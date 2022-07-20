Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More 

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,963.34 (+0.68%)
DOW   31,868.01 (+0.13%)
QQQ   302.77 (+1.50%)
AAPL   153.06 (+1.36%)
MSFT   262.49 (+1.14%)
META   180.55 (+2.71%)
GOOGL   114.58 (+0.68%)
AMZN   121.95 (+3.16%)
TSLA   742.56 (+0.81%)
NVDA   176.79 (+4.04%)
NIO   20.27 (+0.35%)
BABA   104.68 (-0.07%)
AMD   88.65 (+3.23%)
MU   63.01 (+0.98%)
CGC   3.07 (+17.62%)
T   20.64 (-0.77%)
GE   68.05 (+1.96%)
F   12.75 (+1.27%)
DIS   103.69 (+4.10%)
AMC   17.23 (+5.32%)
PFE   50.81 (-1.09%)
PYPL   79.29 (+1.99%)
NFLX   207.63 (+2.98%)
S&P 500   3,963.34 (+0.68%)
DOW   31,868.01 (+0.13%)
QQQ   302.77 (+1.50%)
AAPL   153.06 (+1.36%)
MSFT   262.49 (+1.14%)
META   180.55 (+2.71%)
GOOGL   114.58 (+0.68%)
AMZN   121.95 (+3.16%)
TSLA   742.56 (+0.81%)
NVDA   176.79 (+4.04%)
NIO   20.27 (+0.35%)
BABA   104.68 (-0.07%)
AMD   88.65 (+3.23%)
MU   63.01 (+0.98%)
CGC   3.07 (+17.62%)
T   20.64 (-0.77%)
GE   68.05 (+1.96%)
F   12.75 (+1.27%)
DIS   103.69 (+4.10%)
AMC   17.23 (+5.32%)
PFE   50.81 (-1.09%)
PYPL   79.29 (+1.99%)
NFLX   207.63 (+2.98%)
S&P 500   3,963.34 (+0.68%)
DOW   31,868.01 (+0.13%)
QQQ   302.77 (+1.50%)
AAPL   153.06 (+1.36%)
MSFT   262.49 (+1.14%)
META   180.55 (+2.71%)
GOOGL   114.58 (+0.68%)
AMZN   121.95 (+3.16%)
TSLA   742.56 (+0.81%)
NVDA   176.79 (+4.04%)
NIO   20.27 (+0.35%)
BABA   104.68 (-0.07%)
AMD   88.65 (+3.23%)
MU   63.01 (+0.98%)
CGC   3.07 (+17.62%)
T   20.64 (-0.77%)
GE   68.05 (+1.96%)
F   12.75 (+1.27%)
DIS   103.69 (+4.10%)
AMC   17.23 (+5.32%)
PFE   50.81 (-1.09%)
PYPL   79.29 (+1.99%)
NFLX   207.63 (+2.98%)
S&P 500   3,963.34 (+0.68%)
DOW   31,868.01 (+0.13%)
QQQ   302.77 (+1.50%)
AAPL   153.06 (+1.36%)
MSFT   262.49 (+1.14%)
META   180.55 (+2.71%)
GOOGL   114.58 (+0.68%)
AMZN   121.95 (+3.16%)
TSLA   742.56 (+0.81%)
NVDA   176.79 (+4.04%)
NIO   20.27 (+0.35%)
BABA   104.68 (-0.07%)
AMD   88.65 (+3.23%)
MU   63.01 (+0.98%)
CGC   3.07 (+17.62%)
T   20.64 (-0.77%)
GE   68.05 (+1.96%)
F   12.75 (+1.27%)
DIS   103.69 (+4.10%)
AMC   17.23 (+5.32%)
PFE   50.81 (-1.09%)
PYPL   79.29 (+1.99%)
NFLX   207.63 (+2.98%)

Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More 

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More 

Energy Transfer LP Gets A Price Target Reduction

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) just got a price target reduction and we’re glad it did. The news brought the market back into focus and at an opportune time for income investors. The units recently pulled back to support on a correction in natural gas prices and a reduction in the natural gas growth forecast but don’t read too much into that news. 

The outlook for natural gas growth was more than halved and sparked a 35% correction in natural gas prices but the takeaways are bullish. For one, the outlook for natural gas is still growth-oriented and now at more reasonable and sustainable levels, levels that may even allow for upside surprises once Russia's capacity is replaced by other sources. For another, even with the new price target reduction, the analysts are forecasting steady revenue and earnings and by extension a safe and steady dividend. 

Energy Transfer LP is a high-yielding stock delivering more than 7.5% even with the dividend decrease. The company cut the payment by more than 50% in the wake of the pandemic and has only recently begun to bring it back to pre-pandemic levels. As it is, it may be a little while before those levels are reached even with the high price of natural gas. Until then, the payout ratio is running at about 53% of the 2022 consensus estimate for earnings and 50% versus the 2023 estimate. Assuming the company can continue to build on business, we see the company outpacing the consensus in 2022 and posting at least low-single-digit revenue growth in 2023. 

The Analysts Are Pushing Energy Transfer LP Higher 

The 8 analysts with current ratings on Energy Transfer LP are bullish on the stock despite the new price target reduction and their estimates are pushing the market higher. The Marketbeat.com consensus rating is a Buy that has held firm and steady for at least 12 months and it comes with an upwardly trending price target. The new price target reduction has the stock pegged at $13 or up about 25% compared to the $14.25 and 37% implied by the consensus but the consensus is on the rise. The Marketbeat.com consensus rating is up 18.75% versus 1-year ago, 3.8% versus 3 months ago, and 1% in the last 30 days, and we think it may move up again following the next earnings report. 


The analysts are predicting a slight down-turn in both revenue and earnings in Q2 that we don’t see coming. The early spring may have been wet and miserable in most of the country but much of the time since has been hot and should drive demand for natural gas. In our view, the company should easily outpace the consensus. 

The Technical Outlook: Energy Transfer Is Trending Higher 

As ugly as the chart is, Energy Transfer LP is trending higher and offering a trend-following entry point right now. The units pulled back to the 150-day moving average where it is now showing support. Assuming the market follows through on this move we see it moving up to the $12.00 range for a gain of 20% at least. The $12.00 range will be a key turning point, if the market can get above that level we see Energy Transfer LP extending the rally to $14.00 or higher. 


Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Energy Transfer (ET)
2.8471 of 5 stars		$10.39-0.4%7.70%9.80Buy$14.25
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Energy Transfer right now?

Before you consider Energy Transfer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energy Transfer wasn't on the list.

While Energy Transfer currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.