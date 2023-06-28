S&P 500   4,364.82 (-0.31%)
DOW   33,798.57 (-0.38%)
QQQ   362.41 (-0.39%)
AAPL   188.25 (+0.10%)
MSFT   334.95 (+0.11%)
META   286.24 (-0.28%)
GOOGL   117.76 (-0.48%)
AMZN   130.12 (+0.73%)
TSLA   253.57 (+1.34%)
NVDA   408.71 (-2.40%)
NIO   9.24 (-1.07%)
BABA   85.19 (-2.23%)
AMD   107.83 (-2.32%)
T   15.70 (-0.88%)
F   14.43 (+0.14%)
MU   65.75 (-1.56%)
CGC   0.43 (-8.50%)
GE   106.10 (+1.12%)
DIS   88.88 (-0.20%)
AMC   4.13 (+0.73%)
PFE   36.26 (-0.44%)
PYPL   66.11 (-0.18%)
NFLX   425.88 (+2.11%)
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Makes a Moonshot on Trials

Wed., June 28, 2023 | Jea Yu

Key Points

  • MoonLake is a Swiss-based biotech focused on treating inflammatory diseases with nanobody immunotherapy treatments.
  • The company announced positive results for its phase two clinical trial for sonelokimab in treating hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), an inflammatory skin disease with no cure.
  • MoonLake stock spiked over 80% on the news.
  • MLTX has a 12.8% short interest.
  • 5 stocks we like better than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics investment could be promising with nanobody immunotherapy treatments. Young woman with microscope.

Clinical stage biotech MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG NASDAQ: MLTX shares spiked 70% on positive phase two clinical trial results. The company specializes in nanobodies, fragments of antibodies that can bind to smaller targets. Due to their smaller size, they can penetrate tissue better, are resistant to temperature changes, are easier to manufacture and have the ability to design multivalent therapeutic molecules with bespoke target combinations.

While similar to antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) like leader ImmunoGen Inc. NASDAQ: IMGN, they contain different concepts. MoonLake is applying the technology to multiple chronic diseases, including hidradentitis suppurativa (an inflammatory skin disease causing painful lumps under the skin), psoriasis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Read on for more information about MoonLake stock.

What’s Next?

Phase two results have excited the market, as ADC gets more spotlight followed by strong gains in the underlying stocks as evidenced by IMGN and now MLTX. However, sonelokimab must still complete another clinical trial, which would require a larger-scale study with complete safety and efficacy evaluations before being approved for general use by the FDA. Doing so could take until 2025.

Learn more about MoonLake Immunotherapeutics analyst ratings and price targets at MarketBeat.

Chart of MoonLake stock performance

Get the definitive beginner’s guide to reading stock charts free on MarketBeat and learn how to use the RSI indicator.

Parabolic Island Gap

The weekly candlestick chart for MLTX shows the explosive gap resulting from its positive clinical trials involving its nanobody technology. The positive indications from this clinical trial reverberate the optimism for other skin diseases that can use this treatment solution. MLTX was already uptrending with a weekly 20-period exponential moving average (EMA) at $25.15, followed by the weekly 50-period MA support at $15.36. The $30.31 was a multiple-top resistance that shares gapped on this phase's news. Shares have been able to remain elevated above $39 on heavy volume. The question is how prices hold up when volume dissipates to normal in the coming weeks. Pullback support levels are at $39.06, $30.31 prior to resistance gap fill, $25.13 and $20.35. 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)
1.3287 of 5 stars		$51.79+12.7%N/A-45.03Moderate Buy$38.60
ImmunoGen (IMGN)
1.561 of 5 stars		$19.08+0.8%N/A-20.30Moderate Buy$17.29
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.

