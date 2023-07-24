More perks. Lower cost. New suite of research tools just released to All Access subscribers for 50% off!
S&P 500   4,559.30 (+0.51%)
DOW   35,441.03 (+0.61%)
QQQ   376.02 (+0.10%)
AAPL   192.85 (+0.47%)
MSFT   344.80 (+0.30%)
META   292.06 (-0.75%)
GOOGL   121.52 (+1.25%)
AMZN   129.04 (-0.74%)
TSLA   267.09 (+2.72%)
NVDA   446.60 (+0.79%)
NIO   11.85 (+12.00%)
BABA   96.20 (+4.37%)
AMD   110.79 (-0.14%)
T   15.04 (+1.90%)
F   13.97 (+0.29%)
MU   65.74 (+0.14%)
CGC   0.40 (+2.17%)
GE   110.46 (+0.12%)
DIS   87.33 (+0.17%)
AMC   5.97 (+35.68%)
PFE   37.60 (+0.53%)
PYPL   73.71 (+0.99%)
NFLX   424.83 (-0.62%)
Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?

Mon., July 24, 2023 | Ryan Hasson

Rivian Automotive stock price

Key Points

  • Rivian stock has surged nearly 87% in the last month and 106% in the previous three months.
  • Analysts maintain a Moderate Buy rating with a consensus price target of $27.11, implying a 7.63% upside for RIVN shares.
  • Rising short interest may impact the stock's future momentum, making critical support and resistance levels essential to watch.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive

Since breaking out over critical resistance at $16, shares of Rivian Automotive NASDAQ: RIVN haven’t looked back. The stock is up almost 87% in the last month and 106% over the previous three months. Initially fueled by production and delivery figures that crushed estimates, the move has been sustained by increasing short interest, analyst upgrades, and favorable price action for the bulls. However, with shares up triple digits over the last three months, is it time to think about cashing in, or might RIVN have another leg up its sleeve?

Rivian Automotive is a leading EV manufacturer specializing in pickup trucks and SUVs. They prioritize environmental sustainability and aim to achieve carbon neutrality earlier than the Paris Climate Accord timeline. Rivian offers R1T and R1S models, five-passenger pickup trucks, and SUVs. Founded in 2009, the company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Is There Still Positive Momentum?

Analysts remain bullish on the stock with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy based on sixteen analyst ratings. Ten of the sixteen analysts have RIVN as a Buy, one as a Sell, and five at Hold. The consensus price target is $27.11, predicting a 7.63% upside for shares of RIVN. Most recently, Mizuho, on July 19, boosted their price target from $27 to $30, predicting a 21.5% upside on the report date. Barclays also raised their price target from $22 to $30 earlier in the month. 

The rising short interest also plays an essential role in RIVN’s ability to trade higher. As of June 30, the short percentage of the float was 13.48%, up from 13.14% as of June 15. Based on that figure, 87.9 million shares of RIVN are sold short, equalling $1.46 billion in dollar volume. As the short interest continues to increase steadily, short sellers might begin to doubt their positions and start to cover. 

Is The Positive Momentum Enough To Push RIVN Higher?

Last week, RIVN closed the week in positive territory, up close to 7%, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF NYSE: SPY managed to finish the week slightly positive, up 0.67%. The relative strength displayed by RIVN is impressive. Will the relative strength and momentum continue?

Rivian Stock Chart

After clearing significant resistance at $16, RIVN quickly traded above another critical resistance level, $22. Since breaking above $22, RIVN has traded sideways, successfully digesting the recent surge higher and price action.


The consolidation over the past several weeks has created new critical levels of support and resistance that could dictate the trend and momentum of the stock once one of the levels is broken. For example, $24 has emerged as a critical level of support in the short term.

If RIVN breaks below and holds below $24, it might signal a shift in momentum, and further downside could be on the cards as investors look to take profits and short sellers gain confidence. On the flip side, if the stock can break above and hold above $27, short sellers might begin to cover, and momentum traders might go long the stock for another leg higher, resulting in a significant buy imbalance for the stock. 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Rivian Automotive (RIVN)
1.4759 of 5 stars		$26.04+3.0%N/A-3.67Moderate Buy$27.11
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Ryan Hasson

About Ryan Hasson

Contributing Author: Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Ryan is a former senior trader at a top proprietary trading firm in New York. He first began his trading journey in 2016 after landing a job as a junior equity trader at SMB Capital.

Ryan is best described as an intraday trader, however he'll also swing trade when there's a larger story/catalyst at play. He specializes in price action, momentum trading, with a key emphasis on risk management and technical analysis.

Ryan currently resides in Miami and trades for himself full-time. When he's not trading or writing, Ryan can be found traveling and exploring new places with his wife.
Contact Ryan Hasson via email at Ry.has7@gmail.com.
