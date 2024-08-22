Palo Alto Networks Stock Can Set a New All-Time High Soon

Palo Alto Networks Today PANW Palo Alto Networks $356.91 -2.84 (-0.79%) 52-Week Range $224.64 ▼ $380.84 P/E Ratio 51.88 Price Target $363.49 Add to Watchlist

Operational quality and business trends are why Palo Alto Network's NASDAQ: PANW stock price will soon hit a new all-time high. The latest report shows that business strength persists despite the company’s leaning toward free and reduced services intended to boost total business. That plan appears to be working, and it is compounded by the focus on platformization, which is central to Palo Alto’s long-term success.

Platformization is unifying Palo Alto’s cybersecurity offerings across a singular, easier-to-use system, allowing for easier client adoption and penetration of services—all good news for the world’s leading cybersecurity company and its investors.

"We finished off the year with strong execution on our platformization strategy in Q4," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. “... we are focused on scaling our Next-Generation Security business through continued innovation and execution."

Palo Alto Networks Stock Surges Because of Beat-and-Raise Quarter

Palo Alto Networks had a strong quarter driven by the adoption of its next-gen technologies. The company reported $2.2 billion in net revenue for a gain of 12.8% that outpaced consensus by nearly 200 basis points. Strength was driven by a 43% increase in next-gen ARR and new contracts, resulting in a 20% increase in RPO or remaining performance obligation. Segmentally, product sales fell more than 5% as the shift to the cloud-based subscription model gained traction. Subscription sales grew by 18% and are now 78% of sales, a gain of 400 basis points.

Palo Alto is not just growing but growing profitably and improving its profitability. Margin highlights include a 57% increase in the GAAP net margin, an 8.3% increase in the adjusted net, and a 300 basis point gain in the adjusted operating margin. The critical detail is that cash flow and free cash flow are at record levels, aiding the fortress-quality financial position.

Guidance is a factor supporting the outlook for higher share prices. The company’s guidance is above consensus for revenue and earnings in Q1 and the year, leading the analysts to raise their estimates and forecasts for stock prices. The full-year guidance expects 12% to 13% top-line growth, significant because it sustains the Q4 pace and may be cautious. The adjusted free cash flow margin will remain strong at roughly 37.5% of the revenue.

Palo Alto Analysts Are Driving This CyberSecurity Stock Higher

The analyst's response to the news is robust. Within days of the report, MarketBeat.com tracked more than two dozen revisions, including 24 boosted price targets and two reiterated targets that aligned with the consensus.

Consensus implies only a 1% upside for the stock, but it is up 12% in under a week, with analysts leading to the high-end range.

Most of the fresh targets, about 75%, put the stock in a range of $375 to $416 or up 5% to 15% and well into all-time high territory.

Robust institutional activity echoes the analyst’s sentiment. The institutions have bought Palo Alto stock on balance in 2024, buying heavily in Q1 and Q3, providing a tailwind for the market. They own about 80% of the stock, so they are a strong tailwind for the market.

Nancy Pelosi’s Patience Paid Off: Palo Alto Networks on the Brink of New Highs

Palo Alto Networks' post-release advance has the stock price up nearly 30% from recent lows, aligning the market with Nancy Pelosi’s first entry point and providing profits for her second. With the help of her trusted advisors and a little patience, she is up significantly for the year, and the gains will likely grow.

The market is showing a solid trend-following entry and needs only to break the critical resistance point to trigger a sustained rally. That point is near the current all-time high and is providing resistance today. The risk is that PANW stock could become range-bound if the market doesn’t clear that level soon.

