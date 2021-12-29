MarketBeat vs. Morningstar Comparison

MarketBeat and Morningstar are geared towards the self-directed investor and both offer similar services. As with other sites we’ve compared (such as Zack’s Research), Morningstar has a proprietary rating system that gives investors its top investment picks. This is a good resource for investors who may not be as comfortable trusting their own research and want to rely on the research of the Morningstar staff.

Both sites provide an extensive amount of free content on their websites. For example, users can search for specific stocks and they’ll get similar information such as earnings information, analyst ratings, dividend history, and interactive price charts. Both sites get high marks for ease of navigation. And both MarketBeat and Morningstar have mobile apps so you have access to the services wherever you are.

The bottom line is that both MarketBeat and Morningstar offer investors many useful features and that’s what we will be exploring in this article.

MarketBeat Overview

MarketBeat was founded in 2011 with the mission of creating high-quality stock research tools and making them available to investors at all levels. The site uses the latest technology to provide proprietary, comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-the-minute financial data including information about analyst recommendations, dividend declarations, and earnings announcements.

All of this information, and more, was made available for free on the company’s website and via the company’s daily newsletters. MarketBeat aims to be a go-to resource for both retail and institutional investors. Currently, over 15 million individuals visit MarketBeat.com every month.

Morningstar Overview

Morningstar was founded in 1984 with the mission of leveling the playing field in terms of the level of research that is available to retail investors. Founder Joe Mansueto hired a team of seven employees and set up shop in his apartment. One of the site distinguishing features is the Morningstar ratings that are viewed as one of the industry standards.

Today, Morningstar has grown to a staff of more than 8,500 employees that span 29 countries and cover over 620,000 investments.

The Key Difference

We would say the biggest difference between the two sites is about getting to the information you need in the most efficient manner. Both sites allow you to view your portfolio and provide access to news about the individual securities. However, MarketBeat does have a more laser focus on the items that are in your portfolio or watch list. From the twice-daily newsletters to instant text and/or e-mail alerts, you can trust that MarketBeat will alert you to news that affects the securities you care about the most. And after all, isn’t that what it’s really all about.

MarketBeat Highlights

Access to My MarketBeat – this is the core of the MarketBeat service. Investors can choose to get information that is pertinent to stocks in their portfolio or watch list(s). Premium subscribers unlock the complete My MarketBeat experience that provides in-depth research tools such as:

Watch list coverage - MarketBeat allows investors to easily track stocks on their watch list. The site allows you to input several watch lists and choose one of them to be your default watch list. Users of the free service can track up to five stocks in every portfolio. Premium subscribers can list an unlimited number of stocks.

Track portfolio performance - MarketBeat offers tools for investors to track their portfolio's performance.

- MarketBeat offers tools for investors to track their portfolio’s performance. Real-time alerts – MarketBeat provides e-mail or text alerts for news affecting your stocks

Financial Calendars – Get a list of upcoming earnings reports, analyst ratings, dividend announcements, insider trades, and more.

Market Data – View what is happening for specific sectors, with stocks at particular price points, the most active and most volatile stocks, and more.

Education – This is a research library that includes a database of financial terms and investing strategies.

Headlines – An archive of current and past articles regarding stocks and other investment topics. Stock-specific articles can also be found when that stock’s page comes up in the search tool.

Curated newsletters - MarketBeat provides subscribers with the Early Bird which is delivered every morning before the market opens as well as the Night Owl which is delivered every evening.

These newsletters give readers insight on stocks that MarketBeat analysts are tracking as well as a curated selection of investment articles from other financial outlets.

These newsletters do not directly make stock picks.

In addition to these newsletters, the MarketBeat site is refreshed every day in real-time with Top Stories including Most Read Stories and the Most Recent Stories. Many of these articles provide exclusive content from MarketBeat analysts.

Podcasts – the MarketBeat Minute reviews market events for that trading day.

Morningstar Highlights

Stock Research and Analysis – Investors have access to Morningstar’s exclusive investment picks, research, analysis, and data. This includes extensive research covering mutual funds, stocks, ETFs, and bonds. Investors also have access to a range of webinars on specific topics.

Morningstar’s Best Investment Lists (for Premium subscribers) - Helps investors pick the best stocks and funds.

Market Newsletters – Morningstar offers several free newsletters on an opt-in basis:

Morning Digest – the latest Morningstar insights delivered to your inbox five days a week

Advisor Digest - analysis and insights geared towards investment advisors

Smart Investor – gives subscribers top reports from the week in investing

Stock Analyst Notes – gives subscribers Morningstar’s take on the latest news affecting the market’s biggest stocks

Improving Your Finances – provides tips from Morningstar specialists

Stock Strategist – provides in-depth company reports from Morningstar analysts

Fund Spy – provides an inside look and analysis of the fund industry from Morningstar specialists

Morningstar Magazine - an exclusive feature offered quarterly to financial professionals. Available in both print and digital formats.

Podcasts – Morningstar offers three regular podcasts:

Investing Insights – provides investment picks with the addition of personal finance advice, investing tips, and exclusive interview with fund managers.

The Long View – a podcast with an emphasis on long-term investing

Simple, but Not Easy - focuses on investing and behavioral science

Research Library – includes archived research reports from Morningstar analysts

Review of Premium Services

For buy-and-hold investors who simply want to have instant information regarding the equities in their portfolio, these free services may be adequate. However active traders will typically need access to more detailed insights. For that, both companies offer several premium services. For the purpose of this article, premium services are defined as services for which customers have to pay to access.

MarketBeat Premium Services

MarketBeat Momentum Alerts - $97 per year

This service provides short-term trading opportunities identified by MarketBeat editors using trading momentum, market sentiment, and specific financial triggers.

Subscribers receive approximately 3 to 5 new ideas each month through MarketBeat Momentum Alerts.

MarketBeat Daily Premium – $199 per year/$19.97 monthly

MarketBeat Daily Premium is delivered 30 minutes before the market opens and provides actionable news, analyst upgrades and downgrades, dividend payout changes, insider buying and selling disclosures, earnings reports and technical data.

Subscribers get information that is personalized to their My MarketBeat stock portfolio and watch list, giving them the latest information for the stocks they care about the most.

Investors can also choose to receive email or SMS alerts for their stocks so they don't miss major shifts in the market.

Their daily newsletter contains a summary of key analyst ratings, earnings and dividend announcements, insider transactions of the day.

MarketBeat All Access – $399 per year/$39.97 monthly

MarketBeat All Access is the company’s premier research platform.

Subscribers receive all the information included in MarketBeat Daily Premium, plus a Sunday market preview, advanced portfolio monitoring tools (via My MarketBeat), access to MarketBeat’s full suite of research tools and stock screeners, a real-time news feed including email and SMS alerts.

Subscribers also get access to the MarketBeat Idea Engine, trending stock lists, proprietary broke

Morningstar Premium Services

Morningstar Premium - $249 per year/$34.95 monthly; $399 for two years; $499 for three years (14-day trial period)

Analyst Reports – continuous, unbiased assessment of thousands of securities.

Top investment picks – This gives subscribers access to the Morningstar analysts’ best picks for mutual funds, stocks, ETFs, and bonds. The Morningstar Best Investment Center provides pre-screened lists by investment type and financial goal.

Full access to the Portfolio Manager

Full access to the Portfolio X-Ray – Premium subscribers get a thorough analysis with 12 additional tools to help ensure a properly diversified portfolio.

Full access to the Screeners – Premium subscribers can filter against Morningstar ratings and choose from exclusive screeners to get Morningstar’s shortlist of today’s best stock, mutual fund, and ETF investment opportunities.

Conclusion

We believe that MarketBeat provides investors with tremendous value and insightful commentary that can truly make it a one-stop resource. However, we realize that investors have many sites to choose from and we want to provide you with the information so you can decide for yourself.

MarketBeat and Morningstar offer similar features. Investors who are looking for more guided investment picks may find Morningstar to be worth the cost. For investors who are looking to streamline the level of information, they receive to cover those securities in their portfolio or on their watch list may prefer the focused nature of MarketBeat.

