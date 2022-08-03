PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases

S&P 500   4,131.66 (+0.99%)
DOW   32,669.66 (+0.84%)
QQQ   319.52 (+1.65%)
AAPL   164.53 (+2.82%)
MSFT   279.58 (+1.73%)
META   168.30 (+5.06%)
GOOGL   117.96 (+2.46%)
AMZN   138.14 (+2.97%)
TSLA   911.76 (+1.11%)
NVDA   184.33 (-0.50%)
NIO   19.90 (-1.39%)
BABA   93.49 (+0.94%)
AMD   95.85 (-3.46%)
MU   63.01 (+0.86%)
T   18.35 (-0.05%)
CGC   2.87 (+0.35%)
GE   74.30 (-0.08%)
F   15.58 (+2.77%)
DIS   107.61 (+2.77%)
AMC   17.54 (+4.03%)
PFE   49.63 (-0.12%)
PYPL   98.98 (+10.43%)
NFLX   225.09 (+1.66%)
S&P 500   4,131.66 (+0.99%)
DOW   32,669.66 (+0.84%)
QQQ   319.52 (+1.65%)
AAPL   164.53 (+2.82%)
MSFT   279.58 (+1.73%)
META   168.30 (+5.06%)
GOOGL   117.96 (+2.46%)
AMZN   138.14 (+2.97%)
TSLA   911.76 (+1.11%)
NVDA   184.33 (-0.50%)
NIO   19.90 (-1.39%)
BABA   93.49 (+0.94%)
AMD   95.85 (-3.46%)
MU   63.01 (+0.86%)
T   18.35 (-0.05%)
CGC   2.87 (+0.35%)
GE   74.30 (-0.08%)
F   15.58 (+2.77%)
DIS   107.61 (+2.77%)
AMC   17.54 (+4.03%)
PFE   49.63 (-0.12%)
PYPL   98.98 (+10.43%)
NFLX   225.09 (+1.66%)
S&P 500   4,131.66 (+0.99%)
DOW   32,669.66 (+0.84%)
QQQ   319.52 (+1.65%)
AAPL   164.53 (+2.82%)
MSFT   279.58 (+1.73%)
META   168.30 (+5.06%)
GOOGL   117.96 (+2.46%)
AMZN   138.14 (+2.97%)
TSLA   911.76 (+1.11%)
NVDA   184.33 (-0.50%)
NIO   19.90 (-1.39%)
BABA   93.49 (+0.94%)
AMD   95.85 (-3.46%)
MU   63.01 (+0.86%)
T   18.35 (-0.05%)
CGC   2.87 (+0.35%)
GE   74.30 (-0.08%)
F   15.58 (+2.77%)
DIS   107.61 (+2.77%)
AMC   17.54 (+4.03%)
PFE   49.63 (-0.12%)
PYPL   98.98 (+10.43%)
NFLX   225.09 (+1.66%)
S&P 500   4,131.66 (+0.99%)
DOW   32,669.66 (+0.84%)
QQQ   319.52 (+1.65%)
AAPL   164.53 (+2.82%)
MSFT   279.58 (+1.73%)
META   168.30 (+5.06%)
GOOGL   117.96 (+2.46%)
AMZN   138.14 (+2.97%)
TSLA   911.76 (+1.11%)
NVDA   184.33 (-0.50%)
NIO   19.90 (-1.39%)
BABA   93.49 (+0.94%)
AMD   95.85 (-3.46%)
MU   63.01 (+0.86%)
T   18.35 (-0.05%)
CGC   2.87 (+0.35%)
GE   74.30 (-0.08%)
F   15.58 (+2.77%)
DIS   107.61 (+2.77%)
AMC   17.54 (+4.03%)
PFE   49.63 (-0.12%)
PYPL   98.98 (+10.43%)
NFLX   225.09 (+1.66%)

PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases

Wed., August 3, 2022 | Parth Pala
PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases

PayPal (NYSE: PYPL) shares surged as the company beat analysts’ expectations. Despite the better than expected results, long-term issues remain, with growth declining to single-digits, to 9%. The company is facing numerous issues, and management has not taken the steps necessary to remain competitive.  Markets had been expecting high single-digit growth as late as Q4 2021, but results have not lived up to expectations. Competitors such as Square (NYSE: SQ) continue to eat into Paypal's market share, and the trajectory the company is on is not ideal.

Taking a closer look at PayPal's business model, investors shouldn't be surprised that the stock is down over 77% from its 52-week high. Paypal's management has refused to adjust its business model to an increasingly competitive global payments market. While competitors continue to decrease fees and improve services, PayPal's business model has remained stagnant, while investors remain bullish and are optimistic about PayPal's future, and poor performance out of both its service-based payments and its eBay operations, point to the contrary.

“Our second-quarter results were solid with currency-neutral revenue and non-GAAP earnings growth exceeding expectations,” PayPal President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman said in the earnings release. “We continue to gain share as we execute across our key strategic initiatives, even as we drive operational efficiency across our business.”

Paypal’s growth continues to stumble as competition intensifies

Paypal witnessed an increase in active merchant accounts by 6%, y-o-y, and currently has 429 million active accounts, with 35 million active merchant accounts. Customer engagement increased by 12%. Revenue increased by 9%, but non-GAAP EPS declined by 19% and GAAP-EPS came in at - $0.45.


While total payment volume (TPV), increased by 9% y-o-y, the number has been largely flat for the past three quarters; on the other hand, cross-border trade declined by 6%. While Paypal has blamed the market environment for the problem, in reality, the issue stems from customers preferring cheaper alternatives.

PayPal is losing market share:

PayPal has been losing market share for a while, falling from 55% in 2020 to the latest estimates showing a 44% market share.  The global payments market is expected to grow at around 10% for the next 5-6 years. Most of that growth will come from Asia-Pacific, where consumers are unlikely to choose PayPal over competitors such as Payoner, who charge far less for cross-border payments. Market penetration remains high in traditional markets such as the U.S., Germany, and the U.K. where it has 34%, 42%, and 44% of customers, use its products, but many of these customers are increasingly using alternatives to conduct payment.

Expect PayPal to lose market share as we move forward as customers, and especially those dealing with cross-border services and trade-based commerce, move over to more commercially viable alternatives. But it’s not only services-based payments but also payments for e-commerce. Poor backend service, delays, and poor API service have plagued its eBay operations as well. PayPal’s market share could easily halve or even worse go to low double digits in the next few years. The reality is that the global online payments market requires no proprietary technology, and now that the initial days of the industry are over, competition is only likely to increase, and PayPal no longer has an early-mover advantage.

Outlook and financials

PayPal’s shares surged by 11% in after-market trading, and the stock currently trades at P/E of 28x earnings. The forward earnings are now closer to 27x, and the current valuation assumes PayPal will achieve a growth of around 12-13% over the next decade. The valuation remains optimistic, as the competitive landscape of the payments business means PayPal will likely have to reduce its fees in order to compete.  Management has guided that TPV will increase by 12% for the year, but again projections remain optimistic, as a global slowdown is likely to reduce volume.

Free cash flow increased by 22%, but the run-rate still remains below 2021. The company currently has $10.5 billion in long-term debt and around $400 million in short-term debt. It should be noted that some of that increase in cash flow is a result of PayPal decreasing its capital expenditure. The company is currently projecting $400-$500 million in CAPEX for the year.

 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
PayPal (PYPL)
3.3007 of 5 stars		$98.67+10.1%N/A32.56Moderate Buy$143.16
Square (SQ)
2.4979 of 5 stars		$84.55+6.9%N/A-563.63Moderate Buy$160.12
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in PayPal right now?

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.