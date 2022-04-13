S&P 500   4,397.45
DOW   34,220.36
QQQ   339.45
3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Silver lining in inflation report helps send stocks higher
Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices 
S&P 500   4,397.45
DOW   34,220.36
QQQ   339.45
3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Silver lining in inflation report helps send stocks higher
Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices 
S&P 500   4,397.45
DOW   34,220.36
QQQ   339.45
3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Silver lining in inflation report helps send stocks higher
Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices 
S&P 500   4,397.45
DOW   34,220.36
QQQ   339.45
3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Silver lining in inflation report helps send stocks higher
Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices 

OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom 

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom 

Profitability Outlook Accelerated In Wake Of OrganiGram Results 

OrganiGram (NASDAQ: OGI) reached a turning point in Q1 in which profitability became truly in reach. The company updated its outlook for profitability from Q4 to Q3 of the current fiscal year and the outlook is accelerating again. The Q2 results were boosted by faster than expected realizations of synergies related to the Laurentian acquisition and should provide a tailwind to what was already a positive outlook for the company. The bottom line is that, after years of reorganization and waiting by the market, it looks like the bottom is in for OrganiGram stock and a rally is about to unfold. 

“We are also progressing well with the Laurentian integration. In less than three months we have been able to significantly increase distribution and begin to implement the synergies planned at acquisition. Automation to optimize production is also underway and expected to be complete by the end of Fiscal 2022."

OrganiGram Turns Profits Two Quarters Ahead Of Schedule 

OrganiGram had a truly great quarter producing $31.84 million in sales for growth of 117.5% over last year. The sales are 2600 basis points ahead of the Marketbeat.com consensus and due in part to the Laurentian acquisition. Sales are also driven by the company’s efforts to improve its product line, deepen penetration within its home province, and grow into Canada’s other major cannabis markets. The company reports its market share hit 8.2% of the total for the 2nd month in a row and it is #1 in the dried-flower category. Dried flowers are Canada’s largest cannabis segment and more than 50% of all revenue so that is important news. 

Moving down the report, the news only gets better. The company reports its cost of sales fell 20% versus last year while impairments related to inventory fell by 26%. SG&A increased due to expansion and inflationary pressure but not enough to offset the revenue strength and reduction in costs. This left the adjusted gross margin at 26% and adjusted EBITDA at $1.6 million or 5.05% and in positive territory two full quarters ahead of earlier estimates. Based on the trajectory of the business, we see both revenue and margin improvement on a sequential basis for the next several quarters at least. 

“The additional revenue from Laurentian, and continued growth in recreational and B2B sales, combined with improving margins through improved operational efficiencies, allowed us to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA two quarters earlier than originally projected,” stated Derrick West, Chief Financial Officer. "Our strong balance sheet and cash position as well as the completion of our facility expansion to meet market demand, positions us well to deliver sustained value to our shareholders.”

The Technical Outlook: OrganiGram Moves Above The 30-Day EMA 

Price action in OrganiGram has been bottoming over the past few months and now looks ready to move higher. The results plus the recent deal with Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) have the market poised for a rally and the indicators are consistent with this view. The stochastic is already firing a bullish signal low in the range and MACD is set up for the same. The risk is resistance at the $1.80 level but we think that will be broken fairly easily. The bigger risk is resistance at the $2.00 level which we think will be harder to break. A move above $2.00 would be bullish but if $2.00 can’t be overcome range-bound trading until the next big news comes out is the most likely scenario. 

OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom 

Should you invest $1,000 in OrganiGram right now?

Before you consider OrganiGram, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OrganiGram wasn't on the list.

While OrganiGram currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
OrganiGram (OGI)
1.7348 of 5 stars		$1.65+10.7%N/A-5.50Buy$3.65
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.