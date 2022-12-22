QQQ   263.11 (-3.78%)
AAPL   130.84 (-3.40%)
MSFT   235.03 (-3.85%)
META   114.57 (-4.33%)
GOOGL   86.64 (-3.28%)
AMZN   82.43 (-5.00%)
TSLA   124.49 (-9.51%)
NVDA   149.77 (-9.24%)
NIO   10.91 (-6.03%)
BABA   87.10 (-0.81%)
AMD   62.66 (-7.42%)
T   17.94 (-1.16%)
MU   48.65 (-4.96%)
CGC   2.20 (-8.71%)
F   11.13 (-5.52%)
GE   80.90 (-2.51%)
DIS   85.03 (-2.17%)
AMC   4.50 (-15.09%)
PFE   51.02 (-1.24%)
PYPL   66.62 (-3.74%)
NFLX   292.61 (-1.80%)
QQQ   263.11 (-3.78%)
AAPL   130.84 (-3.40%)
MSFT   235.03 (-3.85%)
META   114.57 (-4.33%)
GOOGL   86.64 (-3.28%)
AMZN   82.43 (-5.00%)
TSLA   124.49 (-9.51%)
NVDA   149.77 (-9.24%)
NIO   10.91 (-6.03%)
BABA   87.10 (-0.81%)
AMD   62.66 (-7.42%)
T   17.94 (-1.16%)
MU   48.65 (-4.96%)
CGC   2.20 (-8.71%)
F   11.13 (-5.52%)
GE   80.90 (-2.51%)
DIS   85.03 (-2.17%)
AMC   4.50 (-15.09%)
PFE   51.02 (-1.24%)
PYPL   66.62 (-3.74%)
NFLX   292.61 (-1.80%)
QQQ   263.11 (-3.78%)
AAPL   130.84 (-3.40%)
MSFT   235.03 (-3.85%)
META   114.57 (-4.33%)
GOOGL   86.64 (-3.28%)
AMZN   82.43 (-5.00%)
TSLA   124.49 (-9.51%)
NVDA   149.77 (-9.24%)
NIO   10.91 (-6.03%)
BABA   87.10 (-0.81%)
AMD   62.66 (-7.42%)
T   17.94 (-1.16%)
MU   48.65 (-4.96%)
CGC   2.20 (-8.71%)
F   11.13 (-5.52%)
GE   80.90 (-2.51%)
DIS   85.03 (-2.17%)
AMC   4.50 (-15.09%)
PFE   51.02 (-1.24%)
PYPL   66.62 (-3.74%)
NFLX   292.61 (-1.80%)
QQQ   263.11 (-3.78%)
AAPL   130.84 (-3.40%)
MSFT   235.03 (-3.85%)
META   114.57 (-4.33%)
GOOGL   86.64 (-3.28%)
AMZN   82.43 (-5.00%)
TSLA   124.49 (-9.51%)
NVDA   149.77 (-9.24%)
NIO   10.91 (-6.03%)
BABA   87.10 (-0.81%)
AMD   62.66 (-7.42%)
T   17.94 (-1.16%)
MU   48.65 (-4.96%)
CGC   2.20 (-8.71%)
F   11.13 (-5.52%)
GE   80.90 (-2.51%)
DIS   85.03 (-2.17%)
AMC   4.50 (-15.09%)
PFE   51.02 (-1.24%)
PYPL   66.62 (-3.74%)
NFLX   292.61 (-1.80%)

Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe

Thu., December 22, 2022 | Chris Markoch
Follow MarketBeat on Google News
Follow on
Google News

Key Points

  • Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock is up nearly 4% on news that it has delivered its first I-GO™ vehicles in Europe. 
  • The news is the latest headline in the ongoing tug-of-war between the bulls and the bears. 
  • Investors wait to hear how investors vote on a proposed reverse stock split. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) stock is up nearly 4% (3.95%) in midday trading on news that the company's first I-GO™ vehicles have arrived in Europe. The I-GO™ is an urban commercial delivery vehicle purposefully designed to meet the space constraints in dense cities throughout Europe. This is becoming a growing need as demand for quick, last-mile delivery grows. 

The vehicles are being delivered to the Newgate Motor Group in Ireland and are expected to arrive in early January. This delivery is the first in what the company is projecting to be more based on "a significant uptick in interest and inquiries on the I-GO EV," according to Jim Ring, general manager for Newgate Motor Group.  

The Latest in a Series of Newsworthy Events 

Shares of MULN stock have been volatile in the last three months based on bullish catalysts. On December 15, the company announced its first purchase order from Randy Marion Isuzu. In addition, the company will be delivering 6,000 of its Class-1 cargo van.  

This announcement came on the heels of Mullen announcing a definitive agreement with Loop Global Inc. ("Loop"), a full-service EV charging solution provider, to build the next generation of public and private EV charging technology, infrastructure and network solutions. 


Know This Before You Buy 

The board of directors is holding a special meeting on Friday, December 23, to vote on a reverse stock split. The effect of a break could see current shareholders receiving one share for every 25 shares they own (I.e., a 1:25 split) at an adjusted stock price that would be 25x the price on the day of the split.  

Reverse stock splits have a mostly bearish track record for investors, but in the case of Mullen, the company may have few options. First, the company needs to get its share price over $1 to meet Nasdaq's listing requirements. The downside risk of being delisted is one the board cannot take on when they need to raise capital.  

Expect More Volatility 

MarketBeat's Thomas Hughes has been all over the Mullen news and advises investors that the current tug-of-war between the bulls and the bears can continue for some time. You can hear Thomas' thoughts in this video. And you can rely on MarketBeat to keep you on top of the news impacting MULN stock and other stocks in your portfolio.  

Should you invest $1,000 in Mullen Automotive right now?

Before you consider Mullen Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mullen Automotive wasn't on the list.

While Mullen Automotive currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by entering your email address below.

Get This Free Report
20 Stocks to Sell Now Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Mullen Automotive (MULN)
0 of 5 stars		$0.23+3.2%N/AN/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: