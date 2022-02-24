Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates

S&P 500   4,288.70 (+1.50%)
DOW   33,223.83 (+0.28%)
QQQ   340.49 (+3.36%)
AAPL   161.83 (+1.10%)
MSFT   292.89 (+4.50%)
FB   206.03 (+3.82%)
GOOGL   2,642.00 (+3.54%)
AMZN   3,008.00 (+3.85%)
TSLA   796.02 (+4.19%)
NVDA   235.00 (+4.97%)
BABA   108.00 (-1.57%)
NIO   21.07 (+2.98%)
AMD   118.45 (+7.92%)
CGC   7.15 (+3.47%)
MU   88.83 (+1.74%)
GE   92.51 (-0.15%)
T   23.23 (-1.19%)
F   17.04 (+0.53%)
DIS   148.70 (+1.94%)
AMC   17.68 (+12.40%)
PFE   45.77 (-2.35%)
PYPL   104.22 (+3.47%)
ACB   3.84 (+2.67%)
S&P 500   4,288.70 (+1.50%)
DOW   33,223.83 (+0.28%)
QQQ   340.49 (+3.36%)
AAPL   161.83 (+1.10%)
MSFT   292.89 (+4.50%)
FB   206.03 (+3.82%)
GOOGL   2,642.00 (+3.54%)
AMZN   3,008.00 (+3.85%)
TSLA   796.02 (+4.19%)
NVDA   235.00 (+4.97%)
BABA   108.00 (-1.57%)
NIO   21.07 (+2.98%)
AMD   118.45 (+7.92%)
CGC   7.15 (+3.47%)
MU   88.83 (+1.74%)
GE   92.51 (-0.15%)
T   23.23 (-1.19%)
F   17.04 (+0.53%)
DIS   148.70 (+1.94%)
AMC   17.68 (+12.40%)
PFE   45.77 (-2.35%)
PYPL   104.22 (+3.47%)
ACB   3.84 (+2.67%)
S&P 500   4,288.70 (+1.50%)
DOW   33,223.83 (+0.28%)
QQQ   340.49 (+3.36%)
AAPL   161.83 (+1.10%)
MSFT   292.89 (+4.50%)
FB   206.03 (+3.82%)
GOOGL   2,642.00 (+3.54%)
AMZN   3,008.00 (+3.85%)
TSLA   796.02 (+4.19%)
NVDA   235.00 (+4.97%)
BABA   108.00 (-1.57%)
NIO   21.07 (+2.98%)
AMD   118.45 (+7.92%)
CGC   7.15 (+3.47%)
MU   88.83 (+1.74%)
GE   92.51 (-0.15%)
T   23.23 (-1.19%)
F   17.04 (+0.53%)
DIS   148.70 (+1.94%)
AMC   17.68 (+12.40%)
PFE   45.77 (-2.35%)
PYPL   104.22 (+3.47%)
ACB   3.84 (+2.67%)
S&P 500   4,288.70 (+1.50%)
DOW   33,223.83 (+0.28%)
QQQ   340.49 (+3.36%)
AAPL   161.83 (+1.10%)
MSFT   292.89 (+4.50%)
FB   206.03 (+3.82%)
GOOGL   2,642.00 (+3.54%)
AMZN   3,008.00 (+3.85%)
TSLA   796.02 (+4.19%)
NVDA   235.00 (+4.97%)
BABA   108.00 (-1.57%)
NIO   21.07 (+2.98%)
AMD   118.45 (+7.92%)
CGC   7.15 (+3.47%)
MU   88.83 (+1.74%)
GE   92.51 (-0.15%)
T   23.23 (-1.19%)
F   17.04 (+0.53%)
DIS   148.70 (+1.94%)
AMC   17.68 (+12.40%)
PFE   45.77 (-2.35%)
PYPL   104.22 (+3.47%)
ACB   3.84 (+2.67%)

Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates

Thursday, February 24, 2022 | Chris Markoch
Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates

Opportunities abound in the oil patch, here are three stocks we like 

Global markets plunged sharply after Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Any thoughts that this might be a minor incursion were expelled as Russia entered the country on three fronts with a stated goal of overthrowing the current government. 

However, in late-day trading, all three major indexes have turned positive. This may be a normal consequence of investors having short memories. With the unknown now becoming the known, investors are looking for opportunities.  

Over the next few weeks, MarketBeat will give you a look at the sectors and stocks that should be winners and losers in the ongoing conflict.  

The most obvious sector that they should pay attention to is oil and gas. Russia provides 35% of Europe’s natural gas and its proximity to Eastern Europe makes it a critical pipeline to the continent. And in less than 24 hours since the invasion began, crude oil prices surged over the psychologically significant $100 per barrel mark (topping $104) before falling back.  

However, that respite is only postponing the inevitable. Oil prices will continue to rise and that means Americans will continue to pay more at the pump. This dynamic is already encouraging investors to plow money into oil stocks. Here are a few names for you to watch. 

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) - We’ve been bullish on Chevron for a while. And CVX was the only Dow component in the green when trading opened the morning after the Russian invasion. It’s given back those gains, but investors can make an argument that CVX is undervalued relative to the increase in crude oil prices.  

Chevron is making strategic investments in renewable energy including with renewable natural gas. With the Biden administration showing no intention of pivoting from its climate change agenda, we think that traditional oil companies that are playing the long game with renewable energy are sound investments. 

And even if Chevron doesn’t deliver the growth you expect, the company is a Dividend Aristocrat having increased its dividend in each of the last 34 years. 

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is another stock that merits a closer look. COP stock is up 21.7% for the year. As of the market close on February 23, oil/energy stocks were up a combined 14.4%. ConocoPhillips describes itself as the world’s largest independent exploration and production company with holdings across 14 countries including much of Europe.  

The company recently completed a $1.4 billion acquisition of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Australia. Bloomberg forecasts LNG demand to rise 5% this year after a 6% rise in 2022. However, that forecast was issued prior to the Russian invasion which may push demand even higher. 

Past performance is no indicator of future results, but with the stock already up by a considerable amount, it seems likely that the stock will easily push past the consensus price target of $90.65 set by the analyst community.  

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) - closes out this list of oil stocks to watch. There are times a global footprint is good. But this may be one time when investors would prefer to invest in a company that’s located a bit closer to home.  

And location helps to make a compelling argument for DVN stock. Namely, it is an independent oil and gas company that has operations largely focused onshore in the United States.  

The stock is up 19.8% for the year and the DVN stock price does not yet appear to reflect the company’s strong earnings report which has resulted in four analysts boosting their price target for the stock.  

Should you invest $1,000 in Devon Energy right now?

Before you consider Devon Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Devon Energy wasn't on the list.

While Devon Energy currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Devon Energy (DVN)2.9$52.75-1.5%0.83%12.65Buy$50.58
ConocoPhillips (COP)2.8$87.73-0.6%2.10%14.48Buy$90.65
Chevron (CVX)2.9$134.85-0.5%4.21%16.57Buy$132.17
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.