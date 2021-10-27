S&P 500   4,574.79
DOW   35,756.88
QQQ   379.12
Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) Is Bouncing Hard Off Support - Watch Out Above
Billionaire tax runs into criticism; big Biden plan in flux
Flexsteel Is Flexing Its Muscles, Again
High Demand A Good Problem For Packaging Corporation Of America 
Solid earnings drive US stocks further into record heights
Billionaire tax criticized as Biden pushes for budget deal
S&P 500   4,574.79
DOW   35,756.88
QQQ   379.12
Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) Is Bouncing Hard Off Support - Watch Out Above
Billionaire tax runs into criticism; big Biden plan in flux
Flexsteel Is Flexing Its Muscles, Again
High Demand A Good Problem For Packaging Corporation Of America 
Solid earnings drive US stocks further into record heights
Billionaire tax criticized as Biden pushes for budget deal
S&P 500   4,574.79
DOW   35,756.88
QQQ   379.12
Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) Is Bouncing Hard Off Support - Watch Out Above
Billionaire tax runs into criticism; big Biden plan in flux
Flexsteel Is Flexing Its Muscles, Again
High Demand A Good Problem For Packaging Corporation Of America 
Solid earnings drive US stocks further into record heights
Billionaire tax criticized as Biden pushes for budget deal
S&P 500   4,574.79
DOW   35,756.88
QQQ   379.12
Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) Is Bouncing Hard Off Support - Watch Out Above
Billionaire tax runs into criticism; big Biden plan in flux
Flexsteel Is Flexing Its Muscles, Again
High Demand A Good Problem For Packaging Corporation Of America 
Solid earnings drive US stocks further into record heights
Billionaire tax criticized as Biden pushes for budget deal

Sherwin-Williams Breaks Out To New Highs

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | Thomas Hughes
Sherwin-Williams Breaks Out To New Highs

Sherwin-Williams Proves Its All Relative 

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) share prices are moving sharply higher despite a lackluster Q3 earnings report and guidance and the reason is simple. The mixed results were expected given similar performances from competitors PPG Industries and RPM International and, given the state of the global supply chain, better than they could have been. Further, the outlook for the business remains generally positive despite the supply chain headwinds and promises to support growth in future quarters. Most importantly, the company is giving a favorable outlook for margin and that is what stock valuation is really about. Until then, cash flow remains strong and is allowing the company to invest in growth and give value to shareholders. 

“We continue to implement price increases to offset higher raw material costs across the business and are confident margins will recover as inflation headwinds eventually subside. Despite the near-term margin pressure, cash flow generation remained strong during the quarter, enabling us to invest in long-term strategic growth initiatives, open 19 new stores, announce two acquisitions and purchase 1.675 million shares,” says CEO John G. Morikis. 

Disruptions No Deterrent For Sherwin-Williams Demand 

Sherwin-Williams was able to overcome supply chain disruptions enough to beat the Marketbeat.com consensus estimate for earnings, the bad news is that growth could have been as much as 900 basis points greater if not for the hurdles. The company reported $5.15 billion in net revenue which is down sequentially but up 0.6% over last year, 5.7% versus 2019, and beat the consensus estimate by 120 basis points. Strength was driven by sales in the Performance Coatings segment and offset by weakness in Consumer Brands centered in North America. In all cases, revenue was underpinned by pricing increases, and additional increases are expected.  

Moving down the report, the company logged a 520 basis contraction in margin due to input costs and freight that cut deeply into the bottom line. The good news is that, once again, the contraction was in line with expectations and aided by the revenue strength. On the bottom line, the GAAP EPS of $1.88 missed the consensus but only by a penny while adjusted earnings came in $0.04 better than expected. 

Looking forward, the company is expecting headwinds to persist through the 4th quarter at least and has updated guidance to match. The company is now expecting adjusted EPS in the range of $8.35 to $8.45 versus the $8.46 Marketbeat.com consensus estimate and there is upside risk in the numbers. 

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Is Safe As Ever 

Sherwin-Williams dividend payment is as safe as ever if still a bit on the small side at only 0.7%. Aside from that, the 43-year history of increases, 15% CAGR, and 26% payout ratio suggest to us that not only is the payment safe but a 44th increase should be expected. If the company holds true to form the next increase should come with the next declaration. Based on the balance sheet and earnings it should be in the double-digits, too. 

The Technical Outlook: Sherwin-Williams Could Hit $350 

Shares of Sherwin-Williams are moving higher in the wake of the Q3 report and have broken out to a new high. Price action confirmed support above the short-term moving average as well, and the move is backed up by the indicators. Both MACD and stochastic are showing strength and suggest upward momentum will continue in the near term at least. Based on the recent trading range, we see at least $40 of upside in the works which put the stock trading at $350 and right in line with the Marketbeat.com consensus price target of $346. 

Should you invest $1,000 in The Sherwin-Williams right now?

Before you consider The Sherwin-Williams, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Sherwin-Williams wasn't on the list.

While The Sherwin-Williams currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
The Sherwin-Williams (SHW)2.9$316.02+2.0%0.70%39.65Buy$346.88
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.