O'Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?

S&P 500   3,520.23 (-1.59%)
DOW   28,846.04 (-1.25%)
QQQ   254.82 (-2.98%)
AAPL   135.24 (-2.24%)
MSFT   219.89 (-2.60%)
META   123.62 (-3.04%)
GOOGL   94.47 (-3.17%)
AMZN   106.01 (-6.10%)
TSLA   207.65 (-4.41%)
NVDA   108.62 (-5.55%)
NIO   12.25 (-4.89%)
BABA   72.49 (-4.28%)
AMD   54.83 (-5.22%)
T   14.56 (-0.48%)
MU   51.04 (-3.24%)
CGC   2.38 (-4.03%)
F   11.34 (-1.73%)
DIS   91.23 (-2.33%)
AMC   5.54 (-5.30%)
PYPL   80.78 (-3.62%)
PFE   42.10 (+0.17%)
NFLX   213.91 (-3.15%)
S&P 500   3,520.23 (-1.59%)
DOW   28,846.04 (-1.25%)
QQQ   254.82 (-2.98%)
AAPL   135.24 (-2.24%)
MSFT   219.89 (-2.60%)
META   123.62 (-3.04%)
GOOGL   94.47 (-3.17%)
AMZN   106.01 (-6.10%)
TSLA   207.65 (-4.41%)
NVDA   108.62 (-5.55%)
NIO   12.25 (-4.89%)
BABA   72.49 (-4.28%)
AMD   54.83 (-5.22%)
T   14.56 (-0.48%)
MU   51.04 (-3.24%)
CGC   2.38 (-4.03%)
F   11.34 (-1.73%)
DIS   91.23 (-2.33%)
AMC   5.54 (-5.30%)
PYPL   80.78 (-3.62%)
PFE   42.10 (+0.17%)
NFLX   213.91 (-3.15%)
S&P 500   3,520.23 (-1.59%)
DOW   28,846.04 (-1.25%)
QQQ   254.82 (-2.98%)
AAPL   135.24 (-2.24%)
MSFT   219.89 (-2.60%)
META   123.62 (-3.04%)
GOOGL   94.47 (-3.17%)
AMZN   106.01 (-6.10%)
TSLA   207.65 (-4.41%)
NVDA   108.62 (-5.55%)
NIO   12.25 (-4.89%)
BABA   72.49 (-4.28%)
AMD   54.83 (-5.22%)
T   14.56 (-0.48%)
MU   51.04 (-3.24%)
CGC   2.38 (-4.03%)
F   11.34 (-1.73%)
DIS   91.23 (-2.33%)
AMC   5.54 (-5.30%)
PYPL   80.78 (-3.62%)
PFE   42.10 (+0.17%)
NFLX   213.91 (-3.15%)
S&P 500   3,520.23 (-1.59%)
DOW   28,846.04 (-1.25%)
QQQ   254.82 (-2.98%)
AAPL   135.24 (-2.24%)
MSFT   219.89 (-2.60%)
META   123.62 (-3.04%)
GOOGL   94.47 (-3.17%)
AMZN   106.01 (-6.10%)
TSLA   207.65 (-4.41%)
NVDA   108.62 (-5.55%)
NIO   12.25 (-4.89%)
BABA   72.49 (-4.28%)
AMD   54.83 (-5.22%)
T   14.56 (-0.48%)
MU   51.04 (-3.24%)
CGC   2.38 (-4.03%)
F   11.34 (-1.73%)
DIS   91.23 (-2.33%)
AMC   5.54 (-5.30%)
PYPL   80.78 (-3.62%)
PFE   42.10 (+0.17%)
NFLX   213.91 (-3.15%)

O'Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?

Thu., October 13, 2022 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Auto parts retailer O'Reilly may be forming a constructive cup-with-high-handle pattern.
  • Analysts expect the company to earn $31.82 per share this year, which would be an increase of 2%.
  • Shares of rival AutoZone are up 5.4% since it reported fiscal fourth-quarter results in mid-September.
  • The company topped earnings estimates and delivered stronger-than-ever same-store sales. 
OReilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?Car parts retailers O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) and AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) are both attempting to climb out of consolidations, as they outperform the broader market. 

O’Reilly has been correcting since mid-August when it retreated from a high of $750.88. On a weekly chart, it’s clear that its current consolidation is part of a larger cup-with-high-handle pattern. 
OReilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?

Historically, that pattern can be constructive, as the slight pullback after an interim high serves to shake out weak holders, or those who are snagging some profits. In a bull market, though not necessarily a bear, that price action can set up a fresh rally as buyers with conviction snap up shares.

With a market cap of $46.18 billion, O’Reilly easily qualifies for S&P 500 membership. However, it only comprises 0.155% of index weighting. That means it will tend to follow the broader market, rather than having any influence on its price actions. 

MarketBeat earnings data for O’Reilly show the company missed bottom-line views in the past two quarters, and missed revenue expectations in the most recent quarter.

Nonetheless, economic conditions have been favorable for O’Reilly, as well as AutoZone and smaller rivals. Inflation, and especially higher costs of both new and used vehicles, mean consumers keep cars longer, opting to repair problems rather than get a new vehicle. 


Indeed, the earnings data also show increases coinciding with the pandemic. Analysts expect the company to earn $31.82 per share this year, which would be an increase of 2%.

O’Reilly operates more than 5,800 stores in 47, and through acquisition, now operates stores in Mexico using the Orma banner. 

When it reported its second quarter in late July, the company actually lowered its same-store sales guidance, citing inflationary pressures on its customers. Even so, the stock is up 5.5% since the report. Its sector, Consumer Discretionary, as tracked by the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLY).

That sector is also home to AutoZone, which has an 8.16% year-to-date gain, meaning it’s also outperforming. Analysts have a “moderate buy” rating on AutoZone, the same rating as O’Reilly. 

AutoZone shares are up 5.4% since it reported fiscal fourth-quarter results in mid-September. The company topped earnings estimates and delivered stronger-than-ever same-store sales. 

Earnings data compiled by MarketBeat show that AutoZone outpaced both sales and earnings views in each of the past 10 quarters. That’s a better past track record than O’Reilly, and that can often bode well for future performance, but is there any indication that AutoZone can continue driving up with strong results? 

Wall Street sees earnings coming in at $123.98 per share for the full year, up 8%. For fiscal 2024, that’s expected to rise another 15%, to $142.45 per share. 
OReilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?

While the expectations and results and recent price performances of the two companies are roughly comparable, what sets them apart? 

According to MarketBeat data on institutional ownership, the big investors have put in about the same amount into O’Reilly and AutoZone in the past 12 months. Because both are S&P 500 index components, funds tracking that benchmark have to align their holdings with index weighting. In addition, stocks that are substantially the same when it comes to their business models and other core metrics can be interchangeable when it comes to actively managed funds.

The two companies also have similar market capitalizations. 

While AutoZone is more reticent about offering guidance, you can extrapolate that its customers are facing the same challenges as O’Reilly’s, so O’Reilly’s guidance isn’t necessarily a warning sign.

In the end, it may boil down to the chart pattern, and the timing of each stock’s breakout when the market returns to a rally, or at least when more buys present themselves.

In addition, if you are looking for exposure to the auto parts retailing industry, you have other options, such as fellow S&P component Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP). This stock has lagged O’Reilly and AutoZone in terms of profitability, but that may be changing as the company focuses on efficiency.  

In addition, Advance’s price performance lags industry peers, as it shows a year-to-date decline while the others are holding up well in a broad market downturn. While the old advice to “buy low, sell high” is certainly a truism, it’s often a better strategy to focus on stocks showing strength while others languish, at least in the near term. 

Should you invest $1,000 in Advance Auto Parts right now?

Before you consider Advance Auto Parts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advance Auto Parts wasn't on the list.

While Advance Auto Parts currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)
2.2857 of 5 stars		$727.56-0.5%N/A22.98Moderate Buy$758.43
AutoZone (AZO)
2.3221 of 5 stars		$2,245.99-0.9%N/A19.11Moderate Buy$2,364.53
Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
3.0593 of 5 stars		$169.32+0.3%3.54%19.64Moderate Buy$235.56
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY)N/A$135.09-2.8%0.90%N/AHoldN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.