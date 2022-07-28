S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial
S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial
S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial
S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial

Should You Buy AbbVie Ahead Of Earnings?

Thu., July 28, 2022 | Matthew North
Should You Buy AbbVie Ahead Of Earnings?

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a stock that has recently made its way to investors' watchlists. The company is due to announce its earnings this week, and it has already made quite a stir due to changes in its fundamentals. MarketBeat reported that the company had tripled its dividend to $1.41 in the last decade, as well as trading at what could be seen to be a fair valuation. In this article, we will cover the other elements of ABBV that make up its strengths and weaknesses.

Market-Beating Momentum and Profitability Metrics

One factor that plays into the bull case of investing in ABBV is that the company is very profitable on an absolute basis compared to its sector median. The company has a gross profit margin of 69.68%,  while the sector median is 55.18%. Other margins for the comp company have an even greater difference from the sector median. ABBV's levered FCF margin is one of them, as it is 34.12% compared with the sector's negative -1.87%.

Another reason to be bullish on the stock is that it is beating the S&P 500 for returns to shareholders across numerous timeframes and its peer companies in its sector. The price return of the stock over the last five years is 110.72%, while the S&P 500 delivered only 62.54%. The company is also beating the S&P 500 YTD, up 11.63%, and the index delivered a negative return of -15.58%. ABBV is beating its peers by a convincing margin on a YTD basis, as it's up 28.08% while the sector contracted -by 51.77%.

Growth and Negative Revision Headwinds

Despite some metrics for the stock being very competitive, there are some clear weaknesses of the stock that could be seen as the reason for its steep discounting. One of the company's most bearish metrics is the long-term projected growth of its EPS on a 3-5 year CAGR. This figure stands at 2.32%, and the sector median is 12.30%. On a relative basis, the company could also be seen to be relatively less efficient in transforming assets into profits for its shareholders through its projected negative ROE growth. This figure is currently -22.56%, and the sector median is 1.14%.

A number of analysts have downgraded the company's EPS and revenue estimates. 18 analysts downgraded their EPS targets, and 15 analysts downgraded their revenue targets. Despite these revisions, the consensus on Wall St is that the company is a buy. 10 analysts currently rate the company as a strong buy, while 4 analysts rate it simply a buy.


AbbVie Inc Vs. Amgen Inc

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) makes a worthy comparison to ABBV as they are both leading biotech stocks. AMGN is a smaller player in the space as its market cap is 134.16B, while ABBV has a market cap of 266.60B. The YTD return of the companies is similar, with ABBV delivering a return of 14.81% and AMGN 12.85%. Zooming out to the last five years, there is a considerable difference between the companies. Over the last five years, ABBV delivered 164.95% and AMGN 68%.

Both companies have strong dividends. AMGN's dividend is $7.40 with an FWD yield of 3.09%. ABBV has an FWD yield of 3.74% and a dividend of $5.53. The peers also have similar consecutive years of dividend growth of 9 and 10 years for ABBV and AMGN, respectively. 

 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
AbbVie (ABBV)
2.6478 of 5 stars		$143.51-4.2%3.93%20.59Moderate Buy$159.81
Amgen (AMGN)
2.2488 of 5 stars		$247.47-0.9%3.14%24.36Hold$248.23
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in AbbVie right now?

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastPortfolio Management in Market Downturns

Today Kate chats with Clark Kendall, CEO of Kendall Capital. Clark offers some practical steps to allocate your money, as well as invest for tax advantages.

Listen Now to Portfolio Management in Market Downturns

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.