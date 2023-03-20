QQQ   305.08 (-0.09%)
AAPL   157.34 (+1.51%)
MSFT   271.04 (-3.00%)
META   197.11 (+0.77%)
GOOGL   101.05 (-0.56%)
AMZN   96.63 (-2.34%)
TSLA   183.01 (+1.60%)
NVDA   259.57 (+0.90%)
NIO   8.65 (+4.72%)
BABA   80.68 (-1.21%)
AMD   95.40 (-2.49%)
T   18.47 (+1.88%)
F   11.24 (-0.53%)
MU   57.09 (+0.76%)
CGC   1.89 (-5.50%)
GE   90.12 (-0.19%)
DIS   93.83 (+0.68%)
AMC   4.25 (+1.67%)
PFE   40.56 (+1.15%)
PYPL   72.58 (-0.56%)
NFLX   304.39 (+0.29%)
Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes 

Mon., March 20, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

Key Points

  • Mullen Automotive inks deal for IP and distribution rights for the DragonFLY. 
  • Rebranded the Mullen GT, it has a top speed over 200 MPH. 
  • Mullen Automotive has many irons in the fire but remains speculative as an investment. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive stock price

Mullen Automotive is an early-phase EV start-up with no production, and no revenue, so is not much of an investment. Buying the company is speculation, at times compelling speculation, because production and revenue appear to be close at hand. The company has several irons in the fire, and it will only take one to get the business in gear while it works on the roll-out of its flagship model. 

How can it produce revenue if it’s not producing its car, you might ask? The answer is that CEO David Michery’s strategy is to assemble vehicles for off-shore manufacturers to produce revenue and fund the company’s advance. The latest news is an agreement with Qiantu Motors that settles a long-standing dispute and paves the way for another Mullen Model to hit the roads. 

The Mullen GT Is Back On The Slate 

One of Mullen Automotive’s many attempts at producing cars based on 3rd-party IP is the DragonFLY, produced by Qiantu Motors. Qiantu Motors is a China-based company that produced the DragonFLY for 2 years before halting and ending Mullen’s plans. Now, 2 years later, the companies have agreed for Mullen to license the IP and distribute the DragonFLY in the US. Mullen will have to redesign some features to fit the US market, but that is expected to begin soon.

A “supercar” is an all-EV sports car that can accelerate from 0-50 in under 2 seconds and reach a top speed of over 200 miles per hour. 

“Qiantu has been working on developing electric vehicles since 2013. We are honored to cooperate with Mullen Automotive to bring Qiantu K50 to the U.S. market,” said Chairman Lu of Qiantu Motors. “As an important step in Qiantu's internationalization, we are confident that the Qiantu K50 will reach even more customers and provide a superior driving experience. With its sleek design, excellent driving and handling performance, and impressive full carbon fiber exterior, we believe the Qiantu K50 will succeed in the U.S. EV market, offering users a new level of performance and convenience.”


Mullen Is Producing Vans? 

Mullen Automotive received an order for 6,000 Class 1 EV vans last year from Randy Mario auto group in North Carolina. The deal is worth about $200 million in revenue, and the first deliveries are expected soon. The company did not make any fanfare from the start of production but has come out with statements reaffirming delivery and images showing vans at its Tunia facility ready to be delivered.

All that’s needed now is for deliveries to be made and the first sales logged, but there is a risk. Mullen wouldn’t be the first to suffer a recall-related setback with the onset of production. 

And there is always the I-Go. The I-Go arrived in Europe earlier this year and was received by Newgate Motors. Newgate Motors is still advertising the vans prominently, so we have to assume they are OK with what they have. The first sales should be announced with the next earnings report. 

Mullen Falls To New Lows, Shorts Aren’t Done With This One Yet 

Mullen Automotive shares are trending lower again due to short-selling and dilutive sales of shares. The stock is trading at less than $0.13 per share and at levels almost too cheap to ignore. The risk of going to $0 is present, but so is the chance to sell with triple-digit gains.  This isn’t a stock to bet the mortgage on, but it’s certainly worth a small position because you can’t win it if you aren’t in it. 

Should you invest $1,000 in Mullen Automotive right now?

Before you consider Mullen Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mullen Automotive wasn't on the list.

While Mullen Automotive currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Mullen Automotive (MULN)
0 of 5 stars		$0.13-7.1%N/AN/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.

Mullen Automotive Stock Price Ready to Explode

Mullen is expanding its operations and hiring additional executives to support its growth, particularly in the commercial van, truck and crossover segments.

