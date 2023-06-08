S&P 500   4,267.52
DOW   33,665.02
QQQ   348.82
Stock market today: Global shares trade mixed following technology selloff on Wall Street
What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here's Why
10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale 
Will MicroVision Maintain Its Momentum After the Short Squeeze?
Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software's Investment Appeal
Stock market today: Global shares trade mixed following technology selloff on Wall Street
What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here's Why
10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale 
Will MicroVision Maintain Its Momentum After the Short Squeeze?
Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software's Investment Appeal
Stock market today: Global shares trade mixed following technology selloff on Wall Street
What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here's Why
10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale 
Will MicroVision Maintain Its Momentum After the Short Squeeze?
Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software's Investment Appeal
Stock market today: Global shares trade mixed following technology selloff on Wall Street
What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here's Why
10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale 
Will MicroVision Maintain Its Momentum After the Short Squeeze?
Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software's Investment Appeal

Regional Banks Showing Signs Of Recovery As Stocks Rebound

Thu., June 8, 2023 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Charts of regional banks, including Zions, Comerica, and KeyCorp, show a trend of beaten-down stocks displaying renewed price strength.
  • Those three stocks have been among the top price gainers in the S&P 500. 
  • Regional banks as a whole seem to be stabilizing, with stocks trading above their May lows.
  • A potential requirement for larger banks to increase their capital requirements by 20% may have shifted sentiment about the industry.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Comerica (CMA)
3.026 of 5 stars		$43.84+1.4%6.48%4.62Moderate Buy$69.23
KeyCorp (KEY)
3.4641 of 5 stars		$11.02+3.8%7.44%6.23Hold$15.90
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)
2.9136 of 5 stars		$31.49+4.5%5.21%5.37Hold$45.37
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.

