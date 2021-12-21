S&P 500   4,568.02
DOW   34,932.16
QQQ   380.69
German government chooses Joachim Nagel to head central bank
Manchin upends Biden's agenda, won't back $2 trillion bill
Will Expensify Get Even Cheaper To Buy? 
Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change
Turkish lira falls further as Erdogan stands firm on rates
Asian markets bounce back from omicron sell-offs
Wall Street joins global slump for stocks on omicron jitters
S&P 500   4,568.02
DOW   34,932.16
QQQ   380.69
German government chooses Joachim Nagel to head central bank
Manchin upends Biden's agenda, won't back $2 trillion bill
Will Expensify Get Even Cheaper To Buy? 
Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change
Turkish lira falls further as Erdogan stands firm on rates
Asian markets bounce back from omicron sell-offs
Wall Street joins global slump for stocks on omicron jitters
S&P 500   4,568.02
DOW   34,932.16
QQQ   380.69
German government chooses Joachim Nagel to head central bank
Manchin upends Biden's agenda, won't back $2 trillion bill
Will Expensify Get Even Cheaper To Buy? 
Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change
Turkish lira falls further as Erdogan stands firm on rates
Asian markets bounce back from omicron sell-offs
Wall Street joins global slump for stocks on omicron jitters
S&P 500   4,568.02
DOW   34,932.16
QQQ   380.69
German government chooses Joachim Nagel to head central bank
Manchin upends Biden's agenda, won't back $2 trillion bill
Will Expensify Get Even Cheaper To Buy? 
Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change
Turkish lira falls further as Erdogan stands firm on rates
Asian markets bounce back from omicron sell-offs
Wall Street joins global slump for stocks on omicron jitters

Oracle Shares Down On News Of $28.3 Billion Cerner Acquisition

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 | Kate Stalter
Oracle Shares Down On News Of $28.3 Billion Cerner Acquisition Shares of medical-records software maker Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) were trading higher again Monday, following news last week that database software giant Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) agreed to acquire Cerner for around $28.3 billion.

Cerner shares vaulted 12.93% Friday on rumors of the deal, which was formally announced Monday. 

According to the companies’ joint release, Oracle’s all-cash tender offer is for $95 per share, or approximately $28.3 billion in equity value. That’s a premium of about 5% over where the stock was trading mid-session Monday. 

Cerner provides digital information systems used within hospitals and health systems. For Oracle, the acquisition means adding healthcare industry customers to its portfolio of database and cloud-computing offerings. 

“Working together, Cerner and Oracle have the capacity to transform healthcare delivery by providing medical professionals with better information—enabling them to make better treatment decisions resulting in better patient outcomes,” said Larry Ellison, Oracle’s chairman and chief technology officer, in the statement announcing the deal. 

Lowering Administrative Workloads

“With this acquisition, Oracle’s corporate mission expands to assume the responsibility to provide our overworked medical professionals with a new generation of easier-to-use digital tools that enable access to information via a hands-free voice interface to secure cloud applications,” he added. “This new generation of medical information systems promises to lower the administrative workload burdening our medical professionals, improve patient privacy and outcomes, and lower overall healthcare costs.”

Oracle said it expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to Oracle’s earnings on a non-GAAP basis in the first full fiscal year after closing, and to contribute substantially more to earnings in the second fiscal year and thereafter.

“Cerner will be a huge additional revenue growth engine for years to come as we expand its business into many more countries throughout the world,” said Oracle CEO Safra Katz in the statement. “That’s exactly the growth strategy we adopted when we bought NetSuite—except the Cerner revenue opportunity is even larger.”

Cerner has been essentially “dead money” for the past six years, unable to clear resistance above $80 (despite a very brief bounce above $84 in January). The stock has gone through several bouts as a growth leader in its history, but upward momentum has essentially stalled out recently. 

Friday’s price action was the biggest move for Cerner in years. 

Outperforming S&P 500 Recently

Oracle’s greatest era as a growth stock was in the 1990s. More recently it’s outperformed the S&P 500 at times. 

In the past year, Oracle has handily outperformed the S&P 500. 

The comparison with the S&P is appropriate, as Oracle has a market capitalization of $245.47 billion and is a component of the index. However, despite that large market cap, it comprises just 0.398266% of that index. As such, its price moves won’t have much, if any, effect on index performance. 

Shares of Oracle were trading 5% lower Monday, continuing the downtrend that began last week. Shares gapped 6.39% lower Friday as the Wall Street Journal first broke news of the rumored Cerner acquisition. 

Oracle gapped up 15.61% on December 10 on the heels of a better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter report, although its downside reversal means all those gains have been erased, and then some. 

The boost was due to Oracle’s emphasis on cloud computing. Revenue came in at 10.4 billion, up 6% from the year-earlier quarter. Earnings were $1.21 per share, up 14%. Revenue, while growing in seven of the past eight quarters, was only up at single-digit rates during that time. 

Oracle is a well-established tech that’s growing, but at slower rates than its faster-moving, mostly younger peers. Of course, a larger company can have the advantage of dividends, and that’s true for Oracle, whose trailing 12-month dividend yield is 1.24%. 

Is Oracle a buy? At this juncture, I’d say no, although if you’re seeking a stock with a good combination of growth and income, it may be one to consider as it emerges from its current pullback. 
Oracle Shares Down On News Of $28.3 Billion Cerner Acquisition

Cerner is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Should you invest $1,000 in Cerner right now?

Before you consider Cerner, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cerner wasn't on the list.

While Cerner currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Cerner (CERN)2.3$90.49+0.8%0.97%52.61Hold$85.40
Oracle (ORCL)3.5$91.64-5.2%1.40%26.56Hold$95.91
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.