5.85
Tesla (TSLA)
4.3189 of 5 stars		$218.89-3.7%N/A70.38Hold$234.24
BYD (BYDDY)
0 of 5 stars		$53.88-0.5%0.48%19.31BuyN/A
Carvana (CVNA)
1.3283 of 5 stars		$42.78-7.1%N/A-7.05Reduce$37.27
Rivian Automotive (RIVN)
3.3858 of 5 stars		$18.06-3.9%N/A-3.00Moderate Buy$28.48
NIO (NIO)
1.2779 of 5 stars		$7.17-3.1%N/A-3.96Hold$12.75
C3.ai (AI)
1.4635 of 5 stars		$26.21-4.2%N/A-11.40Hold$28.33
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 



Rivan Stock Surges on Surprise Results

Rivan Stock Surges on Surprise Results

Rivian caught market attention when it announced Q3 deliveries and set the date for earnings reporting. They outpaced expectations and reiterated guidance.

3 Market Correction Opportunities: UPS, Lowe’s & Tesla
3 Market Correction Opportunities: UPS, Lowe's & Tesla
Tesla Stock Down, Not Out
Tesla Stock Down, Not Out
Rivian Stock Shows Strong Buy Factors Amid Shifting Investor Sentiment
Rivian Stock Shows Strong Buy Factors Amid Shifting Investor Sentiment
