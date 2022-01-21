S&P 500   4,482.73
DOW   34,715.39
QQQ   361.72
It’s Time To Pay Attention To What Alcoa Is Saying 
Stock losses mount as investors eye earnings, inflation
Materials Sector Stock Winners: Consider These 3 in 2022
Buy These 3 Bear Market Bargain Stocks
US home sales fall with available properties at a record low
Stocks rise on Wall Street as investors review earnings
American Airlines reports $931 million fourth-quarter loss
S&P 500   4,482.73
DOW   34,715.39
QQQ   361.72
It’s Time To Pay Attention To What Alcoa Is Saying 
Stock losses mount as investors eye earnings, inflation
Materials Sector Stock Winners: Consider These 3 in 2022
Buy These 3 Bear Market Bargain Stocks
US home sales fall with available properties at a record low
Stocks rise on Wall Street as investors review earnings
American Airlines reports $931 million fourth-quarter loss
S&P 500   4,482.73
DOW   34,715.39
QQQ   361.72
It’s Time To Pay Attention To What Alcoa Is Saying 
Stock losses mount as investors eye earnings, inflation
Materials Sector Stock Winners: Consider These 3 in 2022
Buy These 3 Bear Market Bargain Stocks
US home sales fall with available properties at a record low
Stocks rise on Wall Street as investors review earnings
American Airlines reports $931 million fourth-quarter loss
S&P 500   4,482.73
DOW   34,715.39
QQQ   361.72
It’s Time To Pay Attention To What Alcoa Is Saying 
Stock losses mount as investors eye earnings, inflation
Materials Sector Stock Winners: Consider These 3 in 2022
Buy These 3 Bear Market Bargain Stocks
US home sales fall with available properties at a record low
Stocks rise on Wall Street as investors review earnings
American Airlines reports $931 million fourth-quarter loss

Shares Of Union Pacific Are About To Leave The Station 

Friday, January 21, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Shares Of Union Pacific Are About To Leave The Station 

The Uptrend In Union Pacific Is Intact And Ongoing 

A look at the long-term chart of monthly Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) candlesticks makes one thing glaringly evident. This stock is in a long-term uptrend and only going higher. Based on the Q4 results, our outlook for 2022, and the stock’s price action post-release we think the next move may be starting right now. Shares of UNP pulled back from the most recent all-time high and are now confirming support. While the fresh high may act as resistance in the near term, we see this stock making a break for new highs this year and those highs could be well above the $255 level. 

Union Pacific Has Strong Quarter Despite Challenges 

Union Pacific had a strong quarter despite challenges facing the entire global economy. The number one is bottlenecking within the container shipping industry that has container volume for UNP down double-digits on a YOY basis. Considering the amount of demand within the economy we think that is just crazy. 

Regardless, the company reported $5.73 billion in net revenue for a gain of 11.5% over last year and beat the Marketbeat.com consensus estimate by 215 basis points as well. The gain in revenue is due to higher fuel surcharges, business mix, and pricing gains that were offset by a 4% decline in total volume. Looking within the volume data, it looks like shipments are on the rise on many key markets despite the decline in container volume. In our view, this is setting the company for added momentum as container shipping begins to flow more smoothly. 

Moving down the report, the company experienced a contraction in the margin that has the operating ratio at 57.4% versus last year’s 59.2%. This, however, was less than expected and not enough to fully offset the company’s revenue gains. The $2.66 in adjusted earnings is not only up $0.30 from last year but it also beat the consensus by $0.03. Union Pacific did not give any guidance but the outlook is favorable. Not only do we see strong demand throughout the system but the latest railcar data suggests volume is picking up. 

Union Pacific Delivers Capital To Shareholders 

Part of Union Pacific’s appeal is the dividend which has been growing for the last 14 years. The stock yields about 2.0% with shares at $240.00 and there is a high expectation for future increases. The balance sheet has some leverage on it but nothing major and coverage is ample. The payout ratio is running about 48% of the consensus estimate which leaves plenty of room in that regard. The CAGR is running near 13% so the next increase could be a large one too. Regardless, we view this payment as safe and growing and one we wouldn’t mind owning. 

The Technical Outlook: Union Pacific Confirms Support 

Shares of Union Pacific have pulled back from the all-time high but are now confirming support at the $140 level. The support is indicated by a strong green candle and bullish reversal pattern that, if held until the close of trading, will likely result in sideways or upward drift in share prices. If support at this level does not hold, shares of Union Pacific could pull back to the $230 level before moving higher. 

Shares Of Union Pacific Are About To Leave The Station 

Should you invest $1,000 in Union Pacific right now?

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Union Pacific (UNP)3.1$242.07+1.1%1.95%25.92Buy$258.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.