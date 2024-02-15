Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?

S&P 500   5,000.62
DOW   38,424.27
QQQ   433.22
Wall Street is surprisingly most bullish on these 3 Nasdaq stocks
Biden Out, _______ In? (Ad)
Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
Biden Out, _______ In? (Ad)
Energy sector: assessing breakout potential and key players
Zillow Group, Lyft rise; Airbnb, QuidelOrtho fall, Wednesday, 2/14/2024
Biden Out, _______ In? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 2/14/2024
S&P 500   5,000.62
DOW   38,424.27
QQQ   433.22
Wall Street is surprisingly most bullish on these 3 Nasdaq stocks
Biden Out, _______ In? (Ad)
Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
Biden Out, _______ In? (Ad)
Energy sector: assessing breakout potential and key players
Zillow Group, Lyft rise; Airbnb, QuidelOrtho fall, Wednesday, 2/14/2024
Biden Out, _______ In? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 2/14/2024
S&P 500   5,000.62
DOW   38,424.27
QQQ   433.22
Wall Street is surprisingly most bullish on these 3 Nasdaq stocks
Biden Out, _______ In? (Ad)
Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
Biden Out, _______ In? (Ad)
Energy sector: assessing breakout potential and key players
Zillow Group, Lyft rise; Airbnb, QuidelOrtho fall, Wednesday, 2/14/2024
Biden Out, _______ In? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 2/14/2024
S&P 500   5,000.62
DOW   38,424.27
QQQ   433.22
Wall Street is surprisingly most bullish on these 3 Nasdaq stocks
Biden Out, _______ In? (Ad)
Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
Biden Out, _______ In? (Ad)
Energy sector: assessing breakout potential and key players
Zillow Group, Lyft rise; Airbnb, QuidelOrtho fall, Wednesday, 2/14/2024
Biden Out, _______ In? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 2/14/2024
75% Discount (Limited Time)

Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?

Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Melissa Brock
February 15, 2024

Pfizer logo on the side of a building

Key Points

  • Pfizer's stock has experienced a significant decline of over 50% from its pandemic peak.
  • Despite challenges, Pfizer's latest earnings report revealed resilience, topping estimates with an unexpected fourth-quarter profit.
  • Analysts forecast an impressive upside for Pfizer, with a consensus price target of $36.93, and the stock boasts an attractive dividend yield of 6.11%.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Pfizer

For shareholders of the multinational biotech giant Pfizer Inc. NYSE: PFE, it might feel like the stock's all-time highs set during the pandemic were centuries ago. After making its COVID-19-related all-time high in late 2021, the stock turned lower and has since been in a steep downtrend, declining by more than 50% from the 2021 high.

The steady decline played out as the world emerged from the pandemic, and several biotech companies grappled with the decreasing demand for their COVID-related products. However, in its latest earnings report, the company reported an earnings beat as its declining COVID business lost less than expected.

So the question now beckons: Could this steep, steady selloff present an opportunity to pick up shares of PFE on the cheap as its stock approaches 10-year support near $26?

Pfizer tops estimates, navigates headwinds

Pfizer delivered an unexpected fourth-quarter profit despite a dip in COVID-19-related revenue, showcasing resilience amid shifting market dynamics. The return of fewer Paxlovid doses than initially estimated was a notable factor contributing to this surprising outcome, indicating a potential uptick in Paxlovid usage. 

Although revenue from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine decreased by 53% compared to the previous year, it still generated $5.36 billion in sales, surpassing analysts' expectations of $4.99 billion.

Pfizer saw encouraging growth in its product portfolio. Revenue from its RSV vaccine, Abrysvo, reached $515 million for the quarter, while drugs like Vyndaqel and Eliquis performed well, with sales figures of $961 million and $1.61 billion, respectively. However, sales of pneumococcal pneumonia shots fell short of expectations at $1.60 billion, indicating challenges in that segment.


Despite these mixed results, Pfizer's overall revenue for the fourth quarter stood at $14.25 billion, down 41% from last year. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were 10 cents, surpassing analysts' expectations of a loss of 22 cents per share. However, the decline in COVID-19 product sales was significant, with revenue from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and Paxlovid dropping by 78% from their peak in 2022 to $12.5 billion in 2023.

Amidst these challenges, Pfizer's acquisition of Seagen for $43 billion in the fourth quarter aims to revitalize investor confidence. The merger should double Pfizer's oncology research capabilities and bolster its revenue growth. Nonetheless, with Pfizer's stock already down over 4% year-to-date and skepticism lingering about its ability to navigate market headwinds, the company faces a critical juncture in its efforts to sustain growth and innovation.

Lofty price target and attractive dividend

While the stock has a "hold" rating, a rating it has held for over a year, its current price target forecasts an impressive upside. Based on fifteen analyst ratings, PFE has a consensus price target of $36.93, forecasting a 34% upside. Most recently, analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its rating on PFE and a price target of $45, which sees an upside of over 64% for the stock.

The stock offers a significant dividend yield of 6.11% and an attractive price target. Pfizer has a 12.89% annualized three-year dividend growth and a fourteen-year dividend increase track record. Its next dividend payment is March 1.

Bullish institutional and insider activity

Favorable or net positive institutional and insider buying could signal confidence in the company's prospects and indicate undervaluation, which investors may interpret as bullish.

Over the previous twelve months, total institutional inflows have been $98.12 billion compared to just $11.03 billion in outflows. During the same period, two insiders purchased stock totaling $5.16 million. No insider sales occurred during the period.

→ The Strategic Gold Play You Haven't Heard About (From Edge On The Street) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Pfizer right now?

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Pfizer (PFE)
4.9984 of 5 stars		$27.11+0.5%6.20%75.31Hold$36.93
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Ryan Hasson

About Ryan Hasson

  • Ry.has7@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Experience

Ryan Hasson has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2023.

Areas of Expertise

Equity research and analysis, technical analysis and price action, market sentiment and underlying themes, risk management and trading psychology

Education

Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Management

Past Experience

Equities trader, Kershner Trading Group, business analysis consultant, SMB Capital

Zoom International: Business Analysis Consultant.


Featured Articles and Offers

7 Stocks to Help You Build Off January’s Gains

7 Stocks to Help You Build Off January’s Gains

It's frequently said that as January goes, so goes the market. If that's the case, it's time for investors to put money to work in the stock market.

Recent Videos

PepsiCo Stock NOT Flat
PepsiCo Stock NOT Flat
7 Stocks to Help You Build Off January’s Gains
7 Stocks to Help You Build Off January’s Gains
Disney Stock Rising!
Disney Stock Rising!
Palantir Stock Continues to Silence Skeptics
Palantir Stock Continues to Silence Skeptics
Search Headlines: